Man Asks If He Was Wrong For Giving His Daughter $4k As A Gift For Christmas And His Son $800 Worth Of Presents Instead

People who grew up with siblings may have felt that they were being treated unfairly by their parents compared to their brother or sister at least once. Maybe because parents aren’t as strict with their younger children as they were with the older. Maybe because the older sibling gets cooler presents than the younger.

The worst part here is that some parents don’t understand why one of their children may be upset. They may disregard their feelings and tell them to be content if they get anything at all, which would make the child feel even worse, as it shows that the feeling they had was wrong.

A clueless dad like this came to Reddit asking if he was wrong for giving his daughter $4,000 for Christmas and $800 worth of presents to his son as he expressed he felt it was unfair.

The Original Poster (OP) has two adult children and the younger son, who is 22 years old, is still living with them while the older daughter moved out a few years ago and moved into her own home last summer.

The family gathered to celebrate Christmas and exchanged gifts. The daughter received an ugly jar that she was disappointed to get but when she opened it, the mood changed entirely as it contained $4,000. The parents thought it would come in handy as they remember that when they had just moved into their house, it needed repairs, which exhausted their funds very quickly. The son, on the other hand, received a few different gifts that the parents spent about $800 on.

After the holidays passed and the daughter left, the son approached his parents and expressed that he felt hurt that his and his sister’s presents were so different in value. He felt that the parents were more proud of the sister because she moved out at about the same age he is now and she already has a house.

The response the son received for his honesty was his mom’s frustration and anger. The dad tried to justify their decision and explain their thought process, trying to convince the son that it didn’t mean that they love him any less.

That didn’t help the son feel better and he let his parents know that he is sad. So they tried to figure out how they could have done better. The son just wanted equally valuable gifts. He didn’t care if both of them got the smaller or the bigger amount.

After the son’s suggestion, the parents became defensive and called the son entitled because it’s their money and they can do whatever they want with it. While it is true, what they failed to consider was how those decisions may make their children feel.

The son was hurt and didn’t want to continue the conversation with his parents, which made the mom even more irritated, and the dad felt guilty that he made his son feel bad, but was unsure if he truly did something wrong.

The story received more than 6k responses in the comments in which people said that the situation was pretty bad and explained why they thought that the parents were being jerks and inconsiderate people.

First of all, their reaction to their son approaching them with his feelings in a mature way was pretty awful. They started making excuses instead of being compassionate and rather than validating her son’s feelings, the mom wanted him to know that now she is hurt.

Second of all, there wasn’t anything wrong in giving the daughter money, because she has a house and it comes with unexpected expenses. But the timing was terrible. Redditors thought that the children’s Christmas gifts should have been of similar value and the rest of the money for the daughter could have been gifted at any time in the year. It shouldn’t have been framed as a Christmas gift at all.

That being said, there were redditors who received a lot of support for saying that the parents are not at fault because they explained the reason in the disparity and it was logical assuming that they would do the same for their son when the occasion arose. Also, they found it weird that a 22 Y.O. would complain about this.

However, there were a lot more people pointing out the parents’ unacceptable behavior and the dad saw those comments, so he invited his son to talk about his feelings a bit more.

Turns out, the son felt unwelcome in his parents’ house and thought their unequal treatment of him was proof of that. He deduced that since his sister moved out at 21 years old, his parents expected him to do the same.

The dad reassured that he doesn’t mind his son staying at his house longer than his sister, but the mom was pretty annoyed that her son was being gloomy and again turned the narrative to become the victim because her son never even thanked the parents for their present and only told them that he liked them.

She also attacked him for making it look like he only lived with his parents because it was free, which made the 22-year-old cry. However, it seems that the son was pretty unhappy with his life in general. He thought he wasn’t successful like his sister, so his parents weren’t as proud. He also didn’t believe that he could be successful and he might just be stuck where he is for the rest of his life.

He truly felt inferior to his sister and maybe that’s why he was so upset when he saw that his parents gave her so much more for Christmas than him. It was not about the presents themselves, but about what they meant for him.

Readers had quite a strong reaction to the update as well, pointing out how the mom kept pulling the attention away from her son’s issue to herself. And they suspected that the son might have some serious issues that need sorting out.

They came to the conclusion that the parents are dismissing their child’s emotions. Parenting For Brain explains that “An emotion-dismissing parent is a parent who consciously or unconsciously belittles their child’s negative feelings or emotional expression. They invalidate their child’s emotions and make the child feel bad about having those feelings.”

Although it can be without the intention to hurt the child. Actually, it is pretty widespread and isn’t restricted just to parent and child relationships. There can be a few reasons for parents being dismissive.

They might have been brought up with the same parenting style so if they ‘turned out just fine’ there is no harm. They also may believe that children just can’t have those emotions as they are wrong.

It is possible that the parents lack emotional intelligence and just don’t understand their children’s emotions, can’t relate to them and deny that they exist altogether.

Parenting For Brain also adds that some parents believe that if they ignore the negative emotions, they will go away, but in reality, the children just suppress them or close off to their parents.

Being raised by such parents can lead to a number of side effects that adult children will be suffering from. Medium points out that “As the adult children of dismissive parents, it is often hard for us to harbor healthy romantic relationships. This occurs because of an intrinsic fear of attachment and love, which comes from an unfamiliarity with the subject altogether.”

Not only that, but it affects other relationships as well because the person may isolate themselves from everyone else, be selfish or allow themselves to remain in toxic relationships. Cognitive behavioral therapist Avigail Lev adds a number of other issues that might come up: low self-esteem, self-doubt, paranoid tendencies, difficulty making decisions, self-blaming and shame, tendency to be a people pleaser, etc.

It’s important to acknowledge the feelings of others but sometimes it’s hard to judge when it’s the other person in the wrong or when the problem is you. It seems that people in the comments tend to blame the parents more, but we would like to hear your opinions. Whose side are you on and how do you think this situation can be resolved?

However, what the readers took from the update was that the parents were pretty dismissive of their son’s intention and especially disliked the mom’s reactions