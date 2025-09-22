ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers may run the classes, but feedback goes both ways.

Reddit user Nomolosw asked all the professors on the platform to share the funniest things students had ever written about them, and they received thousands of replies. Awkward compliments, brutal honesty, and snarky wit—they're proof that "performance reviews" can be as entertaining as the lessons themselves.

No wonder Community was so popular! Lecture halls hide plenty of quirky characters, ready to deliver a punchline at any moment.

#1

Air traffic control tower at dusk with planes landing and taking off, illustrating impressions that receive hilarious reviews. One of my professors in air traffic control school was especially strict and ran the simulator for the air traffic control tower. A student wrote in a review, "sometimes when he is running the simulator, I wonder who is running hell.".

    #2

    Professor teaching in a classroom, pointing at chalkboard with mathematical notes, engaging students with a memorable impression. My Calc 3 professor told us on the last day about some of the stuff he has read about himself. The one I remember him talking about most was:
    "He is very oddly shaped and flails his arms about to try and depict 3D shapes"
    His response was:
    "Even though I do flail my arms, I believe I am not oddly shaped. Just look at me...this is 100% math bod right here".

    #3

    I know a high school teacher who tells all of his students to rate him on ratemyteacher, but say something 'squiddy'. He has tons of reviews like "Great class but I think I saw a tentacle hanging from his desk drawer one day...".

    #4

    Ancient Roman Colosseum illuminated at dusk with tourists nearby, symbolizing professors who left lasting impressions on students. My boyfriend had a review that complained about his obsession with the Romans.

    He teaches Classics.

    #5

    Smiling professor with curly hair in historic attire holding a chicken, creating a memorable impression on students. Not me, but one of my writing professors would always share her favorite review she'd ever been given. "She's a good professor but I'd be able to focus more if she didn't look like a hobbit.".

    #6

    Young woman posing casually outside, embodying the style and vibe of professors who left funny impressions on students. One of my O-chem profs had "Looks like a Calvin Klein model and teaches like one too.".

    #7

    Smiling elderly professor with gray hair and headband, creating a memorable impression on students in a cozy indoor setting One semester I helped an ancient professor with some of her research. She was one of the most disorganized people I've ever met. One of her reviews nails it: "I am pretty sure that she was unaware that she is a professor. For that matter, I think she was unaware that she lives in the state of Wisconsin.".

    #8

    My dad was a prof and his best was from a guy who had missing his final exam. The guy said he walked into my dad's office 40 minutes after the exam ended and pleaded for a chance to take it anyway. Instead of making up an excuse, he decided to be honest and admit he slept through it.

    Apparently my dad laughed at him, called him and idiot, then let him take it anyway, saying "*ahh, you remind me of my son...*" That's right guy, if I hadn't been such a failure, you would have failed that class. You're welcome!

    #9

    Not a professor, but as a TA we get semester reviews. I had a student who didn't show up once. On the 'anonymous' review, one student said, "I know I'm not passing this class, it's not PM_ME_DUCK_FACT's fault. My parents wanted me to be a doctor and are paying for my school so I had to 'try' their way. Since that didn't work out, now I can take classes I actually want.".

    #10

    Coach Jusjerm is oddly knowledgeable about Harry Potter, and has strong opinions on 90's rap.

    #11

    Man in white shirt removing ring from finger, representing professors who left an impression with hilarious student reviews. TA in Calc.

    Pretty much broke down to 3 different types - good reviews, bad because the class was 'too hard' or them complaining about my handwriting.

    Did have one memorable one something like this:

    'Does a great job teaching, I am not a math major and did well enough in his class. BUT he takes off his wedding ring before class, I'm sure in hopes that he can pick up students. I saw the tanline on his finger.'

    Not married, never have been, and have never worn a ring of any kind.

    #12

    Young woman wearing quirky glasses and holding magic-themed magazines and a wand, reflecting professors who left hilarious impressions Not me, but one of my favorite professors at my university has "Prof [So-and-so] is like the Luna Lovegood of Science.".

    #13

    There was a particularly difficult class and the teacher got this review:
    "Taking a class from him is like playing Russian roulette with five bullets loaded."


    After taking the class, I would have to agree.

    #14

    One of my professors has an evaluation that reads: "knowledgeable great funny. drinks two bottles of snapple per class. thirst is his only weakness"
    ... It's true.

    #15

    Police car with flashing lights at night on a city street, illustrating professors who left an impression with hilarious reviews. One student claimed I bragged to a class that I was a wanted felon. I have no idea what this was about.

    #16

    Two professors smiling in separate settings, illustrating professors who left an impression with hilarious student reviews. Former TA, but one of my students who reviewed me write that I was "like a cross between Rachel Maddow and Justin Timberlake".

