Someone asked “Tell me the laziest thing you’ve done, I mean genuinely the most diabolically lazy thing that would disgust the average person,” and netizens shared some truly unhinged stories. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts and stories in the comments below.

While “ sloth ” might be a sin, everyone has that one day where they simply can’t be bothered to put in even an ounce of effort. While often this just means bedrotting and perhaps some snacks instead of dinner, certain folks do get very creative at doing nothing.

#1 I downloaded the tv remote app on my phone when I dropped the remote on the floor.

RELATED:

#2 FaceTimed my pot of water so I could go lay down until it boiled

#3 Put ketchup on my leg to dip my sausage roll in cause I couldn’t be bothered to wash up a plate

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Wouldn't say diabolical but one time I waited like 20mins for a bus to arrive when it would've taken me 7mins to walk home

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 I tell customers we don’t have certain items so I don’t have make them

#6 Ate ice cream with a credit card

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I threw an air up away because I was too lazy to clean it and there was mold starting to form

#8 I drink humidifier water cause I’m too lazy to get up

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I’ll literally rewash clean clothes because I don’t want to put them up

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Instead of making a sandwich I ate all the ingredients separately

#11 Sometimes i don't skip ads because i'm too lazy to move my hand

#12 Is it bad to say I have like 5 pairs of used pajamas tucked in the corner of my bed and I pull random pieces out each night to wear then put them back in the corner

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I was doing the dishes I was almost finished there was like a fork to wash ONLY ONE FORK! I just threw it away because it was too much for me

#14 When im sick and i rot in my bed for a week im always blowing my nose in some shirt ill use for this for the whole week

#15 Used a sea shell I had in my drawer to eat ice cream instead of going to get a spoon

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 I just swallow my gum when I don’t wanna get up to throw it out

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 boiled dumplings in my kettle when i used to live at a dorm cause i couldn't be bothered to go to the kitchen. then i couldn't bother getting fresh water so i just drank the dumpling water.

#18 I've thrown everything within reach at my light switch and then just gone to bed with the light on cuz I missed everytime

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Took my makeup off with socks for a year straight

#20 I ordered uber eats from a place that’s less than 200 meters away

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Dressed for school the night before and woke up in the clothes

#22 Instead of making my bed I just slept inside of the duvet cover

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 I was almost asleep when I realized I hadn't taken my tampon out all day, so I just pulled it out in bed and wrapped it in my left-over sandwich wrapper. and then left it there for a week

#24 Sometimes when the toilet paper runs out i’ll use the empty paper toilet paper roll thing to wipe

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I google earthed my license plate bc I was too lazy to walk outside and look

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 When someone messages me on vinted asking for measurements of something I’ve listed, I find someone selling the exact same item and message them asking for measurements to reply with

#27 I bought my graduation dress too small and instead of returning it i bed rotted and didn’t eat anything for three days so it fit

#28 I slept on 6 pillows on my floor with my tv on the ground for 2 weeks because I didn’t wanna put sheets on my bed

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Argue with TikTok comments in my head cause I’m too lazy to type

#30 A gnat landed in my adult beverage and i just chugged it cuz i didn’t feel like getting something to fish it out

#31 Sometimes i stop eating a meal cus im bored of chewing

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 I live out of my suitcase. (I went on holiday last summer)

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Throwing Tupperware in the bin cause I cba to wash it

#34 I use socks as tissue when I have a snotty nose and cba to go get tissue

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Went to wilderness therapy and refused to carve my own spoon so I ate with random sticks I found for two months

#36 I sleep inside my duvet cover so i don't have to make my bed. if its cold, just stick uncovered duvet on top

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 I bought a film on Amazon prime because I didn’t want to get out of bed and walk less than 1 metre to get the dvd

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 when DVDs were still a thing, I was watching Harry potter 4. instead of moving to put another dvd in when it ended, I replayed the same Harry potter movie 4 times that day so I didn't have to get up

#39 Took my airfryer in my room along with plates cutlery and cooked my food in my room so I didn’t have to move

#40 Sometimes I put the washing machine back on cause I cba to hang up the laundry

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 i dropped my penjamin under my bed. its super dusty where it is and that cart was giving me trouble anyway. i bought a new one the next day. that was just over a year ago. its still under my bed…

#42 Sometimes I don’t answer people that are far away because I’m too lazy to raise my voice

#43 I’ve brought a new frank green every year because I refuse to clean it