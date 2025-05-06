Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Is Tired Of Her Cheating Husband And Unwanted Child, Decides To Run Away From It All
Tired mom holding unhappy baby, stressed and overwhelmed, sitting indoors with natural light and green plants in background.
Family, Relationships

Mom Is Tired Of Her Cheating Husband And Unwanted Child, Decides To Run Away From It All

Open list comments 8
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

8

ADVERTISEMENT

In many people’s eyes, being a woman is directly linked to being a mom—if not now, then someday. That is why many women are encouraged, if not pressured, to have children, whether they desire it or not.

That’s what happened to this redditor, who was pressured by her husband and her family to become a mom. Even though “they said it would be different when you have your own child,” the woman hated being a mother and a wife; so, eventually, she reached a breaking point and decided to uproot herself from the life she detested and move on.

RELATED:

    Many women are disappointed with the level of help they get from the man of the house

    Image credits: pexels (not the actual photo)

    This woman wanted out of her marriage and the life she hated

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    Fellow netizens shared their thoughts in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some people opened up about similar stories

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many felt bad for the kid, the woman was going to leave behind

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    8
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    8

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    markicampbell_1 avatar
    Marki Campbell
    Marki Campbell
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP says her husband practically raised his little brother and then in the next sentence said he was pampered by his mother his whole life. Something is not adding up

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nikistavrou avatar
    8Yorkies-and-33cats
    8Yorkies-and-33cats
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know this is a complex situation, and everyone's rights and freedoms should be respected, but all I can think of is poor, poor child.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    serena_6 avatar
    Snow_White
    Snow_White
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not a complex situation. It's a straight forward situation if she were a man. That's her point and well done to this woman. Her strength is inspiring. The only freedom and rights that were affected is hers. She was forced into pregnancy, into that situation by her husband. A child is a product of the situation that was caused by her husband. Her husband is responsible for the child's happiness in this case and should be forced into exceptional childcare. But that's not gonna happen...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    markicampbell_1 avatar
    Marki Campbell
    Marki Campbell
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP says her husband practically raised his little brother and then in the next sentence said he was pampered by his mother his whole life. Something is not adding up

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nikistavrou avatar
    8Yorkies-and-33cats
    8Yorkies-and-33cats
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know this is a complex situation, and everyone's rights and freedoms should be respected, but all I can think of is poor, poor child.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    serena_6 avatar
    Snow_White
    Snow_White
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not a complex situation. It's a straight forward situation if she were a man. That's her point and well done to this woman. Her strength is inspiring. The only freedom and rights that were affected is hers. She was forced into pregnancy, into that situation by her husband. A child is a product of the situation that was caused by her husband. Her husband is responsible for the child's happiness in this case and should be forced into exceptional childcare. But that's not gonna happen...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda