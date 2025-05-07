ADVERTISEMENT

While “sloth” might be a sin, everyone has that one day where they simply can’t be bothered to put in even an ounce of effort. While often this just means bedrotting and perhaps some snacks instead of dinner, certain folks do get very creative at doing nothing.

Someone asked “Tell me the laziest thing you’ve done, I mean genuinely the most diabolically lazy thing that would disgust the average person,” and netizens shared some truly unhinged stories. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts and stories in the comments below.

#1

Young woman lounging on a couch using a smartphone, illustrating excessively lazy behavior in a relaxed setting. I downloaded the tv remote app on my phone when I dropped the remote on the floor.

Hannah Louise8449 , Kaboompics.com Report

    #2

    Boiling pasta on an electric stove, illustrating an excessively lazy cooking method shared by people. FaceTimed my pot of water so I could go lay down until it boiled

    SARAH , Boiling Noodles Report

    #3

    Person in a red shirt squeezing ketchup bottle lazily outside, illustrating excessive laziness in everyday tasks. Put ketchup on my leg to dip my sausage roll in cause I couldn’t be bothered to wash up a plate

    Jodie , RDNE Stock project Report

    fru_sunna avatar
    Tussilago
    Tussilago
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But then you have to wash your leg? Or walk around sticky...

    #4

    Woman sitting at bus stop holding laptop, reflecting on excessively lazy thing shared by 43 people. Wouldn't say diabolical but one time I waited like 20mins for a bus to arrive when it would've taken me 7mins to walk home

    yuno , Hrant Khachatryan Report

    fru_sunna avatar
    Tussilago
    Tussilago
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was very pregnant and tired heading for the doctor. The bus app refused to show me how to get there by bus and just said "walk 600 meters" I couldnt walk 600 meter, hardly 50 at that point. Two nice goth girls helped me make up a plan with 2 buses to get me there without walking. Took 20 minutes but in my pace it was still faster then walking.

    #5

    Woman wearing apron and hat talking to a man across a counter, illustrating people sharing excessively lazy things. I tell customers we don’t have certain items so I don’t have make them

    Garfield , Mike Jones Report

    #6

    Partially eaten tub of ice cream with texture marks, illustrating an example of excessive laziness shared by people. Ate ice cream with a credit card

    chri$tina han$en , Anthony DeRob Report

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It makes even more sense if you finish the carton, because the straight edge will let you scrape almost all of he ice cream off of the carton.

    #7

    Purple water bottle filled with ice on kitchen counter illustrating an excessively lazy thing shared by 43 people. I threw an air up away because I was too lazy to clean it and there was mold starting to form

    sophia⁷ 𖣂☾ , rf900rs Report

    #8

    A person lazily touching the steam from a diffuser, illustrating one of the most excessively lazy things done indoors. I drink humidifier water cause I’m too lazy to get up

    Alaska , Chris F Report

    #9

    Front view of a washing machine door with soap suds inside illustrating excessively lazy habits at home. I’ll literally rewash clean clothes because I don’t want to put them up

    ans , Sincerely Media Report

    #10

    Hands holding a bunch of fresh tomatoes with red nail polish, illustrating excessively lazy things shared by people. Instead of making a sandwich I ate all the ingredients separately

    Ricky do da grimes , Anete Lusina Report

    #11

    Person lying on a couch with a laptop balanced on their chest showing excessively lazy behavior at home. Sometimes i don't skip ads because i'm too lazy to move my hand

    nuppuu , Mikhail Nilov Report

    #12

    Woman in silk pajamas playing with hair, representing excessive laziness and comfort in a casual indoor setting. Is it bad to say I have like 5 pairs of used pajamas tucked in the corner of my bed and I pull random pieces out each night to wear then put them back in the corner

    Lucy , Kristina Petrick Report

    #13

    Close-up of a dirty fork resting on a plate with food smudges, symbolizing excessive laziness and messy eating habits. I was doing the dishes I was almost finished there was like a fork to wash ONLY ONE FORK! I just threw it away because it was too much for me

    r_4v_e_n_ , Alfonso Pierantonio Report

    #14

    Person wrapped in a blanket sleeping peacefully in bed, illustrating excessive laziness shared by 43 people. When im sick and i rot in my bed for a week im always blowing my nose in some shirt ill use for this for the whole week

    kajtek , Andrej Lišakov Report

    #15

    Seashell on a plain surface representing relaxation and the most excessively lazy moments shared by people. Used a sea shell I had in my drawer to eat ice cream instead of going to get a spoon

    ella , Content Pixie Report

    #16

    Teenage girl blowing bubblegum bubble outside, wearing headphones around neck, illustrating excessive laziness concept. I just swallow my gum when I don’t wanna get up to throw it out

    Shaybaby , Curated Lifestyle Report

    #17

    Electric Brita water kettle boiling water on kitchen counter representing excessive laziness concept. boiled dumplings in my kettle when i used to live at a dorm cause i couldn't be bothered to go to the kitchen. then i couldn't bother getting fresh water so i just drank the dumpling water.

    maria.kktm , Lee Haywood Report

    #18

    White light switch panel on a plain wall, illustrating the concept of excessively lazy actions shared by people. I've thrown everything within reach at my light switch and then just gone to bed with the light on cuz I missed everytime

    Dallas Shelton , Castorly Stock Report

    #19

    Two mismatched socks hanging on a clothesline with clothespins, illustrating excessive laziness. Took my makeup off with socks for a year straight

    klara , Susanne Jutzeler, suju-foto Report

    patasata avatar
    PataSata
    PataSata
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you think about it, it's good for the environment. I think. Instead of throwing out whatever pads you using (if it's cotton, then okay, because it's biodegradable), you can wash them.

