30 Of The Worst Celebrity Wax Figures Ever Made: Prove You Can Name Them All

We are about to enter the strange and sometimes hilarious world of wax figures – from singers to actors, and models to other personalities, there’s something funny here for everyone.🤣🗿

From celebrity wax figures that look okay-ish to others that barely resemble their stars, this quiz is about to test your recognition skills…

👉Can you really tell Morgan Freeman from Nelson Mandela?

👉What about Naomi Campbell from Tyra Banks?

Some of these wax creations are so off that you’ll have to look twice – and maybe laugh a little – before guessing correctly.

