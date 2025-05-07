43 People Share The Most Excessively Lazy Thing They’ve Ever Done
While “sloth” might be a sin, everyone has that one day where they simply can’t be bothered to put in even an ounce of effort. While often this just means bedrotting and perhaps some snacks instead of dinner, certain folks do get very creative at doing nothing.
Someone asked “Tell me the laziest thing you’ve done, I mean genuinely the most diabolically lazy thing that would disgust the average person,” and netizens shared some truly unhinged stories. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts and stories in the comments below.
I downloaded the tv remote app on my phone when I dropped the remote on the floor.
FaceTimed my pot of water so I could go lay down until it boiled
Put ketchup on my leg to dip my sausage roll in cause I couldn’t be bothered to wash up a plate
Wouldn't say diabolical but one time I waited like 20mins for a bus to arrive when it would've taken me 7mins to walk home
I was very pregnant and tired heading for the doctor. The bus app refused to show me how to get there by bus and just said "walk 600 meters" I couldnt walk 600 meter, hardly 50 at that point. Two nice goth girls helped me make up a plan with 2 buses to get me there without walking. Took 20 minutes but in my pace it was still faster then walking.
I tell customers we don’t have certain items so I don’t have make them
Ate ice cream with a credit card
It makes even more sense if you finish the carton, because the straight edge will let you scrape almost all of he ice cream off of the carton.
I threw an air up away because I was too lazy to clean it and there was mold starting to form
I drink humidifier water cause I’m too lazy to get up
I’ll literally rewash clean clothes because I don’t want to put them up
Instead of making a sandwich I ate all the ingredients separately
Sometimes i don't skip ads because i'm too lazy to move my hand
Is it bad to say I have like 5 pairs of used pajamas tucked in the corner of my bed and I pull random pieces out each night to wear then put them back in the corner
I was doing the dishes I was almost finished there was like a fork to wash ONLY ONE FORK! I just threw it away because it was too much for me
When im sick and i rot in my bed for a week im always blowing my nose in some shirt ill use for this for the whole week
Used a sea shell I had in my drawer to eat ice cream instead of going to get a spoon
I just swallow my gum when I don’t wanna get up to throw it out
boiled dumplings in my kettle when i used to live at a dorm cause i couldn't be bothered to go to the kitchen. then i couldn't bother getting fresh water so i just drank the dumpling water.
I've thrown everything within reach at my light switch and then just gone to bed with the light on cuz I missed everytime
Took my makeup off with socks for a year straight
I ordered uber eats from a place that’s less than 200 meters away
Dressed for school the night before and woke up in the clothes
Instead of making my bed I just slept inside of the duvet cover
I was almost asleep when I realized I hadn't taken my tampon out all day, so I just pulled it out in bed and wrapped it in my left-over sandwich wrapper. and then left it there for a week
Sometimes when the toilet paper runs out i’ll use the empty paper toilet paper roll thing to wipe
I google earthed my license plate bc I was too lazy to walk outside and look
When someone messages me on vinted asking for measurements of something I’ve listed, I find someone selling the exact same item and message them asking for measurements to reply with
I bought my graduation dress too small and instead of returning it i bed rotted and didn’t eat anything for three days so it fit
I slept on 6 pillows on my floor with my tv on the ground for 2 weeks because I didn’t wanna put sheets on my bed
I will just lay a loose sheet on the bed if I don't want to deal with a fitted sheet at the time.
Argue with TikTok comments in my head cause I’m too lazy to type
A gnat landed in my adult beverage and i just chugged it cuz i didn’t feel like getting something to fish it out
Sometimes i stop eating a meal cus im bored of chewing
I live out of my suitcase. (I went on holiday last summer)
But doesn't your cat sitting on your clothes make that harder?
Throwing Tupperware in the bin cause I cba to wash it
I use socks as tissue when I have a snotty nose and cba to go get tissue
Went to wilderness therapy and refused to carve my own spoon so I ate with random sticks I found for two months
I sleep inside my duvet cover so i don't have to make my bed. if its cold, just stick uncovered duvet on top
This is the 2nd time duvet cover is on this list. I think I might go buy one and just give up making my bed.
I bought a film on Amazon prime because I didn’t want to get out of bed and walk less than 1 metre to get the dvd
when DVDs were still a thing, I was watching Harry potter 4. instead of moving to put another dvd in when it ended, I replayed the same Harry potter movie 4 times that day so I didn't have to get up
Took my airfryer in my room along with plates cutlery and cooked my food in my room so I didn’t have to move
Sometimes I put the washing machine back on cause I cba to hang up the laundry
i dropped my penjamin under my bed. its super dusty where it is and that cart was giving me trouble anyway. i bought a new one the next day. that was just over a year ago. its still under my bed…
Sometimes I don’t answer people that are far away because I’m too lazy to raise my voice
I’ve brought a new frank green every year because I refuse to clean it