Whenever I go to the hairdresser, I ask if they mind if I wear headphones. Podcasts are a brilliant thing for anyone who, like me, doesn’t like sitting in a chair for an hour or so and simply staring at themselves in the mirror to absolutely no avail…

You may ask – what am I talking about? But here’s what – I recently came across this video, which received no less than 12.9M views on TikTok. And its author, the user @jpalmhairdressing from Omaha, Nebraska, has a rather specific approach to getting started. An approach that caused a lively discussion on the internet.

More info: TikTok

The hairdresser starts their work by asking the client’s consent to touch them and exchanging pronouns

Image credits: jpalmhairdressing

Image credits: jpalmhairdressing

Image credits: Wells Chan (not the actual photo)

“Okay, is it okay if I touch it?”

“- Yeah.

– Okay, cool. And what are your pronouns?

– They/them.

– She/they. I’m glad we exchanged those.

– Yes.

Image credits: Ewien van Bergeijk – Kwant (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Adam Winger (not the actual photo)

As I understand it, in this video, the Original Poster (OP) planned, first of all, to show how she explains to the client the specifics of the haircut process in order to avoid possible complaints in the future. After all, we all have different head shapes, and the structure and texture of our hair is also very different. But netizens were triggered by something else in this video.

At the very beginning of it, the hairdresser asks the client if they’re ready to be touched, and then clarifies their pronouns, while simultaneously telling them theirs. On the one hand, it looks as tactful and polite as possible, but on the other hand, if a person comes to the hairdresser, then this probably means touching, right?

So does this look like a clear overreaction? As we can see, the client was not surprised by the hairdresser’s words – they took everything for granted and continued to listen to further clarifications about the haircut. But many people in the comments to the video were more than surprised. Some generally believe that ‘the best barber is a silent barber’. “My barber doesn’t even say a word to me, Nicest guy I’ve ever met,” someone wrote in the comments.

By the way, many hairdressing professionals also believe that chatting with the client during the work process is not always good. “As long as we have a good chat at the beginning and both of us know exactly what’s going on with the haircut or style, I am happy for the client to sit back and relax,” Mamamia.com.au quotes three-time Australian Hairdresser of the Year Joey Scandizzo. “I’m pretty sure they are happier when they see me focused and not just there for a chat.”

As for asking the client about consent to touching, many netizens believe that this is quite unnecessary – after all, a haircut itself implies touching. “If I go to get a haircut, I expect the hair stylist to touch my hair, no?” one commenter ponders quite sarcastically.

But the question about pronouns sparked perhaps the greatest discussion. Some people think this is too much: “My entire social battery would’ve been depleted by the first two questions. Would’ve just gotten up and gone home,” one of the commenters wrote. “These types of interactions seem exhausting,” another person claimed.

Another person, on the contrary, sincerely believes that the hair stylist is doing a great thing here: “You are a lovely person. It’s wonderful how you ask before touching your clients and ask their pronouns.” And what do you, our dear readers, think about this? Have you ever encountered such an approach from your hair stylists, and what was your reaction? Please feel free to share your words in the comments.

People in the comments were divided in their reactions regarding this video, and a heated debate ensued

