ADVERTISEMENT

Bombs dropping, cities burning, children starving, sickening files coming to light… 2026 has really done a number on us and it seems no matter how hard we try to avoid it, doom-scrolling is almost being forced upon us.

There’s only so much space in the news cycle and too often, it’s taken up by negativity. Nowadays, you might have to actively search if you want the good stuff. But there’s an Instagram page doing the work of the saints… Winning Mindset is a welcome break from the horrors of the world, and it’s where more than 2 million people gather to reset and remember that all is not lost.

The page is a wall of motivation and inspiration. It has a special series of posts dedicated to Good News From Around The World That Nobody Is Talking About. In a bid to balance out the current chaos, Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorite positive stories from the account. Feel free to scroll through them again and again, every morning, to get your day started on the right note.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Group of pandas eating bamboo in a natural setting, highlighting good news from around the world and wildlife conservation success.

After decades of intensive conservation efforts, giant pandas are no longer classified as an endangered species.

winningnmindset , Simone Dinoia Report

7points
POST
njp avatar
NJ P
NJ P
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do they release them into the wild?

0
0points
reply
View more comments

The planet seems like a very dangerous and hostile place at the moment, with some even arguing that we are heading towards World War III. Richard Shirreff is one of them. The former NATO commander says he “cannot remember a more perilous moment in geopolitics in his lifetime.” 

It seems wherever we look, we are faced with negative news - whether it’s the several ongoing conflicts, global warming, natural disasters, economic turmoil or people generally behaving badly. But being exposed to such headlines and content can take a toll on our mental health.
RELATED:
    #2

    Woman hugging a dog inside a shelter in South Korea, highlighting good news from around the world about dog rescue efforts.

    South Korea has shut down the dog meat market, helping save around 80,000 dogs each year.

    winningnmindset Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Brown dog covered with a red blanket looking up as fireworks display highlights good news from around the world for animals and health.

    The Netherlands approved a nationwide ban on fireworks, set to take effect on January 1, 2026, to protect animals, the environment, and public health.

    winningnmindset Report

    7points
    POST

    "Being constantly exposed to distressing news can take an emotional toll, even if we’re not directly involved with the events we see," warns the U.K.-based Mental Health Foundation. "In fact, constant exposure can chip away at our mental health over time, leaving us feeling sad and anxious."

    The foundation's experts add that constantly consuming negative news is like being exposed to a threat. It triggers the body's stress response (fight, flight, freeze mode). And while this can be useful in situations where our safety is at risk, having that response triggered too much is bad for us.
    #4

    Australia could become the first nation to eliminate cervical cancer, representing good news from around the world.

    According to a study published in the scientific journal The Lancet, Australia could completely eliminate cervical cancer by 2028.

    winningnmindset Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Elephants performing in a circus and elephants enjoying a sanctuary, highlighting good news from around the world.

    In Portugal’s Alentejo region, an innovative project is underway: Europe’s first large elephant sanctuary.

    It’s estimated that around 600 elephants still live in captivity across Europe, many of them after decades in confined spaces without proper care.
    The sanctuary’s first resident will be Kariba, an elephant captured in Zimbabwe in 1984 and kept in various zoos for over 40 years.

    winningnmindset Report

    6points
    POST
    #6

    Norway achieves near-zero deforestation rates, one of the good news from around the world improving life and environment.

    In a world where deforestation destroys millions of hectares every year, Norway achieved something almost unthinkable: it became the first country in the world to completely ban deforestation.

    winningnmindset Report

    6points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cut a tree, plant a tree

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments

    Fortunately, consuming positive news (like the posts features here) can have the opposite effect. Reading, or watching, the "good stuff" triggers dopamine release. In case you're wondering, that's a neurotransmitter associated with feelings of pleasure and reward.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "When we read about very inspiring achievements, uplifting, very good stories, or tales of resilience, our brain interprets this as a rewarding experience, boosting mood and motivation," explain the experts at Insight Mental Wellness.
    #7

    Stray dogs resting in thermal shelters and sleeping outdoors, highlighting good news from around the world.

    winningnmindset Report

    6points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They all need to be neutered.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Cats using tiny staircases installed in Amsterdam canals as part of good news from around the world to improve life.

    winningnmindset Report

    6points
    POST
    #9

    Group of people distributing food donations outside a Carrefour supermarket, highlighting good news from around the world.