    #20

    Person with a green Uber Eats delivery bag riding a bicycle, illustrating excessively lazy food delivery habits. I ordered uber eats from a place that’s less than 200 meters away

    eli , Robert Anasch Report

    #21

    Person sleeping in bed with arms stretched out, illustrating excessive laziness and relaxation indoors. Dressed for school the night before and woke up in the clothes

    terasheafashilomus , Andrej Lišakov Report

    #22

    Instead of making my bed I just slept inside of the duvet cover

    moneydog00 Report

    #23

    Hand holding a white tampon with string, representing excessively lazy things people have shared. I was almost asleep when I realized I hadn't taken my tampon out all day, so I just pulled it out in bed and wrapped it in my left-over sandwich wrapper. and then left it there for a week

    Luc , Sora Shimazaki Report

    #24

    Empty toilet paper roll on a blue holder against a patterned wall, illustrating excessive laziness at home. Sometimes when the toilet paper runs out i’ll use the empty paper toilet paper roll thing to wipe

    heyitshannah , m01229 Report

    #25

    Young man wearing headphones sitting on a couch, using laptop, illustrating excessively lazy thing shared by people. I google earthed my license plate bc I was too lazy to walk outside and look

    PopoZao , Eren Li Report

    #26

    Smartphone on wooden table displaying Vinted app, illustrating a story about excessively lazy people’s habits. When someone messages me on vinted asking for measurements of something I’ve listed, I find someone selling the exact same item and message them asking for measurements to reply with

    Jacinta , appshunter.io Report

    #27

    Young woman holding a floral dress in front of a mirror, illustrating a moment of excessive laziness. I bought my graduation dress too small and instead of returning it i bed rotted and didn’t eat anything for three days so it fit

    LULU , cottonbro studio Report

    #28

    A beige mattress placed on a wheeled bed frame against a yellow wall and wooden floor, showing excessive laziness. I slept on 6 pillows on my floor with my tv on the ground for 2 weeks because I didn’t wanna put sheets on my bed

    Annabanana , Timothy Vollmer Report

    reginaholt avatar
    Regina Holt
    Regina Holt
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will just lay a loose sheet on the bed if I don't want to deal with a fitted sheet at the time.

    #29

    Argue with TikTok comments in my head cause I’m too lazy to type

    ella Report

    #30

    A gnat landed in my adult beverage and i just chugged it cuz i didn’t feel like getting something to fish it out

    Tabatha Report

    #31

    Sometimes i stop eating a meal cus im bored of chewing

    Harajuku! Report

    #32

    I live out of my suitcase. (I went on holiday last summer)

    liv Report

    reginaholt avatar
    Regina Holt
    Regina Holt
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But doesn't your cat sitting on your clothes make that harder?

    #33

    Throwing Tupperware in the bin cause I cba to wash it

    nicole Report

    #34

    I use socks as tissue when I have a snotty nose and cba to go get tissue

    Monique Report

    #35

    Close-up of dry pine needles and broken sticks on forest floor, illustrating nature and the theme of excessive laziness. Went to wilderness therapy and refused to carve my own spoon so I ate with random sticks I found for two months

    maybe_.bella , JACK REDGATE Report

    #36

    I sleep inside my duvet cover so i don't have to make my bed. if its cold, just stick uncovered duvet on top

    grace.arlidge Report

    reginaholt avatar
    Regina Holt
    Regina Holt
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the 2nd time duvet cover is on this list. I think I might go buy one and just give up making my bed.

    #37

    I bought a film on Amazon prime because I didn’t want to get out of bed and walk less than 1 metre to get the dvd

    Caitlin Bethany Report

    #38

    Vintage portable TV playing DVD video with volume and tuning knobs, illustrating excessive laziness concept. when DVDs were still a thing, I was watching Harry potter 4. instead of moving to put another dvd in when it ended, I replayed the same Harry potter movie 4 times that day so I didn't have to get up

    mrsbean , Stefan Report

    #39

    Took my airfryer in my room along with plates cutlery and cooked my food in my room so I didn’t have to move

    anon Report

    #40

    Sometimes I put the washing machine back on cause I cba to hang up the laundry

    Elisezearo Report

    #41

    i dropped my penjamin under my bed. its super dusty where it is and that cart was giving me trouble anyway. i bought a new one the next day. that was just over a year ago. its still under my bed…

    kate Report

    #42

    Sometimes I don’t answer people that are far away because I’m too lazy to raise my voice

    DARIA Report

    #43

    Person reaching to turn on kitchen faucet while holding a water bottle, demonstrating excessive laziness at home. I’ve brought a new frank green every year because I refuse to clean it

    ㅤ ᵕ̈ , Bluewater Sweden Report

