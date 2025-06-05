Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Left Baffled After Her Wedding Dress Was Ruined By MIL Who Demanded To Try It On
A woman adjusting the back of a wedding dress as another woman helps lace it up in a softly lit room.
Family, Relationships

Woman Left Baffled After Her Wedding Dress Was Ruined By MIL Who Demanded To Try It On

Interview With Expert
We’ve all heard stories about wedding drama, the kind that makes you do a double take and wonder if it’s real life or a soap opera. From awkward seating arrangements to cake disasters, weddings seem to come bundled with a sprinkle of chaos. But sometimes, the drama goes beyond minor squabbles and turns into something genuinely jaw-dropping.

Take this for example: a bride-to-be shared how her fiancé took her wedding dress to his mom, who, along with his sister, secretly tried it on. The result? A stretched, broken-zippered, now-unwearable dress. Keep reading to see how people online responded and what this bride plans to do next. 

RELATED:

    Choosing the perfect wedding dress is often a time-consuming and deeply emotional journey for any bride

    Image credits: nikolast1 / Envato (not the actual photo)

    One bride-to-be shared her frustration after discovering her mother-in-law and sister-in-law had tried on her dress, leaving it stretched and damaged

    Image credits: Pressmaster / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: aitathrowaway566

    Many brides-to-be dream of wearing a custom, one-of-a-kind dress that reflects their unique style

    Before the big day, couples juggle a million little (and big) tasks. From locking in venues and photographers to deciding on flower arrangements, the checklist feels endless. While some errands are pure stress—hello, seating charts—others are genuinely joyful. For many brides, one of the most magical parts is choosing the perfect wedding dress. It’s not just a dress, it’s an emotional, symbolic part of the journey. And let’s be honest, there’s nothing like that “this is the one” moment.

    Finding the perfect dress can take weeks or even months. Brides go on countless shopping trips, from one boutique to another, trying on dresses until something just clicks. There are fittings, alterations, and emotional tears along the way. It’s a whole experience, often shared with moms, sisters, or best friends. 

    To understand what goes into creating these dream dresses, we spoke with Reema Kothari of PKIN Luxury Clothing, a boutique in Jaipur known for its global acclaim. Reema shared, “In India, bridal wear is sacred. Women come to us with a vision, and we help make it real.” For her, every gown is a deeply personal expression, and nothing is too elaborate or simple when it comes to someone’s big day.

    “Brides usually come in months ahead,” Reema added. “Most want a custom piece, they want every inch to feel like them.” That could mean a dramatic train, hand embroidery, or just a unique neckline. There’s no limit to creativity. For designers like Reema, making a bride’s vision come alive is both a challenge and an honor.

    Color is another major decision. “Traditionally, red and pink are popular,” Reema explained. “But now, many brides come asking for pastels or even greys and blues.” Matching dyes to the bride’s dream shade can be tricky but satisfying. Some want a minimalist look; others want sparkle from head to toe. 

    “Once the dress is decided,” she says, “the rest falls into place.” Brides begin to choose jewelry, veils, and accessories based on the main outfit. There’s a theme, a palette, and a personal touch in every layer. 

    And shoes? Yes, they matter. “Some brides want comfort, others want style, and some want both,” Reema laughs. She’s had clients bring in heels from Paris and sandals from local artisans. Every bride has her priorities. “At the end of the day,” she adds, “it’s about how she feels walking down that aisle.”

    Every bride deserves to feel special and celebrated in a dress that’s truly her own on her big day

    Reema firmly believes that every bride deserves to feel like royalty. “This isn’t just a day,” she says. “It’s her day.” And that means no shortcuts, no compromises. Her boutique doesn’t just sell dresses, they craft experiences. Because for many women, the wedding dress is the one outfit that will live in family photo albums and memories forever.

    Whether it’s a traditional red lehenga or a modern pastel gown, what matters is that the bride feels empowered and beautiful. Reema’s passion for bridal fashion is rooted in this belief that no matter the style or budget, each woman deserves her dream look. And in her own words, “Designing that moment is a joy like no other.”

    In this particular case, it seems like the bride-to-be went through the joyful, emotional process of finding a dress she truly loved—only to have it ruined by her future mother-in-law and sister-in-law. Do you think her anger is justified? Would you still go ahead with the wedding or take a step back to reassess the dynamics at play? What would you do if someone disrespected your personal space like that during such a meaningful time? Let us know your thoughts!

    People online weren’t just furious with the in-laws, they also called out the fiancé for betraying the bride’s trust

    However, amidst all the support, one commenter accused the bride of overreacting and labeled her a “bridezilla”

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Read more »

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Read more »

