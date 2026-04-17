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We all want to fit into the definition of “attractive.” It’s why many of us choose to dress sharply, keep ourselves groomed, and stay in shape. Others may take things to the next level through cosmetic procedures, which have their upsides and drawbacks. 

It’s also why seeing a person “glow up” is always an astonishing sight, much like these people have. They’ve proudly shared their before-and-after photos, showcasing their astounding transformations for the entire internet to see. 

Many of these folks made the change happen through hard work, clean living, and consistency, which is always laudable. Enjoy scrolling and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

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#1

My Glow-Up

Before and after extreme glow-up transformation showing dramatic change in appearance and style.

Bad hair and excess weight can make a huge difference in a person. I dropped 200 pounds and learned about hair straighteners. Even I was shocked, to be honest.

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moli_2 avatar
boredkitten
boredkitten
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How is this the same person

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    #2

    I Used To Be Afraid Of Having Short Hair Cause Of The Weight In My Face. Today, I Said Goodbye To The Old Me And Embraced My New Life

    Before and after extreme glow-up transformation of a red-haired woman with clearer skin and styled hair smiling.

    This is 14 months apart. Weight Watchers + daily walks for my weight loss! Spironolactone + Accutane for my acne.

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    #3

    How Hard Did Puberty Hit You?

    Before and after extreme glow-ups showing a dramatic transformation with tattoos and changed style over time.

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    With good looks comes good self-esteem, and these people likely felt a boost in their self-confidence and sense of identity after their glow-ups. According to mental health specialist Kendra Cherry, self-esteem can impact a person’s decision-making process, relationships, emotional health, and overall well-being. 

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    #4

    17 To 23 Years Old. How Far Some Self-Care Can Take You

    Before and after extreme glow-up transformation showing dramatic changes in appearance and style.

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    #5

    Crazy How Lip Filler, Botox, Weight Loss, And A Hair Color Change Can Transform A Person

    Before and after extreme glow-up photos showing a woman's dramatic transformation with makeup and styling changes.

    There is a year and a half difference between the brunette version of me and the blonde version of me in these photos.

    dabbinmeg420 Report

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    #6

    From 425 Lbs To 230lbs. Years Of Depression That I Finally Broke Free From

    Before and after extreme glow-up transformation showing significant weight loss and facial changes in a young person.

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    Cherry mentioned the four characteristics of healthy self-esteem: a firm understanding of one’s skills, the ability to maintain healthy relationships, realistic and appropriate personal expectations, the understanding of one’s needs, and the ability to express those needs. 

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    “Having healthy self-esteem can help motivate you to reach your goals, because you are able to navigate life knowing that you are capable of accomplishing what you set your mind to,” Cherry wrote.
    #7

    138 Lbs Down. Skin Surgery In Just 2 Weeks

    Before and after photos showing an extreme glow-up transformation with noticeable weight loss and style change.

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    #8

    Small Changes Over Time. Age 16 To 24. Given Enough Hard Work And Patience, There Is Hope. I Hope This Motivates You To Glow Up Into Your Best Version

    Before and after extreme glow-up transformation of a young man showing dramatic change in appearance and style.

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    #9

    21 vs. 26. Lots Of Weight Lost, And Countless Hours Of Self-Development Later

    Before and after extreme glow-up transformation showing a woman with long hair and a bright smile.

    The journey here wasn’t easy, and with the physical changes, had to come with a lot of mental changes as well. I will always be an advocate for therapy for everyone, as it can be so helpful to have an impartial sounding board if nothing else. Along with the weight loss came finding new coping skills, hobbies, and re-evaluating my own self perception. The moment I chose to make a change for my health showed me that I had the power to create what I wanted for my life, within reason. Started taking better care of myself overall, and it has paid out tremendous dividends. You are so worth it!

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    Apart from a self-esteem boost, a glow-up may also change how others treat you. This is known as the halo effect, wherein attractive people are also presumed to have other positive personality traits.

