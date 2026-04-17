“There Is Hope”: 57 Glow-Ups So Extreme, People Barely Look Like The Same Person
We all want to fit into the definition of “attractive.” It’s why many of us choose to dress sharply, keep ourselves groomed, and stay in shape. Others may take things to the next level through cosmetic procedures, which have their upsides and drawbacks.
It’s also why seeing a person “glow up” is always an astonishing sight, much like these people have. They’ve proudly shared their before-and-after photos, showcasing their astounding transformations for the entire internet to see.
Many of these folks made the change happen through hard work, clean living, and consistency, which is always laudable. Enjoy scrolling and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!
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My Glow-Up
Bad hair and excess weight can make a huge difference in a person. I dropped 200 pounds and learned about hair straighteners. Even I was shocked, to be honest.
I Used To Be Afraid Of Having Short Hair Cause Of The Weight In My Face. Today, I Said Goodbye To The Old Me And Embraced My New Life
This is 14 months apart. Weight Watchers + daily walks for my weight loss! Spironolactone + Accutane for my acne.
How Hard Did Puberty Hit You?
With good looks comes good self-esteem, and these people likely felt a boost in their self-confidence and sense of identity after their glow-ups. According to mental health specialist Kendra Cherry, self-esteem can impact a person’s decision-making process, relationships, emotional health, and overall well-being.
17 To 23 Years Old. How Far Some Self-Care Can Take You
Crazy How Lip Filler, Botox, Weight Loss, And A Hair Color Change Can Transform A Person
There is a year and a half difference between the brunette version of me and the blonde version of me in these photos.
From 425 Lbs To 230lbs. Years Of Depression That I Finally Broke Free From
Cherry mentioned the four characteristics of healthy self-esteem: a firm understanding of one’s skills, the ability to maintain healthy relationships, realistic and appropriate personal expectations, the understanding of one’s needs, and the ability to express those needs.
“Having healthy self-esteem can help motivate you to reach your goals, because you are able to navigate life knowing that you are capable of accomplishing what you set your mind to,” Cherry wrote.
138 Lbs Down. Skin Surgery In Just 2 Weeks
Small Changes Over Time. Age 16 To 24. Given Enough Hard Work And Patience, There Is Hope. I Hope This Motivates You To Glow Up Into Your Best Version
21 vs. 26. Lots Of Weight Lost, And Countless Hours Of Self-Development Later
The journey here wasn’t easy, and with the physical changes, had to come with a lot of mental changes as well. I will always be an advocate for therapy for everyone, as it can be so helpful to have an impartial sounding board if nothing else. Along with the weight loss came finding new coping skills, hobbies, and re-evaluating my own self perception. The moment I chose to make a change for my health showed me that I had the power to create what I wanted for my life, within reason. Started taking better care of myself overall, and it has paid out tremendous dividends. You are so worth it!
Apart from a self-esteem boost, a glow-up may also change how others treat you. This is known as the halo effect, wherein attractive people are also presumed to have other positive personality traits.
According to an article by the University of Nevada, Reno, sociology professor Kjerstin Gruys, such traits may include altruism, stability, and intelligence.
(23) To (29): Chose Myself
This was a six-year glow-up that commenced after I left my ex, who I believe held me back. I also think I just didn't love myself enough prior. I have made sure to always choose myself from then on.
I lost weight with a gastric sleeve in 2019 and kept it off. In 2021, I had my body plastics, and a month ago, I had my cosmetic surgery as my face was sagging after weight loss, and I felt like I never got to enjoy my youth. So this was a 150lb loss, along with two rounds of plastic surgery that included a belt lipectomy, torso liposuction, breast lift, implants, lip lift, rhinoplasty, canthoplasty, midface lift, brow lift, and fat graft to the cheeks.
Both pics are prior to being sleeved. I was 23 when I started this, and I am 29 now. I hope this helps someone!
Just Kind Of An Interesting Change. Before vs. After
I’m in a rare group of people who have broken their face. I was 14 on a jet ski in the ocean.
I had teeth I could put in and pop out in the first pic, but I loved taking them out for wacky pics. One time, I almost got kicked out of yearbook pics for continuing to pop them out while they tried to take my picture.
16-19 Or: How I Learned To Start Shaving And Escape The Neckbeard
In her article, Gruys mentioned a link between good looks and a higher likelihood of success. However, she also cautions people from heavily investing in their appearance.