    France became the first country to require large supermarkets to donate unsold food to charities, reducing waste while helping provide meals to people in need.

    winningnmindset , Bertrand Guay Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While chronic exposure to stress-inducing news can elevate cortisol levels, good news does the opposite. It reduces cortisol levels, helping to calm your mind, and restore emotional balance.

    In other words, watching rolling coverage of the Iran War can leave you feeling sad, anxious, angry or irritable. But scrolling through a listicle about recycled billboards being turned into dog shelters in Thailand, Norway becoming the first country to achieve zero deforestation, and Amsterdam spending 100,000 Euros on tiny staircases that prevent cats from drowning in canals can bring you joy and hope.
    #10

    Community fridges in Poland support sharing food for free, promoting good news and kindness around the world.

    Public “community fridges” are helping people share food for free and reduce waste.

    winningnmindset , www.wojewoda.pl Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Child using pacifier with tablet and kids using phones, highlighting good news about social media bans for children.

    winningnmindset Report

    6points
    POST
    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If only we could ban it for oranges over 70.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Gorillas shown behind bars and in the wild, illustrating good news about animal captivity laws worldwide.

    Canada is moving toward major advances in animal protection with the approval of Bill S-15, which bans the captivity of great apes and elephants.
    The law also prohibits their use in circuses and elephant rides, practices long considered ethically problematic.

    winningnmindset Report

    5points
    POST

    Think of positive news stories as emotional “buffer zones.” We're constantly bombarded with bad news and negativity, but when we read, listen to, or watch really uplifting content, life can feel a bit lighter. We might even feel more capable of coping with any challenges thrown our way.

    "Good news reminds us of the potential for positive change, reinforcing resilience in adversity," notes the Insight Mental Wellness site. It adds that this type of content helps shift focus from what’s wrong with the world to what’s going right.
    #13

    Ocean cleanup device created by Dutch engineers collects plastic and helps restore marine life as good news around the world.

    The largest “vacuum cleaner” ever built, stretching 600 meters, was created to remove massive amounts of plastic from the oceans and help restore ecosystems suffocating from pollution.

    winningnmindset Report

    5points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now what do you do with the collected trash as it is probably non-recyclable dur to UV damage.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    French leader in sunglasses at a forum and influencer promoting safe cosmetic products to protect young people worldwide.

    France has banned influencers from promoting dangerous cosmetic surgery and extreme dieting products to protect young people.

    winningnmindset Report

    5points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The first four words would be perfect

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Robot fish launched in the UK designed to eat and digest ocean plastic, highlighting good news from around the world.

    United Kingdom has launched a robot fish that collects ocean plastic and digests it.

    winningnmindset Report

    5points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Will it mistake jellyfish for bags like turtle do.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #16

    Smiling child cured of terminal brain cancer with supportive family, highlighting good news from around the world.

    A 13-year-old became the first patient in the world to be cured of a terminal brain cancer.

    winningnmindset Report

    5points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably spent his childhood in hospitals and treatments. But quite a fighter and wish him a great future.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Stray dogs resting in shelters made from recycled billboards in Thailand, showcasing good news from around the world.

    In Thailand, recycled billboards are being turned into shelters for stray dogs.

    winningnmindset Report

    5points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those dogs all need to be neutered.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #18

    Saiga antelope in snowy habitat, symbolizing good news from around the world and conservation success.

    winningnmindset Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Two tigers resting and walking in water, highlighting good news about global tiger population increase.

    winningnmindset Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Bees on honeycomb and in flight, illustrating recovery of bee populations through conservation efforts and pesticide bans.

    winningnmindset Report

    5points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bottom photo a 'Hands across the Hive' protest.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Supermarkets in Thailand use banana leaves instead of plastic for eco-friendly vegetable packaging to spread good news globally.

    Thailand Supermarkets are replacing plastic packaging with banana leaves, cutting waste and reviving traditional, eco-friendly practices.

    winningnmindset Report

    5points
    POST
    #22

    Two surgeons smiling and working together in Ethiopia, showcasing inspiring good news from around the world.