    I was also friends with a professor who got a review in Japanese. It translated to "wow you are delicious". We weren't sure if they were flirting or trying to show off that they actually had learned something (the professor taught Japanese, this was from one of his 101 classes).

    #17

    Female professor in a lab coat and gloves, sitting by a computer with scientific images, illustrating professors with hilarious reviews. Not a prof, but this is one of my favourite reviews of my biology professor:
    "I used to like bio, not anymore. I could have cured cancer, but because of [prof's name], we'll never know. Solidified my major in chemistry.".

    #18

    Not really funny but back when I was in eighth grade I had math with this sketchy kid. He hated our teacher so he made a post on rate my teacher about following her after school to her home and blowing her house up. The cops were called in and our whole class was interrogated. Fun experience that was.

    #19

    "Our keyboard harmony professor has first-hand experience in how to *Handel* a large organ.".

    #20

    Close-up of person with bright red lipstick, mouth wide open, showing teeth and tongue, illustrating professors with hilarious reviews. My dad is a professor and is very proud of his ratemyprofessor reviews, his personal favorite that he brags about regularly includes the phrase "sometimes I feel like biting him".

    #21

    Close-up of a professor's face showing expressive eyes, capturing the essence of professors who left an impression on students. Not a professor, but there's this work of art one student posted on koofers:
    > [professor]'s eyebrows suit the man with a perfection rarely found in nature. They bristle from his forehead with the stubborn arrogance of a bougainvillea hedgerow, defying all attempts to question their inexorable will. Perched on his face like a pair of unusually hairy caterpillars engaged in a passionate kiss, they meet at an angle only slightly less obtuse than the man who wears them.

    #22

    Not a professor yet, just a TA

    EVERY single TA is the hardest grader ever. My students liked that I baked cookies though. That's the only positive review I got. It was either no response or "GREAT COOKIES!".

    #23

    Mr. X is a beautiful and intelligent human being who inspires all those around him to achieve greatness. There is nothing that compares to the opportunity one has to bask in his magnificent glory. That being said the sudden changes in facial hair can be somewhat unsettling .

    #24

    My favorite professor was my Intro to Geology professor. He was an old man who had been a geologist for over 30 years. Saying he loved rocks was an understatement. Here are two real reviews from his RMP.

    "Jim is clearly passionate about two things: Rocks, and teaching people about rocks!"

    "Leave your cell phone in your car. Don't show up late. And be prepared to get rocked."

    Another student goes on to talk about how he has a major man crush on the prof. and countless others talk about how much he ROCKS.

    #25

    I was like Gwen Stefani and Henry Rollins' love child. I took it as a compliment.

    #26

    My father is a professor. He got something like "Looks kind of like and his humor similar to Bill Murray."

    I guess maybe a little bit...

    #27

    My professor had a review that said " moves so little in class that a fly died on his head and it didn't fall off until he got up to walk out at the end of the day".

    #28

    Former student, not professor, but I do have a story.

    One of my professors, who was a good lecturer but also made exams that were almost impossible to do well in, mentioned that his mom found the entry about him after a particularly brutal exam and called him, crying about how *meeean* everyone was about her son. He said it with a laugh but, once the day was over, his entry was *full* of comments along the vein of "Dr So-and-so is a great teacher! His mother should be so proud!"

    Personally, I think he was lying through his teeth.

    #29

    Two red chili peppers on a dark background, symbolizing professors who left an impression with hilarious reviews. My dad used to teach and he got a chili pepper. I find it hilarious.

    #30

    One of my ex-professors taught a dendrology lab (the scientific study of trees). The review is as follows:

    Taking this class wasn't occidental. Just show up and study a bit, and you'll Acer the class. I betula've it! Yew won't regret it.

    #31

    I teach college level aviation (professional pilot) courses at a local college.

    "No one has ever taught me so much while making me feel so worthless and stupid, and I keep going back for more because it makes me feel good when I get something right after being told how [stupid] I am."

    In his defense, he's not wrong.

    #32

    Vintage drafting tools on a worn architectural blueprint, representing professors who left a lasting impression on students. I'm not a teacher but I saw a review going along the lines of ".. THE ONLY THING THAT DESERVES DEGREES IN YOUR CLASSROOM ARE THE PROTRACTORS...".

    #33

    My dad was a prof for a number of years for a masters level class. One review was just "take class at your own peril."

    He also got a chilli pepper and being an upper division computer engineering class it was primarily guys so that was interesting.

    #34

    A colleague of mine, currently one of the best dancers in the country, had a student from a beginning class write, "For a national champion he sure doesn't dance like one.".

    #35

    One of my professors had several reviews and probably 70% of them were "he's really hot for a 75 year old man".

    ...they were not totally incorrect.

    EDIT: for those asking for pics, it's a small class and if anyone found it they would probably know who I was, so unfortunately can't post.