    According to an article by the University of Nevada, Reno, sociology professor Kjerstin Gruys, such traits may include altruism, stability, and intelligence.
    #10

    (23) To (29): Chose Myself

    Side-by-side extreme glow-up transformation showing dramatic style and appearance changes over time.

    This was a six-year glow-up that commenced after I left my ex, who I believe held me back. I also think I just didn't love myself enough prior. I have made sure to always choose myself from then on.

    I lost weight with a gastric sleeve in 2019 and kept it off. In 2021, I had my body plastics, and a month ago, I had my cosmetic surgery as my face was sagging after weight loss, and I felt like I never got to enjoy my youth. So this was a 150lb loss, along with two rounds of plastic surgery that included a belt lipectomy, torso liposuction, breast lift, implants, lip lift, rhinoplasty, canthoplasty, midface lift, brow lift, and fat graft to the cheeks.

    Both pics are prior to being sleeved. I was 23 when I started this, and I am 29 now. I hope this helps someone!

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    #11

    Just Kind Of An Interesting Change. Before vs. After

    Side-by-side extreme glow-up transformation of a man smiling with glasses and then with sunglasses outdoors in a forest.

    I’m in a rare group of people who have broken their face. I was 14 on a jet ski in the ocean.
    I had teeth I could put in and pop out in the first pic, but I loved taking them out for wacky pics. One time, I almost got kicked out of yearbook pics for continuing to pop them out while they tried to take my picture.

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    #12

    16-19 Or: How I Learned To Start Shaving And Escape The Neckbeard

    Side-by-side photos showing extreme glow-ups with dramatic before and after transformations of the same young man.

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    In her article, Gruys mentioned a link between good looks and a higher likelihood of success. However, she also cautions people from heavily investing in their appearance. 

    “Gorgeous people are not happier than homely folks. Rather, decades of social-psychological research tell us that the single biggest predictor of human happiness is the quality of a person’s social relationships,” Gruys noted.

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    #13

    Lost 210 Lbs In 8 Years. We All Need To Celebrate Our Own Personal Journey And Our Achievements

    Before and after extreme glow-up transformation of a man showing dramatic physical changes and improved appearance.

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    julierogers avatar
    Julie Rogers
    Julie Rogers
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He did NOT lose 210 pounds. He IS 210 pounds. Starting weight: 294lbs Thinnest: 163lbs Built muscle to get to: 210lbs If he'd lost 210 pounds, he'd be 84 pounds, Bored Panda!

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    #14

    22 vs. 23. Post-Breakup Glow-Up

    Side-by-side extreme glow-up transformation of a man before and after, showing dramatic physical changes and style updates

    This is my progress from a post-breakup glow-up. Hair loss and weight loss are a bit over a year of progress, and I started lifting one year ago as of Sunday!

    unknown Report

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    #15

    18 - 20, Proud Of Myself

    Before and after extreme glow-up transformation of a young woman with braided hair then voluminous natural curls.

    Hope no one I know sees this, but my great uncle, aunt, and friend all passed away during March-April of 2024. Soooo many things were happening, but I’m just happy I'm showing up for myself now.
    April 2024 - Sep. 2025.

    dianaross4life Report

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    Gruys clarified that there is nothing wrong with making the effort to look good. However, she also encourages people to find the happy medium between caring for one’s appearance and being overly vain. 

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    “For every person, there is a point of diminishing returns on investing in appearance. I encourage people to thoughtfully find their point of diminishing returns, so they can more consciously decide how to spend their time and resources,” Gruys said.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    I Changed My Unhealthy Habits And Lost 106 Lbs

    Side-by-side images showing an extreme glow-up transformation of a woman with different styles and appearances.

    For many years, I struggled with my health. I finally decided to do something about it and take charge of my life in the fall of 2022. Since then, I've lost 106 lbs, I've built better eating habits, I move a lot more, and I feel so much better now.

    Intelligent-Skin-861 Report

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    #17

    22 To 28 Mental Health Glow-Up

    Side-by-side photos showing a dramatic glow-up transformation of a man with different hairstyles and glasses.

