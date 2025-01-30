ADVERTISEMENT

What if God was one of us…? Well, the comic series ‘Cactusface Comics’ explores that idea—while he may not be exactly like us, he definitely faces some very human dilemmas. In this series, illustrator Tifno and writer Wayn bring the big creator into absurd situations, making him more relatable and down-to-earth than anyone might expect.

When asked about the inspiration behind the series, Wayn shared: “We’ve been avid comic readers for as long as either of us can remember. Of course, reading often inspires you to create something for yourself. We started working on comics together when we first started dating back in high school, so creating comics is something we’ve pretty much always done together.”

Curious to learn more about the series and the artists behind it? Keep scrolling to read our full interview!

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | reddit.com

#1

Humorous comic series scene with God facing absurd situation at a party, advising Becky to get it together.

cactusfacecomics Report

    #2

    Humorous comic series: a man seeks divine help at a bar, with God humorously critiquing his social skills.

    cactusfacecomics Report

    #3

    Humorous comic featuring God as a turtle facing absurd situations, discussing environmental issues with a bird.

    cactusfacecomics Report

    #4

    Humorous comic series featuring God testing a squirrel's terminal velocity and discussing the next test with an angel.

    cactusfacecomics Report

    #5

    Humorous comic series with God, angel, and a black chicken in absurd situation with commentary.

    cactusfacecomics Report

    #6

    Comic features a humorous version of God evaluating a kangaroo with boxing gloves in absurd situations.

    cactusfacecomics Report

    #7

    Humorous comic series depicting God in absurd situations, talking to an angel-like creature in a forest setting.

    cactusfacecomics Report

    #8

    Humorous comic featuring God and celestial beings creating animals with horns in absurd situations.

    cactusfacecomics Report

    #9

    Comic series shows a humorous God refusing to eat broccoli, engaging in a funny dialogue with an angel.

    cactusfacecomics Report

    #10

    Humorous comic of God dealing with chili pepper absurdities, featuring kitchen scenes and characters discussing spice levels.

    cactusfacecomics Report

    #11

    Humorous version of God discussing the strengths and weaknesses of a gorilla in an absurd comic strip scenario.

    cactusfacecomics Report

    #12

    Humorous comic series featuring God explaining sentient plants' communication to an angel, leading to chaos with a lawnmower.

    cactusfacecomics Report

    #13

    Comic series shows a humorous God being disturbed by a phone call about a car warranty.

    cactusfacecomics Report

    #14

    Humorous comic series with God in an absurd situation managing a secretary bird's paperwork issues.

    cactusfacecomics Report

    #15

    Humorous comic featuring God facing absurd situations in a prayer quota storyline.

    cactusfacecomics Report

    #16

    Humorous comic series featuring God in absurd situations, interacting with a man in a pink shirt in a heavenly setting.

    cactusfacecomics Report

    #17

    Humorous comic with God reviewing giraffe specs and using its tongue for a task.

    cactusfacecomics Report

    #18

    Humorous comic featuring God observing animals' courtship rituals in absurd situations.

    cactusfacecomics Report

    #19

    Humorous comic series featuring a comical version of God in absurd gaming situations, wearing headphones.

    cactusfacecomics Report

    #20

    Humorous comic series showing God dealing with absurd situations, like lightning bolts and flying whales.

    cactusfacecomics Report