“Gorgeous people are not happier than homely folks. Rather, decades of social-psychological research tell us that the single biggest predictor of human happiness is the quality of a person’s social relationships,” Gruys noted.
Lost 210 Lbs In 8 Years. We All Need To Celebrate Our Own Personal Journey And Our Achievements
He did NOT lose 210 pounds. He IS 210 pounds. Starting weight: 294lbs Thinnest: 163lbs Built muscle to get to: 210lbs If he'd lost 210 pounds, he'd be 84 pounds, Bored Panda!
22 vs. 23. Post-Breakup Glow-Up
This is my progress from a post-breakup glow-up. Hair loss and weight loss are a bit over a year of progress, and I started lifting one year ago as of Sunday!
18 - 20, Proud Of Myself
Hope no one I know sees this, but my great uncle, aunt, and friend all passed away during March-April of 2024. Soooo many things were happening, but I’m just happy I'm showing up for myself now.
April 2024 - Sep. 2025.
Gruys clarified that there is nothing wrong with making the effort to look good. However, she also encourages people to find the happy medium between caring for one’s appearance and being overly vain.
“For every person, there is a point of diminishing returns on investing in appearance. I encourage people to thoughtfully find their point of diminishing returns, so they can more consciously decide how to spend their time and resources,” Gruys said.
I Changed My Unhealthy Habits And Lost 106 Lbs
For many years, I struggled with my health. I finally decided to do something about it and take charge of my life in the fall of 2022. Since then, I've lost 106 lbs, I've built better eating habits, I move a lot more, and I feel so much better now.
22 To 28 Mental Health Glow-Up
After battling depression and alcoholism, I'm proud of how far I’ve come and to see the difference.
Me At 30 Years Old vs. 36 Years Old
I was on substances for many, many years. I tried many times in my own to quit, but couldn't. At one point, I weighed 119 lbs soaking wet and was shooting half a gram or more into my veins. I gave my life to Christ, and everything changed. People might say that I give too much credit to God for changing me, but He was the only thing that worked. I tried everything else. I post this to encourage anyone who is going through anything (substances, emotions, situations, whatever).
God is the one who will make you glow and shine.
15 Years Married Almost 19 Together. Nothing Can Stop Us
Took The Advice I Found, And Here’s How It Is
(36) To (41) I Get Knocked Down, But I Get Up Again
5 years ago, I finally got sick of the way I was living. Mentally/emotionally and physically, I was at my worst.
I had split up with my kids’ dad, became a single parent, and was dealing with some other unfortunate circumstances at the time, which was the catalyst for my change. I used intermittent fasting and keto to lose weight, and made some major mental shifts. Just a reminder of how far I’ve come!
Was Bored Of Getting Laughed At. (29)
I lost 13 stone in 11 months back in 2018/19 using keto and walking, then running constantly, and after that, going to the gym consistently. A hair transplant was a couple of months ago, so we will see how that goes!
I Lost 120 Lbs. From Fake Smile Because I Was Depressed And Hated Myself To Genuinely Real Smile Because I’m Much Happier With Who I Am
28 vs. 37 Years Old. I Can’t Believe She Was Me
In the thick of new mommy mode in 2017 (28) to glowing in 2026 (37). I’ve lost almost 100 pounds slowly, and no work has been done. My eyebrows are microbladed, though! I’m so proud of how far I’ve come. My man has loved me through all my phases and tells me all the time how beautiful I was then and now.
Me At 27 And 31 Years Old
Down 140 lbs. Same girl, new mindset. Built discipline, healed inside, changed my life. The best glow up is the one you earn daily.
Puberty Hit Like A Train
20 Months Of Staying Consistent
I used to scroll through progress photos from all over the internet just hoping I would one day have my own worth sharing.
Now I am down to 182 from 303 and still working on myself every day. If you are someone who quietly looks at these posts for motivation like I used to, you are not doing this alone.
A Different Kind Of Glow-Up
I started getting severe acne in high school. It brought down my confidence immensely and made me always want to hide my face. I used to skip school just so people wouldn’t see the insane breakouts on my face. Today, I love my skin, and I’m so grateful every day I don’t feel the need to hide my face anymore. I still get breakouts here and there, but nowhere nearly as bad as it used to be. I use spot treatments now and the breakouts never last longer than a day or two.