    After battling depression and alcoholism, I'm proud of how far I’ve come and to see the difference.

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    #18

    Me At 30 Years Old vs. 36 Years Old

    Side-by-side images showing an extreme glow-up transformation of a man with noticeable facial changes.

    I was on substances for many, many years. I tried many times in my own to quit, but couldn't. At one point, I weighed 119 lbs soaking wet and was shooting half a gram or more into my veins. I gave my life to Christ, and everything changed. People might say that I give too much credit to God for changing me, but He was the only thing that worked. I tried everything else. I post this to encourage anyone who is going through anything (substances, emotions, situations, whatever).
    God is the one who will make you glow and shine.

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    #19

    15 Years Married Almost 19 Together. Nothing Can Stop Us

    Before and after glow-ups showing extreme transformations of a couple at a wedding and a baseball game.

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    #20

    Took The Advice I Found, And Here’s How It Is

    Before and after extreme glow-up transformation of a young man showing dramatic change in appearance and style.

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    #21

    (36) To (41) I Get Knocked Down, But I Get Up Again

    Woman showing extreme glow-up transformation, before with casual clothes and after wearing floral dress, smiling confidently.

    5 years ago, I finally got sick of the way I was living. Mentally/emotionally and physically, I was at my worst.
    I had split up with my kids’ dad, became a single parent, and was dealing with some other unfortunate circumstances at the time, which was the catalyst for my change. I used intermittent fasting and keto to lose weight, and made some major mental shifts. Just a reminder of how far I’ve come!

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    #22

    Was Bored Of Getting Laughed At. (29)

    Before and after extreme glow-up transformation of a man, showcasing dramatic change in appearance and style.

    I lost 13 stone in 11 months back in 2018/19 using keto and walking, then running constantly, and after that, going to the gym consistently. A hair transplant was a couple of months ago, so we will see how that goes!

    bunkaah Report

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    #23

    I Lost 120 Lbs. From Fake Smile Because I Was Depressed And Hated Myself To Genuinely Real Smile Because I’m Much Happier With Who I Am

    Side-by-side photos showing extreme glow-up transformation with significant weight loss and grooming improvements.

    Origin1984 Report

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    #24

    28 vs. 37 Years Old. I Can’t Believe She Was Me

    Before and after extreme glow-up transformation of a woman showing dramatic changes in appearance and style.

    In the thick of new mommy mode in 2017 (28) to glowing in 2026 (37). I’ve lost almost 100 pounds slowly, and no work has been done. My eyebrows are microbladed, though! I’m so proud of how far I’ve come. My man has loved me through all my phases and tells me all the time how beautiful I was then and now.

    YardLazy9547 Report

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    #25

    Me At 27 And 31 Years Old

    Side-by-side extreme glow-up transformation of a woman before and after significant change in style and appearance

    Down 140 lbs. Same girl, new mindset. Built discipline, healed inside, changed my life. The best glow up is the one you earn daily.

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    #26

    Puberty Hit Like A Train

    Side-by-side glow-up transformation showing extreme change in appearance from teenage years to adulthood.

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    #27

    20 Months Of Staying Consistent

    Before and after glow-up transformation showing extreme physical changes and impressive fitness results.

    I used to scroll through progress photos from all over the internet just hoping I would one day have my own worth sharing.
    Now I am down to 182 from 303 and still working on myself every day. If you are someone who quietly looks at these posts for motivation like I used to, you are not doing this alone.

    rayb0851 Report

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    #28

    A Different Kind Of Glow-Up

    Side-by-side extreme glow-up comparison showing significant skin improvement and transformation on a young woman's face.

    I started getting severe acne in high school. It brought down my confidence immensely and made me always want to hide my face. I used to skip school just so people wouldn’t see the insane breakouts on my face. Today, I love my skin, and I’m so grateful every day I don’t feel the need to hide my face anymore. I still get breakouts here and there, but nowhere nearly as bad as it used to be. I use spot treatments now and the breakouts never last longer than a day or two.

