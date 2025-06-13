Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Mine Has More Sleeves”: Groom’s Mom Shows Up In Wedding Dress, Ruins Couple’s Big Day
Groomu2019s mom in a wedding dress with pearl necklace holding hands, highlighting wedding dress sleeve details.
“Mine Has More Sleeves”: Groom’s Mom Shows Up In Wedding Dress, Ruins Couple’s Big Day

The wedding ceremony is a momentous occasion for the bride and groom. It’s a day they should be cherishing forever as they celebrate a milestone moment in their lives.

Ideally, the focus should be solely on the couple, not on anyone else. But as you will read in the twostories below, the groom’s mom can sometimes steal the spotlight and ruin what could’ve been a memorable day. 

In both instances, the entitled mothers showed up at the ceremony looking like they were about to walk down the aisle. Read through and see whether you feel disappointment or secondhand embarrassment first. 

RELATED:

    The last thing anyone wants during their wedding is for someone to cause a scene

    Image credits: Pressmaster / Envato (not the actual photo)

    In this first story, a mom proudly attended her son’s wedding wearing a white, floor-length gown with a veil

    The entitled mom continued her antics during the reception

    Image credits: CodPhysical6308

    Conflict between the parents and the couple is usually rooted in “unspoken assumptions”

    In that first story, the mom felt it would be completely fine to wear what could easily be mistaken as a wedding dress. She believed she wasn’t doing anything wrong because her dress had “more sleeves” on it. She also thought it was acceptable to act as if it were her big day. 

    These “unspoken assumptions” are a leading cause of conflict between parents and the soon-to-be newlyweds, according to professional bridal coach Kara Ghassabeh

    “To each person, ‘the right thing’ seems so obvious, they don’t realize it needs a conversation until after feelings are hurt. It’s the unexpected emotions that underpin these choices and fuel conflict,” Ghassabeh told Brides, adding that parents often underestimate how much their presence and identity are tied to the ceremony. 

    It wasn’t clear in either story whether the mothers of the groom provided any form of financial support. But if it were the case, whoever paid for the wedding may feel a sense of entitlement, like they have the upper hand. 

    “When parents are paying, they often feel like parents, wanting to give advice and make decisions like they have throughout their kids’ childhood,” etiquette expert Diane Gottsman said in the same Brides interview.  

    People in the comments didn’t hold back with their reactions, some pointing to a possible mental illness

    Image credits: Tom Pumford / Unsplash / (not the actual photo)

    The same thing happened in story number two, but here, the mom insisted it was their family “tradition” 

    Image credits: Alexander Mass / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Seemingly not content with her actions at the ceremony, she went on to impose her presence at the reception

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: CompanyMediocre2436

    Approaching the situation with empathy and calmness ensures the day isn’t ruined

    If you’re in the same tough spot as the couples in both stories, flipping out may be an instinctive response. However, such a reaction could ruin a day you’ve both been looking forward to. 

    This is why responding calmly with empathy would be the best way to go, according to psychologist and marriage specialist Bonnie Maslin, Ph.D

    “Don’t act in kind but in kindness. You can’t go wrong with empathy,” Maslin said in an interview with Glamour

    Some people may also avoid confronting the erring person out of fear of escalating the situation. However, Maslin says the opposite is true. According to her, allowing the individual to say their piece on why they were acting the way they were may help avoid a worse episode fueled by alcohol later in the night. 

    Neither story indicated how the couples reacted, but hopefully, they were able to take things in stride without allowing the moment to ruin their day. 

    As expected, commenters weren’t pleased, as some shared similar experiences

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And just like that, you are no longer in our lives. They just needed one spine to say "WTF were you thinking?" - really loudly

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The plural is mothers-in-law. One presumes the fathers-in-law weren't there to tell them they were being psychotic.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    shaunnmunn avatar
    Dusty's mom
    Dusty's mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My MIL wore an off white dress to my wedding. I didn't even clock it, being worried about other things. It was knee- length and rather plain. No biggie. I really don't think anyone paid attention.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