2 Years Into A Bad Relationship vs. 1 Year Out
Had no idea what was wrong with me; I spent 2 years in a relationship with a much older narcissistic/cluster B person. My skin cleared up as soon as they threatened me with psychosis, and I made the decision to leave. Best decision I've ever made, worst few years of my life. The physical healing was much quicker than the mental healing, but a year out, and I'm feeling more and more okay every day.
21 Years Old vs. 26 Years Old
36 vs. 38. I Love And Honor Both Chapters, All My Chapters, But I’ve Never Felt Better In My Body, And In My Life Than I Do Today
I Don't Think I've Ever Truly Recognized My Growth Until Now
I Lost 119 Lbs In 30 Months. Just 12 Lbs Away From My Goal
I'm only 12 pounds away from my goal, and I honestly don't care how long it takes me to lose. I know I will get there eventually, and I'm happy where I'm at.
When I first started losing weight, I tracked everything meticulously, but I no longer do that. Intuitive eating has been the only thing sustainable for me. I eat when I'm hungry and stop when I'm full. If I want something, I don't deprive myself, but I know I have to consistently make healthy choices. "Dieting" always led to failure for me because I would always bone binge eat and then fall off.
I do have some loose skin on my belly and thighs, which doesn't bother me at all, but I also have some on my neck that does bother me. I have a consultation at a plastic surgeon tomorrow to talk about my options, so that will be the next step in my glow-up.
22 To 25 - Had A Lil Glow-Up
Locked In, 3 Year Change
26-35m. Got My Glow-Up After I Got Broken Up With
Been fat my whole life. I lost some weight in my late 20s and got my first girlfriend at 27. She ended up breaking up with me a week before my 33rd birthday. Went through a slow glow-up after that for two years.
Work Glow-Up (25) To (30) Bartending To Construction
I decided a couple years ago to get into fitness, eating healthy, and not neglecting my mental health. Depression is no joke, people. Plus, not having access to shift beers helped.
Male (44) Is This A Big Enough Glow-Up?
I cut calories and hit the gym. I also started working on my style. I lost over 40 pounds over the last year. Tips to do better are welcome.
(19-25) Is A Style Upgrade Considered A Glow-Up?
Over the years, I learned to cut and groom my hair, took my styling more seriously, and ultimately refined my look to reflect my growth and confidence.
One-Year Glow-Up, I Guess
18 vs. 28 Years Old. I’d Like To Think There Was Some Improvement
28-40 Years Old. Healthy Lifestyle, Working On My Self-Confidence, And Improvements In My Look
Amazing What Growing Out Of Your Baby Fat Cheeks Can Do. 15-Year-Old vs. 30-Year-Old
From 152 Lbs To 140 Lbs. Quit Drinking In March Of 2022, Now I'm Clean And Sober. The Progress In Growing Out My Hair Also Helps Quite A Bit
25 To 26 Years Old
This is my 1-year body transformation! Definitely a glow-up! I’m so proud and happy about it!! I was struggling very badly in the first pic, and I know how hard it is to get out of there.
My Glow-Up (20-24)
Flexing My Glow-Up. Lost 15 Kg In 2 Months
Two Years Difference, My Glow-Up
2023-2026
16 Years Old vs. 30 Years Old. So Happy I Embraced My Natural Self
Riskiest Haircut I’ve Ever Done On My Fine Hair But I Think It Worked? Before & After
Been dealing with flat and dry fine hair for years, and finally took the plunge. Not sure if it’s genius or mistake - but here’s my most daring cut yet. Would love to hear thoughts from fellow fine-haired folks!
Hype Me Up! 400 Lbs To 230 Lbs Is Fire
Me At 12 Years Old vs. 18 Years Old
I chopped off all my hair last year, and it’s been a struggle to get out of the feeling that I look like I did when I was a weird little kid, so hopefully there’s a future glow-up too.
My Glow-Up. 17 Years Old vs. 27 Years Old. My Car Selfie Game Has Elevated
I Wish I Could Give 20-Year-Old Me A Hug
From secretly bingeing daily at 20 to loudly exuding confidence from within at 25.
Complete lifestyle change, including but not limited to, weight-training 5x a week, getting 10k steps daily, eating whole foods, practicing gratitude, and finally loving myself!
From Stressed And Balding To Getting Healthy
The first picture was during the Covid-19 pandemic, when I was unhealthy and did not have the best of habits. The second pic is 3 years later, with a much cleaner look. I’m always reminded by before and after pics that with a lot of small improvements over time, one can get significant results over a longer time period.