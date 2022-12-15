Online Thread Reveals How Easy It Actually Was For Boomers In Their Time
Talking to your grandparents can be a valuable and rewarding experience for both you and them. Not only can it help to strengthen the bond between the two of you, but it can also provide you with a unique perspective on life.
They have lived through different eras and have a wealth of knowledge and wisdom to pass on. By listening to their stories, you can gain a better understanding of your family history and the past in general.
Which is exactly what happened when Reddit user Gregsw2000 recently sat down with their almost 90-year-old grandma. She explained to them how her life unfolded throughout the years, and shared so many interesting insights, the Redditor retold what they heard to the platform’s ‘Anti Work’ community, inspiring a discussion on the world different generations have inherited from their parents.
This person got to talking to their grandma from the Silent Generation
And they learned a great deal about life in the past
Image credits: gregsw2000
I am a Generation Xer, so have Boomers for parents. I still remember my dad’s budgeting advice as I set out into the world in my 20s (early 2000s) was to budget * 1/3 of your income for rent and utilities * 1/3 of your income for current sexpenses and fun purchases and * 1/3 of your income into savings. Sounds good in theory but was never possible in reality due to high rent expense and student loan repayments and I know it is just getting harder and harder for every generation younger than me.
$1 in 1968 is the equivalent in purchasing power to $8.53 in 2022. Back then, the minimum wage was $1.6, or the equivalent of $13.65 in 2022 ... Houses cost almost 870% more than in 1968. College tuition and fees are 3,009% higher in 2022 versus 1968. Minimum wage hasn't increased since 2009. $1 in 2009 is equivalent in purchasing power to about $1.39 today ... Average inflation rate per year between 2009 and today : 2.56% producing a cumulative price increase of 38.91%. And cost of college increased by more than 25% in the last 10 years. On average, median home values have increased by nearly $50,000 across the 50 largest metros in the US since 2009. Nowadays, a full-time minimum-wage worker can afford renting a one-bedroom apartment in only 7% of ALL American counties ...
I keep hearing people talk about how golden their parents or grandparents or great-grandparents had it. My parents, when they first started out, until after my oldest brother was born, lived in a "garage apartment": literally someone's garage that was converted into a living space. To use the toilet, they had to knock and ask permission to go in the house. My grandparents on my father's side were sharecroppers. They didn't own the land they lived on. They worked the land as farmers, and sold the crop to pay the "rent". They were so poor that although my grandfather fixed TVs for a living, they didn't have a TV. My father grew up wearing old, second-hand clothes that were threadbare. There was a time they lived in a house that didn't have electricity. My mother lived in an old farmhouse that didn't have an indoor toilet. They had an outhouse. My grandmother used to make dresses out of burlap flour sacks because they were too poor to afford cloth.