    Ethiopia Men once divided by conflict are now working side by side in medicine and charity, healing both bodies and communities.

    winningnmindset Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Japanese biologist wins Nobel Prize for discovering how the body eats damaged cells in good news from around the world.

    Autophagy is one of the body’s most powerful built in repair systems.

    Identified by Nobel Prize winning scientist Yoshinori Ohsumi, it’s the process where cells break down damaged or worn out parts and recycle them into fuel.

    Fasting, movement, and short bursts of stress can activate this natural clean-up mode, supporting longevity, energy, and healthier aging.

    Your body isn’t fragile. It’s designed to heal, adapt, and renew itself in ways we’re only beginning to understand

    winningnmindset Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Ozone layer recovering faster than expected, showing good news from around the world with hopeful environmental progress.

    The ozone layer is recovering faster than expected and is projected to return to normal levels between 2040 and 2066, thanks to global environmental cooperation.

    winningnmindset Report

    5points
    POST
    #25

    Large electric towers in Austria shaped like symbolic animals, showcasing creative good news from around the world.

    Austria has built massive electric towers shaped like animal sculptures, one for each region, each representing a local symbolic animal.

    winningnmindset Report

    5points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh no! Don't let tRumpy see the 'windmills'!

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #26

    Green sea turtle swimming underwater with colorful fish, symbolizing good news from around the world improving life.

    The green sea turtle has been reclassified from endangered to least concern.

    winningnmindset Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Hands breaking free from handcuffs with Dutch flag and empty prison hall, symbolizing good news from around the world.

    In the Netherlands, prisons have been closing for more than a decade as the prison population continues to decline.

    winningnmindset Report

    4points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is fantastic! Any information supplied as to the causes?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #28

    Two scientists smiling and holding an award related to good news from medical research improving arthritis treatment.

    Scientists at Stanford University have identified a way to regenerate aged cartilage and potentially reverse arthritis.

    winningnmindset Report

    4points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I need this for an old football injury. I can only hope.....

    0
    0points
    reply
    #29

    Woman holding Iceland flag with face paint and group discussing equal pay at work, highlighting good news around the world.

    winningnmindset Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    People boarding a bus in Luxembourg, highlighting free nationwide public transport as good news from around the world.

    Luxembourg has made public transport free nationwide.

    winningnmindset Report

    4points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty small country with a lot of wealth. Queensland in Australia has been working on it (larger and a LOT less wealthy). I believe it's 50c for any bus and/or train journey, at least in the capital.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Children smiling and eating healthy school meals paid for anonymously, sharing good news from around the world.

    An anonymous person paid off school meal debts for hundreds of children a quiet reminder that humanity is still alive in people’s hearts.

    winningnmindset Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Elephant welfare improves in Indonesia with nationwide ban on elephant rides, highlighting ethical tourism and good news worldwide.

    winningnmindset Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Man in a suit holding a puppy while signing a pet ownership law, good news from around the world and animals.

    winningnmindset Report

    4points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about including convicted child abusers from having more children?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #34

    Dolphins leaping in water during captivity shows and their release into oceans as good news from around the world.

    winningnmindset Report

    4points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How people can imprison such intelligent creatures is beyond me

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Mother holding child and smiling girl represent good news from around the world promoting education and health rights.

    Sierra Leone has banned child marriage, strengthening protections for girls’ education and health.

    winningnmindset Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Man with paralysis walking again with help of a brain implant, showcasing good news from around the world in medical innovation.

    A man with paralysis walked again thanks to a brain implant, marking a revolution in neuro-medicine

    winningnmindset Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Paid menstrual leave introduced in Spain for women with debilitating cramps, showcasing good news from around the world.

    Spain became the first European country to introduce paid menstrual leave for women with severe cramps.

    winningnmindset Report

    4points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just take a sick day.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #38

    Two workers in safety gear inspecting electrical wiring, highlighting global access to electricity improvements.

    Global access to electricity has risen from 78% in 2000 to 91% today, improving life for billions.

    winningnmindset Report

    4points
    POST
    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a lot of power tranmission towers in that area. What ever happened to the brain cancer scare when living in close proximity to them?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    European Union law requires countries to restore nature, showcasing good news from around the world for a better future.