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    #29

    2 Years Into A Bad Relationship vs. 1 Year Out

    Before and after extreme glow-up of a woman showing dramatic skin transformation and enhanced confidence in two side-by-side photos.

    Had no idea what was wrong with me; I spent 2 years in a relationship with a much older narcissistic/cluster B person. My skin cleared up as soon as they threatened me with psychosis, and I made the decision to leave. Best decision I've ever made, worst few years of my life. The physical healing was much quicker than the mental healing, but a year out, and I'm feeling more and more okay every day.

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    #30

    21 Years Old vs. 26 Years Old

    Before and after extreme glow-up showing dramatic physical transformation and improved fitness in a young man.

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    #31

    36 vs. 38. I Love And Honor Both Chapters, All My Chapters, But I’ve Never Felt Better In My Body, And In My Life Than I Do Today

    Before and after extreme glow-up transformation showing a woman’s dramatic change in style and appearance.

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    #32

    I Don't Think I've Ever Truly Recognized My Growth Until Now

    Before and after extreme glow-up transformation of a young woman with vibrant makeup and braided red hair outdoors.

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    #33

    I Lost 119 Lbs In 30 Months. Just 12 Lbs Away From My Goal

    Before and after photos showing an extreme glow-up transformation with new style and confident pose.

    I'm only 12 pounds away from my goal, and I honestly don't care how long it takes me to lose. I know I will get there eventually, and I'm happy where I'm at.

    When I first started losing weight, I tracked everything meticulously, but I no longer do that. Intuitive eating has been the only thing sustainable for me. I eat when I'm hungry and stop when I'm full. If I want something, I don't deprive myself, but I know I have to consistently make healthy choices. "Dieting" always led to failure for me because I would always bone binge eat and then fall off.

    I do have some loose skin on my belly and thighs, which doesn't bother me at all, but I also have some on my neck that does bother me. I have a consultation at a plastic surgeon tomorrow to talk about my options, so that will be the next step in my glow-up.

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    #34

    22 To 25 - Had A Lil Glow-Up

    Before and after extreme glow-up transformations showing significant changes in appearance and confidence.

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    #35

    Locked In, 3 Year Change

    Side-by-side photos showing an extreme glow-up transformation with noticeable changes in appearance and style.

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    #36

    26-35m. Got My Glow-Up After I Got Broken Up With

    Side-by-side photos showing an extreme glow-up transformation of a young man with noticeable style and fitness changes.

    Been fat my whole life. I lost some weight in my late 20s and got my first girlfriend at 27. She ended up breaking up with me a week before my 33rd birthday. Went through a slow glow-up after that for two years.

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    #37

    Work Glow-Up (25) To (30) Bartending To Construction

    Side-by-side comparison showing an extreme glow-up with dramatic physical transformation and muscle gain.

    I decided a couple years ago to get into fitness, eating healthy, and not neglecting my mental health. Depression is no joke, people. Plus, not having access to shift beers helped.

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    #38

    Male (44) Is This A Big Enough Glow-Up?

    Man showing extreme glow-up transformation, holding a fish in a kitchen and later standing outdoors in casual outfit.

    I cut calories and hit the gym. I also started working on my style. I lost over 40 pounds over the last year. Tips to do better are welcome.

    GrandNegusSchmeckle Report

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    #39

    (19-25) Is A Style Upgrade Considered A Glow-Up?

    Man showing extreme glow-up from casual 2017 outfit to sharp 2024 suit, exemplifying dramatic style transformation.

    Over the years, I learned to cut and groom my hair, took my styling more seriously, and ultimately refined my look to reflect my growth and confidence.

