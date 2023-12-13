ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us remember playing with LEGOs in our childhood and getting a new set for Christmas seemed like the height of luxury. Those tiny plastic blocks allowed us to create vast imaginary worlds filled with square-shaped people and endless possibilities. Sadly, not everyone can afford a brand-new set. Charlie Jeffers noticed that and wanted to share the joy of LEGO with underprivileged kids, so he came up with a brilliant project, Pass the Bricks.

More info: Instagram

Charlie Jeffers loved playing with LEGOs growing up – the toys taught him many things, such as math and foundations of engineering

Image credits: Pass the Bricks

Young Charlie, like many kids his age, loved playing with LEGOs. He was 4 or 5 when he received his first set of colorful bricks that opened up a world of possibilities. Now a senior in high school, he believes that those famous toys helped him learn math and engineering concepts, improved his focus, flexibility and fostered his creativity. The teen fondly remembered the joy of discovery and building and wanted other kids to experience the same.

Sadly, not every family can afford brand spanking new sets. Charlie felt sad for them and wanted things to change. And what is the best way to turn things around? Be the change you want to see. In 2020, the teen launched Pass the Bricks. At first, he walked around his neighborhood, leaving flyers asking if people had any unused LEGOs they would be willing to donate. Let’s be honest, many of us have a box of various pieces gathering dust somewhere in our parents’ basement waiting to add to the landfills.

By repurposing unloved toys, Charlie and his volunteer-based team save a lot of plastic from ending up in the trash. LEGO, sustainability and making little ones smile? Sounds like a perfect project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Pass the Bricks

Now a senior in high school, the kind-hearted teen realized that not every kid gets to play with these awesome toys

Image credits: Pass the Bricks

Image credits: Pass the Bricks

And many toys end up forgotten, buried in the landfill

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Pass the Bricks

Charlie wanted to tackle both problems so he created Pass the Bricks – an organization that repurposes old bricks to aid underprivileged kids

Image credits: Pass the Bricks

Image credits: Pass the Bricks

Pass the Bricks has an open model program template with four key steps:

Collect used LEGO bricks;

Sanitize and sort them;

Create new sets with the used bricks;

Deliver the sets to kids in marginalized communities.

Random plastic pieces come together into new original sets such as “Superman Would Love Just One Day To Sleep In Peace” featuring Clark Kent in bed and his suit in the closet, “Antarctic Bathroom” with a grumpy penguin-man, and “Fruit Heist: Stealing The World’s Largest Tomato” that indeed has a very large tomato in the picture.

After the new sets are created, the team then distributes them to the children directly or through partnerships with nonprofit organizations. Charlie has formed close relationships with many, particularly with multiple chapters of the Boys and Girls Club of America. These wonderful friendships allow his organization to distribute toys to more children every month. Huzzah!

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Pass the Bricks

Charlie and his volunteer team have created many original sets with hilarious titles – truly one of a kind

Image credits: Pass the Bricks

Image credits: Pass the Bricks

Image credits: Pass the Bricks

To this date, Pass the Bricks has delivered over 3,055 sets to excited little ones who are eager to begin the magical journey in LEGO world. Their parents are equally appreciative.

“We sent our LEGO bricks to Ecuador with my son’s middle school some years back. I love to think of kids there playing with them,” shared Paola, one of Charlie’s neighbors who contributed to the project.

Let’s not forget the fact that Charlie is still in high school, working hard to earn his diploma and volunteering free time to help other kids. Fortunately, many like-minded people have joined him, currently the team has over 20 people, and the program has expanded to San Francisco, Marin County, Portland, Austin, DC, Richmond, and Los Angeles. Pass the Bricks is looking to scale up in the future, so many more kids will be able to have their very own LEGO sets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The program has an easy four-step program to give the toys new life

Image credits: Pass the Bricks

Image credits: Pass the Bricks

Pass the Bricks has currently donated over 3000 sets to children in need and they are just picking up the pace

Image credits: Pass the Bricks

Charlie said that LEGO nourished his creativity and gave him inspiration. If LEGOs help create people like him, then every child should have their own set. With the teen’s help, it is quite possible

Image credits: Pass the Bricks

If you accidentally find your old LEGOs you’d be willing to donate, Charlie created an easy-to-use program template with instructions on how to contribute to the program from the comfort of your home. Not only would you be adding to children’s happiness, but also to Charlie’s ultimate goal – a behavior change so that every LEGO brick has a second life. I wonder how many karma points he has earned by now?

ADVERTISEMENT

Hopefully, this program will continue to grow, inspiring others to join or create similar ones, reminding people that toys can have long lives and help many generations to learn how to build dream houses. All the brightest scientists and inventors were children once, and perhaps those who have received Pass the Bricks sets will grow up inspired to do many great things!

Did you have LEGOs growing up? What was your favorite set?

People in the comments were praising the teen for his incredible idea