    The European Union approved the world’s first law that requires countries to restore nature, not just protect what remains.

    winningnmindset Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Thailand island closed for years, allowing coral reefs to recover naturally, good news from around the world improving life.

    They closed paradise so nature could breathe again.
    Maya Bay had become the perfect example of what overtourism can destroy: daily crowds, speedboats, constant noise, and reefs on the brink of collapse.

    So Thailand made a decision that seemed unthinkable to many: to completely close the site, even knowing it would lose millions in tourism revenue.

    The result was powerful.
    Without human pressure, corals began to regenerate, biodiversity returned, and marine life reached levels not seen in years.

    Today, the bay has reopened but under strict rules: limited access, no invasive boats, and rigorous environmental controls.

    winningnmindset Report

    4points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Finally someone does something about real reasons for coal damage

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Antarctic ice increasing by over 100 billion tons in a year, a rare good news from around the world improving life.

    Ice mass increased by over 100 billion tons in a single year, marking a rare environmental gain.

    winningnmindset Report

    4points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not much compared to the annual fluctuations

    0
    0points
    reply
    #42

    Elderly man emotion after recovered voice message with help, showcasing good news from around the world and restoring joy.

    For ten years, this elderly man held onto a small piece of love that meant everything to him. Every single day, he listened to a voice message from his late wife.

    It was more than just sound. It was comfort, memory, and the feeling that she was still beside him.

    Then one day, it was gone. Accidentally deleted. In that moment, it felt like losing her all over again. The silence was unbearable. But he refused to give up. He reached out to the telecommunications company, hoping for a miracle.

    What happened next was extraordinary. A team of 11 engineers worked tirelessly for three days, searching through data and systems to recover that one precious message. And when they finally succeeded, the man broke down in tears.

    Not of sadness, but of overwhelming joy. Because love, even in the form of a simple voice message, had found its way back to him. Sometimes, the smallest things carry the greatest meaning.

    winningnmindset Report

    4points
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really hope they offered more reliable ways to save the message also.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Smiling toddler with restored hearing and a woman reading a book together, highlighting good news from around the world.

    United States ; Gene-editing therapies are curing rare genetic disorders in children, opening a new chapter in modern medicine. American scientists have also developed a new injection that trains immune cells to attack cancerous tumors.

    winningnmindset Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Beavers released into the wild in England to help restore ecosystems, highlighting good news from around the world.

    Beavers returned to the wild in England, restoring rivers and natural ecosystems.

    winningnmindset Report

    4points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can imagine a lot of innuendo, but I'll restrain myself....

    0
    0points
    reply
    #45

    Herd of Przewalski's wild horses running in snow and two horses standing in a grassland, good news from around the world.

    winningnmindset Report

    4points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And yet we have plenty of wild horses in Australia

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Scarlet macaw in flight and jaguar walking in forest, highlighting good news on wildlife protection efforts.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Performer interacting with tigers during a circus act, highlighting good news about wild animal protection worldwide.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Mountain gorilla population recovers strongly with largest numbers in decades, offering hopeful good news from around the world.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A nice flânge of gorillas there

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Two whales swimming underwater, illustrating good news about whale population growth from around the world.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oil is wonderful, isn't it? Use of oil absolutely saved the whales.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #50

    Solar power plant in Kyrgyzstan saving tons of carbon emissions, highlighting good news from around the world.

    Kyrgyzstan A $56 million clean-energy facility is set to generate nearly 210 million kWh annually, reducing carbon emissions by about 120,000 tons every year.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For as long as the panels last, anyway. Then you would have to start again.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Two women smiling in a pharmacy and cafe setting, illustrating good news from around the world about friend care initiatives.

    Sweden The pharmacy chain Apotek Hjärtat now gives employees paid time during the workday to connect with others—by calling loved ones, meeting face-to-face, or simply talking—putting human connection first.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Chilean government plans vast national park in Patagonia to protect endangered wildlife and wild landscapes good news

    Chile The government is creating Cape Froward National Park, protecting up to 200,000 hectares of subantarctic forests, glaciers, and coastal ecosystems at the southern tip of the continent.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Kangaroo on Kangaroo Island near predator-proof fence showing good news for endangered species recovery.