    #36

    My high school English teacher told us her husband was a professor so me and my friends looked his ratings up one day. My favorite was a student claiming how he was a racist and hated white people and that was the only reason he graded their papers poorly. His wife is porcelain white.

    #37

    My brother is a college professor and a bit of a goof. He was reading his reviews on ratemyprofessor.com out loud to me at Thanksgiving or something and found one along the lines of: "Hot. Mumbles a lot. Makes stupid faces and fart noises too much.".

    #38

    I was referred to as an "overlord." For reference, I'm a nerdy, introverted, soft spoken, math professor. So I'm more proud of this than anything.

    #39

    I looked up a family friend once and most of the comments were along the lines of "I'd rather watch paint dry, it would also be easier to understand".

    #40

    We were getting a new teacher for electronic engineering so naturally I looked him up on ratemyteacher and I saw these:

    More like a permanent substitute than a teacher

    He has the IQ of room temperature (and yes, we use celsius like the rest of the world except the freedom nation).

    #41

    "Boring. You will be able to learn, but that's all you will be able to do."


    Uhhh... Not sure what you were expecting man, a party, parade?

    #42

    "She's a gem, treasure her". Hubby and I still laugh about that one.

    #43

    My dad was a professor around 10 years ago, back when they did written teacher evaluations. He only ever kept two--both made his ego go through the roof.


    One said "Dr. Name was amazing, and if he ran for president I would vote for him!"


    The other said "I wish that Dr. Name would adopt me so that he could be my dad.".

    #44

    One student wrote he thought my freshman writing class was way too easy. Said if you came to class, participated, did all the readings, and did all your work, you got an easy A. And I was just like...thank you?

    #45

    Not me but I read... "If I had one day left to live, I would spend it in your class because it feels like an eternity.".

    #46

    Used to play pick up games with a young professor during college. My roommate found his rate my professor profile and wrote that although he's a good professor, his shot selection is terrible and really sucks at getting back on defense.

    The review was funny in the sense its like the only non-positive review on his page.

    Doing more research on the guy, he has stellar RMP reviews, made the list of top 300 professors in the country and now he Heads the Business Department for a Big Ten University.

    Not really funny, but I looked up my younger brother (CS professor) and one student complained that a particular advanced graduate seminar was really only relevant to graduate students in his particular field. Um, yeah. Not sure what you were expecting there.

    Mostly I enjoy pointing out that no one has given him a chili pepper. Probably not unexpected given that his students are 90% male and he dresses like a CS professor, but still.

    #48

    My acting professor made a facebook post when he got his first chili pepper.

    #49

    My professor, in an attempt to win a contest with one of his buddies, ask that everyone leave him a rating on RMP, with the condition that he doesn't care what they write as long as they say he's super hot (like a fiery chili or whatever).

    Best worst review I've ever had (pre-RMP) "I'd rather have a root canal without anesthetic than sit through another one of her classes. Also, she should wear more makeup.".

    #51

    "She came into class half waisted."
    Not only is that not true but I was teaching a composition class.
    Waisted. Shudder.

    #52

    I'm a bit late, but one of my friends is economics professor who wrote an article about the economics of ratemyprofessor. Now there are a bunch of reviews on his page mentioning how lame it was that he wrote an article about the site...

    #53

    "Mr... is so boring; your pillow will need a pillow!".

    This is from an actual written review and not ratemyprofessor.com, but one of my students wrote "she did not throw us a pizza party" under things they didn't like about me.

    #55

    One of our teachers claimed to be hit by a plane when he was younger so my friend immediately left a review saying he was sad the plane missed the the guy's major organs.

    #56

    Not ratemyprofessor, but in an eval my first semester teaching. The student simply wrote: "I don't like your work dress attire.".

    #57

    Late, but had a teacher with a review of "*bends knees* Who wants to hear about my colonoscopy?" And it was the most accurate review I've ever seen.

    #58

    My wife (fiancé at the time) got a review once saying "She's hot. Just got engaged though. He better be nice to her or else I'm taking him out"

    A coworker got "I want his button down shirt on my floor someday".

    From a friend who was a PhD at the physics department, whose wife teaches math, on his review materials.

    >You are ok, but your wife is hot.

    #60

    Not something said on RMP, but one of our mutual students recently pointed out to my husband [professor] that I [also professor] have a chili pepper, *and he does not*.

    #61

    Not a professor, but a relative of mine once got a really harsh review on RateMyProfessor. The student said that in class my relative said "16+2=18, therefore e=mc^2." That made me laugh so hard I cried.

    Not a professor, but my aunt is an English professor and she's married to a bank president. I found out she had been kidnapped in the 80s while looking through her reviews and my dad had to tell me the story. Now it's a great icebreaker.

