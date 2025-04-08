ADVERTISEMENT

Money has a habit of bringing out the worst in people. Whether they’re making an ostentatious display of their wealth or hoarding every penny as if it’s their last, cold, hard cash can often expose someone’s true character.

One guy reached his limit when a friend of a friend started coming to catch-up lunches with his old work colleagues, ordering more than everyone else, then sneakily suggesting everyone split the bill evenly. He went online to share his story of petty revenge.

When OP got a raise at work, he decided to celebrate at a steakhouse with his old work buddies. They’ve all stayed close despite moving to different jobs, and their low-key catchups are a regular tradition. However, a recent addition to the group, a guy named Mike, was about to throw a pricey wrench into things.

Mike is a friend-of-a-friend who’s joined them twice before, and both times, he’s pulled the classic “split the bill evenly” move despite ordering way more than everyone else. The first two times it happened, OP let it slide. But the third time, Mike went full surf and turf while the others ordered modest meals. So, OP hatched a plan.

Taking advice from the internet, he waited for everyone to order, then told the server they’d be paying separately. Everyone agreed to separate checks—except, of course, for Mike, who clearly had yet to learn the difference between group lunch and free lunch.

OP says Mike barely spoke to him throughout the meal, obviously bleak his bill-splitting plan had backfired. Everyone else was happy, no one paid extra, and OP’s celebratory prime rib? Delicious. In the end, the only thing Mike walked away with was a check that matched his appetite.

From what OP tells us in his post, it would seem Mike is a classic miser, and an entitled one at that, too. But what exactly is the etiquette when it comes to dining in groups? We went looking for answers.

In an interview for Business Insider, Nick Leighton, who cohosts the etiquette-advice podcast “Were You Raised by Wolves?” says, “It’s reasonable to split the bill with buddies if everyone’s orders came out to similar prices: “Ultimately, at the end of a lifetime of friendship, it’ll all even out.”

But if they don’t, Leighton continued, it’s “not outside the bounds of etiquette” to ask for separate checks. “If the restaurant can’t do that, the burden falls on the person who organized the event to handle the bill with the venue and then get reimbursed by their guests,” added Leighton.

Fortunately, it’s 2025, and there’s a raft of mobile apps that help groups avoid any awkward situations when it comes to settling up at the end of a meal.

One such handy helper is “Plates”, a bill-splitting app specifically designed for dining out, allowing users to easily divide restaurant bills by item and shared items, and calculate taxes and tips.

Another option is “Tab,” an app that makes bill-splitting simple with the help of an intuitive user interface and automated payment reminders. Tab also allows users to easily pay their share via debit cards or bank accounts in just a few taps.

Well, hopefully, Mike has learned his lesson and will be ordering less enthusiastically at the group’s get-togethers. OP certainly seems to have gotten over his people-pleasing issues, and his position is crystal clear—no more mooching.

What do you think of OP’s sneaky move? Have you got your own story of a serial bill-splitter? How did you deal with them? Let us know in the comments!

In the comments, readers applauded the original poster’s story of epic revenge and predicted mooching Mike would soon be splitting himself