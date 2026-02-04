ADVERTISEMENT

A couple of years ago, Bored Panda introduced readers to TikTok creator and archivist Rosie Grant, who was doing something equal parts unusual and unexpectedly touching: visiting cemeteries and tracking down recipes engraved on headstones, then recreating them as a way of preserving the food legacies people chose to leave behind.

Since then, Rosie hasn’t slowed down. Her project, best known online as Ghostly Archive, has turned into a growing collection of “lasting favorites,” from desserts and comfort-food staples to the kind of potluck classics that instantly tell you what someone was famous for in their family.

