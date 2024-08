ADVERTISEMENT

Team Great Britain’s Charley Hull claimed the 2024 Paris Olympic Games’ ban on smoking would affect her chance of winning the gold medal in golfing. The 28-year-old refuted that her poor result at the opening Olympic women’s golf was caused by her unhealthy habit. Charley’s viral puffing routine reportedly helps the Olympian cope with her attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Charley shot a poor 9-over-par 81 in Wednesday (August 7)’s opening round of the Olympic women’s golf tournament that took place in Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines in France.

Asked Tuesday (August 6) if she thought the Olympics ban on smoking would affect her upcoming performance at Le Golf National, the number 11 in the world golf ranking told reporters: “I think it will because it relaxes me a little bit. But it is what it is.”

She told The Daily Mail at the time: “Yeah, I do smoke on the course, it’s just something I do. It’s a habit but I won’t do it this week. I don’t think you’re allowed.”

To begin Wednesday’s first round, Charley double-bogeyed the course’s opening par-4. She then added seven more bogeys with no birdies, USA Today reported at the time.

Afterward, the golfer reportedly said her poor round had nothing to do with the fact she couldn’t smoke on the course.

“Definitely not,” Charley said. “It’s because I’ve been injured.”

The Kettering native reportedly said she hurt her shoulder weeks ago falling while getting out of the shower before a flight back to Europe from the United States.

Tests revealed no serious injury, Charley said, except arthritis in her shoulder and the fact she has been sidelined, USA Today reported.

Charley has reportedly only played one tournament since the end of June, and she missed the cut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (@kpmgwomenspga)

“I feel a bit rusty,” the golfer said, “because obviously, it’s been five weeks since I’ve last played properly a four-day event. Hopefully, I’ve got the rust off me and I’m looking forward to hopefully shoot (expletive) nine under tomorrow.”

Charley previously went viral for smoking on the golf court. Back in May, she was photographed channeling PGA Tour star John Daly while signing autographs at the US Women’s Open.

John is a PGA Tour star known for his powerful drives and his signature habit of smoking on the golf course.

Charley had a cigarette in her mouth while greeting fans at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania, The New York Post reported in May.

The golfer previously told The Daily Mail that taking drags helped her control her ADHD. Charley was recently diagnosed with the condition.

She told Sky Sports Editions in April: “I’ve been diagnosed with ADHD this year. I’ve learned a lot about it and I have ways to cope now.

“When I feel like I’m struggling, I go to the gym.”

Symptoms of ADHD in adults, while often subtler than those in children and more difficult to define due to a lack of research into adults with ADHD, include difficulties in attention, organization, and impulse control, with manifestations such as restlessness, mood swings, and impatience, potentially impacting various aspects of daily life.

The complex brain disorder is even less understood in women, because the vast majority of ADHD research has historically focused on boys and men, contributing to the prevalent stereotype of ADHD being hyperactive and disruptive primarily in boys.

“Women with ADHD often present differently from men with ADHD,” Psychotherapist Terry Matlen told Bored Panda in May. “Women tend to internalize their symptoms, i.e., feeling overwhelmed, anxious, depressed, self-medicating with food and/or substances like alcohol/drugs, being attracted to addictive behaviors like excessive shopping, daydreaming, not able to manage household tasks, excessive talking, etc.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (@kpmgwomenspga)

Since her ADHD diagnosis, Charley has reportedly developed an understanding of what works for her.

She Sky Sports Editions: “I decided not to take any medication as I feel that I can manage it myself.

“One of the biggest things for me is routine. That’s why the job that I have works well in that my days have a regular structure to them.

“When I’m away on tour, I can get into a really good routine and that helps me enormously.”

Standard treatments for ADHD in adults typically involve medication, education, skills training, and psychological counseling.

Products that include methylphenidate or amphetamine are the most commonly prescribed medications for ADHD.

ADHD medications work by increasing the levels of important chemicals (neurotransmitters) in a person’s brain. These neurotransmitters include dopamine and norepinephrine.

Ultimately, increasing the amount of these neurotransmitters helps improve a person’s attention span, reducing their hyperactivity, controlling their impulsive behavior, and managing their executive dysfunction.

Since being diagnosed with ADHD, Charley said she has become “more self-aware”, too, telling Sky Sports Editions: “I have a better understanding of myself in terms of what works for me and what does not.

“I know how important routine is for me and I’m better at scheduling and planning so that I can be as healthy as possible.

“I put myself first. I know my triggers and how to cope. I just do me.”

ADHD diagnoses in adult women nearly doubled from 2020 to 2022, spotlighting a gender bias in recognition and treatment, Bored Panda reported in May.

“More and more is being written about women and ADHD (though certainly not enough studies are being done), so women are recognizing themselves in articles they are reading and reaching out to professionals to get evaluated,” Terry explained.

“Women with ADHD often describe their lives as overwhelming,” the ADHD explained. “They may struggle more with eating disorders. They complain of feeling fatigued, and often, we see sleep disorders as well. Women might be drawn to more internal experiences, such as writing poetry, listening to music, feeling emotions very deeply.”

On the other hand, the psychologist noted that men may exhibit more “external hyperactive/impulsive behaviors like erratic driving or even be attracted to race car sports, skydiving, downhill mountain biking, etc.”

Charley’s smoking habit left people divided

