Bombs dropping, cities burning, children starving, sickening files coming to light… 2026 has really done a number on us and it seems no matter how hard we try to avoid it, doom-scrolling is almost being forced upon us.

There’s only so much space in the news cycle and too often, it’s taken up by negativity. Nowadays, you might have to actively search if you want the good stuff. But there’s an Instagram page doing the work of the saints… Winning Mindset is a welcome break from the horrors of the world, and it’s where more than 2 million people gather to reset and remember that all is not lost.

The page is a wall of motivation and inspiration. It has a special series of posts dedicated to Good News From Around The World That Nobody Is Talking About. In a bid to balance out the current chaos, Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorite positive stories from the account. Feel free to scroll through them again and again, every morning, to get your day started on the right note.