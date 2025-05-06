Mom Is Tired Of Her Cheating Husband And Unwanted Child, Decides To Run Away From It All
In many people’s eyes, being a woman is directly linked to being a mom—if not now, then someday. That is why many women are encouraged, if not pressured, to have children, whether they desire it or not.
That’s what happened to this redditor, who was pressured by her husband and her family to become a mom. Even though “they said it would be different when you have your own child,” the woman hated being a mother and a wife; so, eventually, she reached a breaking point and decided to uproot herself from the life she detested and move on.
Many women are disappointed with the level of help they get from the man of the house
This woman wanted out of her marriage and the life she hated
Fellow netizens shared their thoughts in the comments
Some people opened up about similar stories
Many felt bad for the kid, the woman was going to leave behind
OP says her husband practically raised his little brother and then in the next sentence said he was pampered by his mother his whole life. Something is not adding up
Both could be true. One during childhood, the other in adulthoodLoad More Replies...
I know this is a complex situation, and everyone's rights and freedoms should be respected, but all I can think of is poor, poor child.
It's not a complex situation. It's a straight forward situation if she were a man. That's her point and well done to this woman. Her strength is inspiring. The only freedom and rights that were affected is hers. She was forced into pregnancy, into that situation by her husband. A child is a product of the situation that was caused by her husband. Her husband is responsible for the child's happiness in this case and should be forced into exceptional childcare. But that's not gonna happen...Load More Replies...