    Australia On Kangaroo Island, endangered wildlife populations including the Kangaroo Island dunnart have increased by 90–100% in just five years, thanks to a massive predator-proof conservation fence.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interesting to show a roo there, which definitely isn't endangered.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #54

    Doctor discussing new Alzheimer's treatments with elderly patient, highlighting good news from around the world progress.

    Medical science is breaking barriers once thought impossible. New Alzheimer’s treatments have slowed cognitive decline by about 27% in early-stage patients, with trials involving more than 1,700 participants showing real benefits. Experimental vaccines are now in development, raising hopes for future breakthroughs.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    South Korea bans bear breeding and bile extraction, a positive step featured in good news from around the world.

    South Korea has banned bear breeding and bile extraction, ending a long-criticized practice.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Tasmanian devils thrive again on mainland Australia thanks to protected sanctuaries and global good news efforts.

    After 3,000 years, Tasmanian devils have returned to mainland Australia through protected sanctuaries

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    Pregnant woman with doctor showing good news from around the world about eliminating HIV transmission to babies.

    Brazil has eliminated vertical transmission of HIV from mother to baby and reached its lowest HIV-related mortality rate in recent years.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Plastic pollution reduction and environmental good news from around the world with California banning plastic shopping bags.

    California’s total ban on plastic shopping bags including reusable ones went into effect on January 1, marking a major step against plastic pollution.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Women hugging in a therapy session and three friends smiling outdoors, symbolizing good news from around the world about mental health.

    Around the world, mental health is increasingly recognized as a core part of healthcare, not a personal weakness.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Children playing near solar panels and people kayaking in lush nature, showcasing good news on renewable energy progress worldwide.

    Costa Rica now runs on 100% renewable electricity all year round.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mostly hydroelectric, and also oil and gas is used for heating and transport. Slightly misleading.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    People planting trees in Ethiopia as part of a large-scale good news environmental campaign worldwide.

    Ethiopia launched a campaign to plant 700 million trees in a single day, part of an ambitious goal to plant 50 billion trees by 2026.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    Solar energy initiative in Australia providing free electricity to families through solar sharing programs.

    Australia introduced a “solar sharing” program that provides families with 3 hours of free electricity per day, even without solar panels.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because sokar panels produce electricity that nobody can use at that time of day. Until it's sensibly stored (an extremely expensive undertaking) it's not economical.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Scuba divers exploring coral reefs in the marine protected area of French Polynesia, showcasing good news worldwide.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Nigerian doctor in scrubs after successfully operating on an unborn baby, representing good news from around the world.

    A miraculous story, Dr. Oluyinka Olutoye, a renowned Nigerian doctor, has performed an unprecedented medical feat: At 23 weeks pregnant, he extracted a baby girl from his mother’s womb to remove a Sacrococcygeal tumor, a rare mass growing at the base of the spine that was placing his life at risk.

    After a very delicate operation, which lasted a few minutes outside the womb, the baby was re-inserted in the womb to continue the pregnancy.

    At 36 weeks, the girl was born perfectly healthy, with a natural birth without complications. The joy of the family, who lived months with fear and hope, was immense to finally be able to hold their little warrior in their arms.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Polish Olympian sells silver medal to fund heart surgery, showing good news and kindness from around the world.

    Five days after winning second place in the Olympics, Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk, then 25, decided to sell her silver medal.

    She saw a plea for help on social media from the parents of 8-month-old Miloszek Malysa. The child needed life-saving heart surgery in the US, and Maria - a cancer survivor herself - was determined to help.

    “A medal is only an object, but it can be of great value to others. This silver can save lives, instead of collecting dust in a closet,” the athlete commented.

    The total sum needed to cover the costs of the boy’s transportation and treatment was about $385,000.

    Thanks to a fundraiser the family already had half of the amount raised. Polish convenience store chain Zabka placed the top bid and paid $125,000 for the silver medal.

