Woman Calls BF A Misogynist For Stopping Her From Insulting A Family Friend: “I Was Ruining Her Fun”
I’ll go on a limb and say that most of us probably wouldn’t like to be teaching someone we’re dating manners. But life is full of surprises, and a now-deleted Reddit user got into a situation he probably couldn’t even imagine before.
He recently asked the ‘Am I The [Jerk]?’ subreddit for their opinions about whether or not he was wrong to “silence” his girlfriend who mocked a cancer patient for her appearance. Sadly, it’s as bad as it sounds, and even though the guy may have made the post to see if their relationship is worth saving, people thought it’s not.
This guy didn’t like his girlfriend making mean comments about people’s appearances
Image credits: titovailona (not the actual photo)
And her making fun out of a cancer patient was the last straw
Image credits: Anna Shvets (not the actual photo)
Image source: [deleted]
She's toxic. Leave her
A man defending a female cancer survivor from the cruel and nasty comments of another female is not how misogyny works, it might be how being a decent human being works , hope he kicked her to the curb. That being said if he argued to her that she was a batch and not a lady for his comments, he did, unfortunately walk right into her crapfest.
That is not misogynistic!
She's toxic. Leave her
A man defending a female cancer survivor from the cruel and nasty comments of another female is not how misogyny works, it might be how being a decent human being works , hope he kicked her to the curb. That being said if he argued to her that she was a batch and not a lady for his comments, he did, unfortunately walk right into her crapfest.
That is not misogynistic!