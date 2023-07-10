Woman Calls BF A Misogynist For Stopping Her From Insulting A Family Friend: “I Was Ruining Her Fun”

I’ll go on a limb and say that most of us probably wouldn’t like to be teaching someone we’re dating manners. But life is full of surprises, and a now-deleted Reddit user got into a situation he probably couldn’t even imagine before.

He recently asked the ‘Am I The [Jerk]?’ subreddit for their opinions about whether or not he was wrong to “silence” his girlfriend who mocked a cancer patient for her appearance. Sadly, it’s as bad as it sounds, and even though the guy may have made the post to see if their relationship is worth saving, people thought it’s not.

This guy didn’t like his girlfriend making mean comments about people’s appearances

And her making fun out of a cancer patient was the last straw

After the story went viral, the original poster (OP) gave more information in the comments

And the majority of people unanimously said he did nothing wrong

Some, however, pointed out that he should’ve done something when he noticed her red flags