Woman Hijacks BF’s Birthday To Propose To Herself: “Best Surprise Ever, Right?”
Couples, Relationships

Woman Hijacks BF’s Birthday To Propose To Herself: “Best Surprise Ever, Right?”

Many people want their proposal to be a surprise, whether they’re the ones kneeling down or those squealing joyfully, saying yes (hopefully).

But arguably few people would want to be—or have been—surprised by them popping the question themselves. If you’re wondering, how can that come as a surprise if you’re doing it yourself, this redditor’s story might offer an explanation. You see, this guy was not planning on proposing to his girlfriend on his birthday, but she kind of did that for him. Scroll down to find the full situation in the man’s own words below.

    It’s not uncommon for people to propose on a romantic dinner date

    Image credits: BGStock72 / envato (not the actual photo)

    But this guy had no idea that his girlfriend was about to pop the question during his B-Day dinner, and on his behalf, too

    Image credits: nikolast1 / envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: ExtraSupermarket8858

    Many people sided with the blindsided man, they didn’t think he did anything wrong here

    Some, however, weren’t as supportive of his reaction

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    7shhm8vrbs avatar
    KeepTrying
    KeepTrying
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP did not embarrass her. She embarrassed herself. She’s in need of help. Anyone who thinks it’s ok to try and coerce or bully someone into a decision should be avoided like the plague!

    Vote comment up
    18
    18points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree. Still gobsmacked at her getting teary eyed at her own proposal to herself! 😄

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's fine for a woman to propose to a man. That is what Sarah should have done if she actually wanted to marry OP. It is NOT acceptable, however, for anyone to lie/deceive everyone by making it seem like their partner is proposing to them. It might be a bit cringe-y to propose to your significant other on their birthday especially if you KNOW they usually keep things low-key, but at least you're being honest. Pretending like they're proposing to YOU on their birthday is absolutely bizarro-world stuff and borderline delusional.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    amylee_1 avatar
    Amy Lee
    Amy Lee
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a win. She gave you the best gift. Time. As in don't waste it with someone unhinged and she bonus showed you who your friends aren't. 28 is a great time to be single and to find out who you are.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
