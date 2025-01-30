ADVERTISEMENT

What if God was one of us…? Well, the comic series ‘Cactusface Comics’ explores that idea—while he may not be exactly like us, he definitely faces some very human dilemmas. In this series, illustrator Tifno and writer Wayn bring the big creator into absurd situations, making him more relatable and down-to-earth than anyone might expect.

When asked about the inspiration behind the series, Wayn shared: “We’ve been avid comic readers for as long as either of us can remember. Of course, reading often inspires you to create something for yourself. We started working on comics together when we first started dating back in high school, so creating comics is something we’ve pretty much always done together.”

Curious to learn more about the series and the artists behind it? Keep scrolling to read our full interview!

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | reddit.com