Woman Hijacks BF’s Birthday To Propose To Herself: “Best Surprise Ever, Right?”
Many people want their proposal to be a surprise, whether they’re the ones kneeling down or those squealing joyfully, saying yes (hopefully).
But arguably few people would want to be—or have been—surprised by them popping the question themselves. If you’re wondering, how can that come as a surprise if you’re doing it yourself, this redditor’s story might offer an explanation. You see, this guy was not planning on proposing to his girlfriend on his birthday, but she kind of did that for him. Scroll down to find the full situation in the man’s own words below.
It’s not uncommon for people to propose on a romantic dinner date
But this guy had no idea that his girlfriend was about to pop the question during his B-Day dinner, and on his behalf, too
Many people sided with the blindsided man, they didn’t think he did anything wrong here
Some, however, weren’t as supportive of his reaction
OP did not embarrass her. She embarrassed herself. She’s in need of help. Anyone who thinks it’s ok to try and coerce or bully someone into a decision should be avoided like the plague!
I agree. Still gobsmacked at her getting teary eyed at her own proposal to herself! 😄Load More Replies...
It's fine for a woman to propose to a man. That is what Sarah should have done if she actually wanted to marry OP. It is NOT acceptable, however, for anyone to lie/deceive everyone by making it seem like their partner is proposing to them. It might be a bit cringe-y to propose to your significant other on their birthday especially if you KNOW they usually keep things low-key, but at least you're being honest. Pretending like they're proposing to YOU on their birthday is absolutely bizarro-world stuff and borderline delusional.
It's fine for a woman to propose to a man. That is what Sarah should have done if she actually wanted to marry OP. It is NOT acceptable, however, for anyone to lie/deceive everyone by making it seem like their partner is proposing to them. It might be a bit cringe-y to propose to your significant other on their birthday especially if you KNOW they usually keep things low-key, but at least you're being honest. Pretending like they're proposing to YOU on their birthday is absolutely bizarro-world stuff and borderline delusional.
