Only Real Movie Fans Can Name All 27 Actors Behind These Character Descriptions

Different characters from movies and TV shows inspire or motivate us. Some we relate to because they feel a bit like us. Others just make us laugh or help us escape reality. And honestly, we talk about them like they’re real people. But behind every wizard, spy, or villain is an actor who made them unforgettable.

In this quiz, you’ll get 27 short character descriptions from movies and TV shows. Your job is to guess the actor behind them.

Let’s see how well you remember the people behind the roles! 🎥

Image credits: Miramax