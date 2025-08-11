Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Pick The Country That Fits The Clue In This 28-Question Geography Quiz
Trivia quiz graphic asking to pick the country that fits the clue on cosmetics and pop culture exports.
Pick The Country That Fits The Clue In This 28-Question Geography Quiz

This geography quiz gives you clues that will fit a specific country.

Without using a map or Google, can you correctly pinpoint which country is known for this or that? From famous foods to historical turning points, your task is to guess which nation we’re describing.

Take this 28-question trivia quiz to test how well you know world geography.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

 

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    How did you score compared to others?

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Artist, writer - dreamer. I live to tell stories.

    Read less »
    black-adder avatar
    Miki
    Miki
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I stopped after first question. Canada does not border 1 country. I wonder if all BP editors share one brain cell, or just their total iq is smaller then iq of a shoe.

    Vote comment up
    -3
    -3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    not my dv. but: "The United States of America (USA), commonly known as the United States (U.S.) or America, is a country primarily located in North America." - Wikipedia

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