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    #40

    One-Year Glow-Up, I Guess

    Side-by-side comparison of extreme glow-up showing a young man before and after transformation with different hairstyles and expressions

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    #41

    18 vs. 28 Years Old. I’d Like To Think There Was Some Improvement

    Side-by-side photos showing an extreme glow-up transformation with a young man smiling before and after.

    unknown Report

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    #42

    28-40 Years Old. Healthy Lifestyle, Working On My Self-Confidence, And Improvements In My Look

    Before and after extreme glow-up transformation showing remarkable changes in appearance and confidence.

    unknown Report

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    #43

    Amazing What Growing Out Of Your Baby Fat Cheeks Can Do. 15-Year-Old vs. 30-Year-Old

    Before and after extreme glow-up transformation of a smiling woman showing dramatic changes in appearance and style.

    kksavannah Report

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    #44

    From 152 Lbs To 140 Lbs. Quit Drinking In March Of 2022, Now I'm Clean And Sober. The Progress In Growing Out My Hair Also Helps Quite A Bit

    Before and after extreme glow-up showing a woman with glasses and short hair, highlighting dramatic personal transformation.

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    #45

    25 To 26 Years Old

    Before and after extreme glow-up transformation of a man showing significant weight loss and muscle definition in mirrors.

    This is my 1-year body transformation! Definitely a glow-up! I’m so proud and happy about it!! I was struggling very badly in the first pic, and I know how hard it is to get out of there.

    Ok_University_2786 Report

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    #46

    My Glow-Up (20-24)

    Side-by-side comparison of a young man showing an extreme glow-up transformation with noticeable differences in appearance.

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    #47

    Flexing My Glow-Up. Lost 15 Kg In 2 Months

    Before and after extreme glow-up of a man showing dramatic transformation in appearance and style outdoors.

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    #48

    Two Years Difference, My Glow-Up

    Man showing extreme glow-up transformation before and after weight loss, sitting outdoors on stairs and porch.

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    #49

    2023-2026

    Side-by-side images showing a dramatic glow-up with a man before and after significant weight loss and fitness transformation.

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    #50

    16 Years Old vs. 30 Years Old. So Happy I Embraced My Natural Self

    Side-by-side photo showing extreme glow-up transformation with noticeable changes in hairstyle and appearance.

    unknown Report

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    #51

    Riskiest Haircut I’ve Ever Done On My Fine Hair But I Think It Worked? Before & After

    Side-by-side photos showing extreme glow-up transformation with different hairstyles and makeup looks.

    Been dealing with flat and dry fine hair for years, and finally took the plunge. Not sure if it’s genius or mistake - but here’s my most daring cut yet. Would love to hear thoughts from fellow fine-haired folks!

    thechaospriestess Report

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    #52

    Hype Me Up! 400 Lbs To 230 Lbs Is Fire

    Before and after extreme glow-up transformation of a woman showcasing dramatic style and confidence changes.

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    #53

    Me At 12 Years Old vs. 18 Years Old

    Before and after glow-up transformation showing extreme changes in appearance and style over time.

    I chopped off all my hair last year, and it’s been a struggle to get out of the feeling that I look like I did when I was a weird little kid, so hopefully there’s a future glow-up too.

    crookedcorpse Report

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    #54

    My Glow-Up. 17 Years Old vs. 27 Years Old. My Car Selfie Game Has Elevated

    Before and after extreme glow-up transformation showing dramatic changes in appearance and style.

    Littlemssonnie Report

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    #55

    I Wish I Could Give 20-Year-Old Me A Hug

    Side-by-side images showing a dramatic glow-up transformation with enhanced makeup and hairstyle changes.

    From secretly bingeing daily at 20 to loudly exuding confidence from within at 25.

    Complete lifestyle change, including but not limited to, weight-training 5x a week, getting 10k steps daily, eating whole foods, practicing gratitude, and finally loving myself!

    StimmCityGirl Report

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    #56

    From Stressed And Balding To Getting Healthy

    Before and after extreme glow-up of a man showing dramatic transformation in appearance and style.

    The first picture was during the Covid-19 pandemic, when I was unhealthy and did not have the best of habits. The second pic is 3 years later, with a much cleaner look. I’m always reminded by before and after pics that with a lot of small improvements over time, one can get significant results over a longer time period.

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    #57

    Is It Better This Way? Before vs. After

    Side-by-side photos showing an extreme glow-up transformation of a man with different hairstyles and beard styles.

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