Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.’s Speech
Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. posing outdoors with trees in the background, sparking Tom Holland fan reactions.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.’s Speech

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
0

30

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Gwyneth Paltrow left the internet buzzing after resurfaced comments from Robert Downey Jr suggested she didn’t recognize Tom Holland, even though they starred in four Marvel films together. 

The moment, shared during Downey Jr.’s speech at The Hollywood Reporter’s 2025 Women in Entertainment gala, instantly reignited a long-running joke about Paltrow’s famously loose grasp of Marvel lore. 

Highlights
  • Gwyneth Paltrow sparked fan debate after Robert Downey Jr. joked that she didn’t remember Tom Holland despite sharing four MCU movies with the actor.
  • Downey Jr.’s speech blended playful jabs with praise for Paltrow’s career, business success, and resilience.
  • Fans questioned whether the moment was lighthearted confusion or subtle shade towards the Spider-Man actor.

Online, reactions quickly split between those who called Paltrow’s comments harmless forgetfulness and those speculating if the Goop founder had thrown unexpected shade.

RELATED:

    Robert Downey Jr. poked fun at Gwyneth Paltrow’s meme-worthy forgetfulness

    Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech

    Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    When Robert Downey Jr., 60, stepped onstage to present the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award to Gwyneth Paltrow, 53, the audience expected jokes. Sure enough, he delivered. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As he teased his longtime friend and former on-screen partner, Downey Jr. described Paltrow as “impossibly intelligent, yet forever confused by the basic tenets of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its inhabitants.”

    Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech

    Image credits: Presley Ann/Getty Images

    According to Downey Jr., Paltrow once asked him, “Who’s that?” when referencing Tom Holland, the actor she had already worked with in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame

    He responded with a joke that’s now being repeated across social media. “That’s Spider-Man. He said his name was Peter. His character’s name is Peter,” Downey Jr. said. 

    “He’s Tom Holland. You’ve done four movies with him.”

    This was not the first time that Gwyneth Paltrow forgot that she starred in a Marvel movie

    Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech

    Image credits: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech

    Image credits: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fans immediately latched onto the moment. Many remembered Paltrow’s past confusion on Jon Favreau’s The Chef Show on Netflix, when she famously forgot that she starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming

    At the time, Favreau had to specifically remind Paltrow that she and Downey Jr. filmed a pre-press conference scene for Spider-Man: Homecoming before she actually remembered that she starred in the film, according to Decider

    Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech

    Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    “Remember Spider-Man in the end and…and…Tom Holland’s there, and you’re going to walk out and do a press conference?” The director said, to which Paltrow replied, “Oh, yes!”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So when Downey Jr. doubled down on the joke in front of a room full of industry figures, it reignited the meme all over again.

    Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech

    Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech

    Online, reactions ranged from amused to suspicious. One user on X wondered aloud: “Gwyneth Paltrow asking who Tom Holland is after four movies together… is this a memory lapse or subtle shade?” 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another shared a joke at her expense: “Side effect of living in your own bubble universe.”

    Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech

    Image credits: Sony Pictures Releasing

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Still, others argued that it was an honest mistake on the Goop founder’s part. “I got buddies in the gym I’ve been talking to for years. Still don’t know any of their names either,” a third wrote. 

    Robert Downey Jr. praised Paltrow’s career, controversies, and Goop empire

    Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech

    Image credits: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Despite the viral quips, Robert Downey Jr.’s speech wasn’t meant to embarrass Paltrow. On the contrary, it was a tribute to a co-star and a longtime friend, according to an Unilad report. 

    After poking fun at her MCU memory, he shifted gears, celebrating what he called decades of “irrefutable relevance and reinvention.” 

    He praised her Oscar-winning performance in Shakespeare in Love, referencing the recent passing of playwright Tom Stoppard. He also highlighted her evolution from actor to lifestyle mogul, crediting her for building Goop “between takes on the set of Iron Man.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech

    Downey Jr. leaned into the word “polarizing,” describing it as “a word used by dingbats to falsely describe powerful women who demonstrate decades of irrefutable relevance and reinvention.” 

    According to the Oppenheimer star, Paltrow’s willingness to stay unapologetically herself even when controversies were abounding was part of her compelling character.

    He even referenced her 2023 ski trial, praising the grace with which she handled the media circus, saying it inspired a musical theater production celebrating her “moral strength, intestinal fortitude, not to mention her impeccably tasteful, civil suit chic-yet-practical courtroom attire.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    By the time Downey Jr. reached his finale and he called his co-star and friend onto the stage, the room was ready for applause. 

    “It’s time to recognize… Gwyneth fuggin’ Paltrow,” Downey Jr. said. The applause did not disappoint.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Tom Holland gaffe on social media

    Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech

    Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech

    Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech

    Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech

    Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech

    Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech

    Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech

    Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Did Gwyneth Paltrow Throw Major Shade At Tom Holland? His Fans Certainly Think So After Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities

    30

    0

    30

    0

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT