Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

California Gull Hitches 80-Mile Ride On Garbage Truck, Then Does It Again Two Days Later
California gull standing on a car roof in an urban setting with blurred people in the background.
Curiosities, Interesting Facts

California Gull Hitches 80-Mile Ride On Garbage Truck, Then Does It Again Two Days Later

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Nature is full of surprises, something pretty much any biologist worth their salt will tell you. Watch the natural world for long enough, and you’ll spot some truly confounding behavior, especially where animals and mankind cross paths.

One biologist was astounded when he retrieved GPS data from a tracking device he’d placed on the tail of a western gull in California. The data showed the bird had traveled a remarkable distance at an unusually high speed, not just once, but twice.

RELATED:

    A San Jose State University biologist was astonished when he reviewed the GPS data from a device he’d attached to a western gull in California

    California gull perched on a red car roof in an urban setting with people in the background.

    Image credits: Yaşar Başkurt / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The bird had been traveling 60 miles per hour, suspiciously faster than the species’ typical flying speed of 20 miles per hour

    When San Jose State University biologist Scott Shaffer was going over the data from a GPS tracking device he’d affixed to a western gull, he picked up something quite odd: the bird had been cruising at 60MPH, significantly faster than its typical flying speed of 20MPH. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After taking a closer look at the bird’s route, Shaffer realized it had zipped along major roadways, finally arriving at an outdoor composting facility about 80 miles away from its nest. Here’s the kicker, though, two days later, the gull repeated its journey.

    California gull in mid-flight, showcasing its wingspan against a blurred natural background.

    Image credits: bou / BlueSky

    Apparently, the bird had cruised along major roadways, finally arriving roughly 80 miles away from where it started at an outdoor composting facility

    Just how, and why, did it happen, though? Shaffer and some colleagues have settled on the idea that the gull hitched back-to-back rides on a garbage truck, of all things, to make the most of the low-effort mode of transport in order to reach a destination packed with tasty scraps.

    Their paper in the esteemed journal of Waterbirds depicting the unorthodox behavior provides the first GPS observation of a western gull catching a ride on an 18-wheeler to a compost facility. “It was surprising and comical, so much so that we wanted to look closely into this one individual’s behavior to understand how this happened,” says lead author Megan Cimino, a biologist at University of California.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet showing California Gull’s 80-mile ride on a garbage truck tracked on a map with flight and truck routes.

    Image credits: paigebyerly / BlueSky

    Shaffer first came across the female in the spring of 2018 while she was nesting on the Farallon Islands, A collection of rocky outcroppings in the Pacific Ocean to the west of San Francisco. The islands play host to substantial colonies of seabirds, and the biologist was there carrying out research on the gulls’ diet, foraging techniques, and habitat use.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Having carefully captured the bird in a pillowcase, he attached a tiny, lightweight GPS tracker to her tail, returning a week later to retrieve the device and analyze its data. The device reveals that the gull left the islands and flew to San Francisco on May 21, 2018. After its arrival, it dropped by a garbage and recycling transfer station operated by Recology.

    California Gull standing by the water on a rocky surface, known for hitching an 80-mile ride on a garbage truck.

    Image credits: hermaion REVEL / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After much consideration, the biologist and his colleagues have concluded the gull hitched back-to-back rides on a garbage truck

    That’s when things get interesting. The gull traveled across the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge, sped along Interstate 880 and meandered down Highway 580. Her final destination was a composting facility near Modesto, where she apparently spent the night. The next day, she flew back to the Farallon Islands.

    Then, on May 23 of the same year, she returned to the facility, but this time she followed a different route, venturing along the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. The researchers suspect she made the first trip accidentally, after getting trapped under a mesh-like tarp placed atop Recology’s 18-wheel garbage trucks to prevent spillage.

    Garbage truck parked outdoors near trees and grass, representing California gull hitching an 80-mile ride.

    Image credits: another69 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    As for her second trip? That’s a mystery only she will know. One possibility is that she concluded she’d located a reliable food source, so she decided to try her luck aboard a garbage truck for a second time.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For the time being, the hitchhiking gull seems to be an anomaly, but researchers add this kind of behavior could become more common as birds (and other animals) search for fresh food sources in the midst of changing ocean and climate conditions.

    Researchers suspect the gull made the first trip accidentally after being trapped on the truck, but as for the second trip, that remains a mystery to this day

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet about a California gull hitching an 80-mile ride on a garbage truck twice in two days.

    California gull hitching an 80-mile ride on a garbage truck, repeating the journey two days later.

    Tweet by user BARO commenting on the ferry system and pigeon rides, relating to California Gull hitching ride on garbage truck.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from user Title TK commenting on a daily San Francisco cop commute, shown on a social media platform.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Bart Bingenheimer sharing the phrase Work smarter, not harder, with engagement icons visible below.

    Tweet about gulls being led to valuable trash piles, relating to California Gull behavior around garbage trucks.

    Tweet reading When seagulls have better public transit than humans, referencing a California gull hitching an 80-mile ride on a garbage truck.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    California gull hitching an 80-mile ride on a garbage truck, repeating the journey two days later.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about a California gull humorously using a taxi service instead of flying, with emojis expressing laughter.

    Tweet from Hannah Vander Zanden mentioning teaching an Animal Migration class and interest in using a specific paper for it.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on a California gull hitching an 80-mile ride on a garbage truck twice.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing the first step in the process of domestication.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Twicefire with a profile image, mentioning California Gull hitching an 80-mile ride on a garbage truck twice.

    Tweet text on screen criticizing laziness, shown on a mobile device with Twitter interface.

    Screenshot of a tweet by allison levin about a joke involving a pigeon, referencing California gull behavior.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    0

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Curiosities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT