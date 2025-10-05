Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Group Project Fails When Lazy Teammates Expect The Smart One To Do Everything But He Doesn’t
Teen boy focused and stressed while writing in a notebook during a group project with lazy teammates in a classroom setting
Entitled People, Society

Group Project Fails When Lazy Teammates Expect The Smart One To Do Everything But He Doesn’t

Group projects are the bane of the educational system. Sure, in theory, they are supposed to teach collaboration, communication, and problem-solving skills, but in practice, that rarely happens. Without fail, someone always slacks off, and the others are left to cover for them. Not only is it unfair, but it also shows students that they can get away with being lazy and sometimes even be awarded with a good grade for it — the complete opposite of what group projects are trying to achieve.

A similar thing almost happened to this student (now an adult), whose teammates expected him to do all the work alone because he cared too much about his grades. But instead of complying with them, he outsmarted them, which they very much didn’t appreciate. 

    Group projects rarely achieve what they’re supposed to

    Teen student struggling with group project fails while lazy teammates expect the smart one to do all the work in classroom setting.

    Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / Envato (not the actual photo)

    These students even refused to do the work and left it for one of their teammates to do alone, with which he maliciously complied

    Text excerpt discussing struggles with group project fails due to lazy teammates expecting one smart member to do all work.

    Text describing a group project assigned by a teacher, highlighting struggles with lazy teammates expecting the smart one to do everything.

    Text excerpt describing a group project fail involving lazy teammates expecting the smart one to do all the work.

    Alt text: Text about group project fails due to lazy teammates relying on the smart one to do all the work and score well

    Text excerpt showing a person describing group project fails due to lazy teammates expecting the smart one to do everything.

    Text excerpt discussing group project fails when lazy teammates expect the smart one to do everything but he doesn’t.

    Text excerpt showing a group project fail where lazy teammates expect the smart one to do everything but he doesn’t.

    Conversation text showing group project fails as lazy teammates rely on the smart one who didn’t do the project.

    Alt text: Text highlighting group project fails due to lazy teammates expecting the smart one to do everything but he refuses.

    Student frustrated and stressed during group project, highlighting issues with lazy teammates and unequal workload in classroom setting.

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt showing frustration over group project fails with lazy teammates expecting one smart person to do everything.

    Image credits: wheresmychin

    What should be a collaborative effort commonly ends up being an unfair freeloading exercise

    Group project discussion with diverse students showing teamwork challenges and lazy teammates relying on the smart member.

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    In theory, group work in school sounds nice, but we all know that reality often doesn’t match the theory. What should be a collaborative effort commonly ends up being an unfair freeloading exercise. In 2024, a study done by the National Library of Medicine found that group projects might not work for everyone due to a few reasons:

    • Problems with group formation or interpersonal conflicts within a team.
    • Different levels of engagement from team members.
    • The notable unfairness of a student’s reliance on another individual for their grade.

    But educators still feel it’s important to have a project that allows collaboration in the classroom.

    “I think this is a learning opportunity for students to prepare for their ‘real world’ careers outside of academia,” Stephanie Gomez, an associate professor of critical media studies at Western. “It’s going to happen everywhere they go, so it’s important to learn how to deal with it in the classroom where, frankly, the stakes are lower.”

    “The cooperation and ability to put together a diverse set of ideas into an end product is very meaningful and really important,” agreed Rory Peterson, a Western alumnus with a degree in recreation management leadership. That said, “Professors really have to determine whether or not it makes sense in their courses,” Peterson added. 

    Educators and students might benefit from some tips on how to make joint projects less of a hassle

    Man explaining complex math on chalkboard symbolizing group project fails from lazy teammates expecting the smart one to do everything.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    It seems that group work isn’t going anywhere any time soon, so educators as well as students might benefit from some tips on how to make joint projects less of a hassle. We understand that in already high-stress environments that are educational institutions, team projects can significantly add to it, so learning how to navigate them can be really useful. If you can’t beat them, join them, am I right?

    The first thing to do when a team receives a joint project is to carefully read through it and analyze it. Then try to divide it into tasks that should be assigned to everyone, taking into account their qualities and strengths. The roles should be very clear so that every teammate knows their responsibilities. Putting a deadline on every task that should be completed can also be a useful guideline that each member can follow. 

    During this process, the team should have mandatory group meetings to assess the progress and see if everyone is on the same page. Organizing the shared work on the right software can help to see how everyone is doing. If someone is slacking and refuses to listen, try talking to the teacher about it and documenting everyone’s contribution, which should be put down on the assignment paper. 

    What professors can do to make students more fond of group projects is to teach them the group work skills, as not everyone is equipped with them. Educators may run through some issues teammates might face while working together and how they can overcome them. They should stress the importance of communication and regular check-ins so the team remains on track. 

    Lastly, educators might consider having collaborative assignments in class and leaving more individual tasks for homework. This way, students can still have team projects but don’t have to worry about meeting up with teammates after class, which gets harder and harder in higher education.

    Commenters thought the teammates deserved to fail

    Text post about group project fails caused by lazy teammates expecting the smart one to do all the work.

    Reddit comment humorously reacting to a group project fail involving lazy teammates and the smart one not doing everything.

    Screenshot of a group chat discussing group project fails due to lazy teammates relying on the smart member to do all the work.

    Screenshot of an online forum post discussing group project fails due to lazy teammates relying on the smart one.

    Reddit comment about group project fails due to lazy teammates expecting the smart one to do everything.

    Comment about group project fails due to lazy teammates relying on the smart one to complete all the work.

    Text message stating the lesson from group project fails when lazy teammates expect the smart one to do everything.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing group project fails caused by lazy teammates relying on the smart one to do everything.

    While others shared similar stories

    Group project fails due to lazy teammates expecting the smart one to do all the work while he refuses.

    Screenshot of a Reddit post describing group project fails involving lazy teammates expecting the smart one to do everything.

    Text post describing group project fails due to lazy teammates expecting the smart one to do everything but he doesn’t.

    Screenshot of a forum comment describing group project fails due to lazy teammates expecting the smart one to do everything.

    Comment about group project fails due to lazy teammates expecting the smart one to do everything.

    Comment discussing frustration with lazy teammates in group projects who rely on the smart one to do everything.

    Comment describing group project fails due to lazy teammates expecting the smart one to do all the work.

    Text post about group project fails caused by lazy teammates expecting the smart one to do everything but he doesn’t.

    Comment discussing frustrations with group project fails due to lazy teammates expecting the smart one to do everything.

    Online comment criticizing lazy teammates in group project fails who ignore the smart member’s efforts and contributions.

    Text post describing group project fails due to lazy teammates expecting the smart one to do all work but he doesn’t.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing group project fails involving lazy teammates expecting the smart one to do everything.

    Comment about group project fails with lazy teammates expecting the smart one to do all the work and challenges faced.

    Screenshot of a discussion about group project fails involving lazy teammates expecting the smart one to do everything.

    Forum post describing group project fails caused by lazy teammates expecting the smart one to do everything alone.

    Text post describing group project fails due to lazy teammates expecting the smart one to do everything but he doesn’t.

    Comment text about group project fails due to lazy teammates expecting the smart one to do everything.

    User comment about group project fails due to lazy teammates relying on the smart one to do all the work.

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Austeja Zokaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