    Instead of collecting the prize, Zabka announced it will let Maria keep it.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Dystopian society requires massive private donation from foreigner to save baby's life" (alternative headline)

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Injectable treatment trains immune cells to target cancerous tumors, a promising good news breakthrough from around the world.

    South Korea — Scientists developed a new injection that trains immune cells to destroy tumor cells, opening promising new directions in cancer research (still experimental).

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    Man holding a glass with images of diabetes test and stem cells, highlighting good news from around the world.

    Major Diabetes Research Breakthrough: Scientists in China have reported promising results using stem-cell-based therapy aimed at restoring insulin production in patients with Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes.

    In early-stage clinical studies, researchers were able to generate functional insulin-producing pancreatic cells and transplant them into patients - with some participants reportedly reducing or eliminating their need for external insulin. an The therapy works by converting stem cells into pancreatic islet-like cells capable of sensing blood glucose levels and releasing insulin naturally.

    For Type 1 diabetes autoimmune condition where insulin-producing cells are destroyed - this approach aims to biologically replace lost cells. In certain Type 2 cases, restoring insulin production combined with improved metabolic regulation could significantly enhance glucose control.

    However, experts stress that while results are highly encouraging, large-scale trials, long-term monitoring, and broader regulatory review are still required before calling it a universal “cure.” Stem-cell therapies must demonstrate durability, safety, and affordability at scale.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll believe what comes out of China when I see it, however.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    Nurse showing liver transplant scar after donating part of her liver to save an 8-year-old boy in good news story.

    A nurse donated part of her liver to save the life of an 8-year-old child she had never met.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Model wearing fur coat representing Prada ending use of real fur, paired with image of a fox, highlighting animal welfare good news.

    Luxury fashion house Prada has completely stopped using real fur.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Should be global. We have infinite ways to make luxurious clothing from oil and plants. The ONLY reason for using animal fur is vanity and stupidity.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #70

    South Korean scientists developing a life-saving spray to stop severe bleeding quickly, highlighting good news from around the world.

    Scientists developed a spray that can stop severe bleeding in just one second, with the potential to save thousands of lives.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Children in Kenya sleeping peacefully and smiling, representing good news from around the world improving health and life quality.

    Kenya has eliminated sleeping sickness as a public health threat, successfully controlling a once-deadly disease.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Busy Helsinki streets with trams, cars, and pedestrians highlighting good news from around the world about safer urban living.

    Helsinki recorded zero road deaths last year, thanks to lower speed limits and safer streets for pedestrians and cyclists.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Yellow chicks hatching and a person holding a chick, illustrating good news about saving millions of lives worldwide.

    By 2027, Italy will ban the culling of male chicks, saving nearly 40 million lives every year.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought they let males grow and butcher them for meat? What happens to them if not?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Mexican parliament celebrates historic milestone with 50% female representation, showcasing good news from around the world.

    Mexico reached gender parity in parliament 50% women.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    Person receiving eye treatment and smiling woman with Benin flag, highlighting good news from around the world improving life.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    Dog wearing a red collar with a superman tag looking out window, symbolizing good news and positive mindset worldwide.

    Your dog doesn’t just recognize you.
    He memorizes you.

    He has learned the sound of your car, the rhythm of your laughter, and even the exact moment when your heart feels the heaviest. Before you open the door, he already knows it’s you. Before you say a word, he already understands how you feel.

    For your dog, you are not just his owner. You are his entire world. You are his safety, his routine, and his home.

    When you’re sad, he stays closer. When you’re happy, he celebrates as if he’s won the lottery. Every walk isn’t just exercise for him it’s time with you. It’s the best part of his day.

    Dogs don’t measure love in years. They measure it in presence. In consistency. In the small shared moments that mean everything to them.

    One day, they won’t be waiting by the door anymore… but every memory they leave behind will be filled with you.

    So hug them a little longer. Walk a little slower.

    Stay present whenever you can.

    Because to them, you are everything.

    winningnmindset Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Rare twins born to mountain gorilla family in Virunga National Park, a heartwarming good news from around the world.

    Democratic Republic of Congo Rare twin mountain gorillas were born in Virunga National Park in early 2026, bringing hope to one of the world’s most endangered species.

    winningnmindset Report

    2points
    POST

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!