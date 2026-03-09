Man Survives Five Back-To-Back Cheating GFs, Starts Suspecting His Dating Radar Might Be Broken

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s always painful when a spouse cheats on you and then dumps you to be with the affair partner. However, imagine this happening not once, not twice, but FIVE times. Obviously, you would start to question yourself. If you think I am kidding, hear this guy out.

He was really dumped by all five of his girlfriends, who left him to be with their affair partners. He started wondering if there was something wrong with him or if he was being strange. Netizens definitely had a lot to say about it, so just scroll down and find out!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Finding out about a partner’s infidelity is awful, but it can be beyond painful if it happens multiple times

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster was extremely confused after all five of his girlfriends cheated and dumped him to be with their affair partners

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: yanalya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The 1st one said he made her feel like a bad guy; the 2nd said he was “too himself”; while the 3rd wanted to “find herself”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The 4th one left him for an extremely rich guy, but the 5th one stated that they both “wanted different things,” even when he didn’t

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Aeromorpher

He was always very clear about what kind of a person he was, but it baffled him why they were with him for almost 2 years and then did this

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us about a weird situation he found himself in. All five of his girlfriends cheated on him and left him to be with their affair partners. He was really baffled after the fifth one because he couldn’t figure out the reason. As far as OP was concerned, he was pretty considerate towards them and straightforward about himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had a good job, went to the gym 6 times a week, cooked, and tended to their needs. Moreover, he was clear from the beginning that he was not religious and did not want kids. While he had his own hobbies, OP also made time for his girlfriend’s interests. Well, despite all this, he couldn’t put his finger on what he did that pushed people away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Girlfriend no 1 claimed he made her feel like the bad guy as he never yelled when she got angry. Our fellow logically assessed the reason for her anger and tried to resolve it calmly, but she left him for a lawyer. Girlfriend no 2 said that he was “too much,” but then left him for a guy called “Bubbles.” Girlfriend no 3 needed to “find herself,” left him for a butcher, and our guy couldn’t understand why.

He could understand why girlfriend no 4 dumped him as she found an extremely rich guy. Lastly, the 5th claimed they both “wanted different things,” even when he didn’t. Well, he couldn’t fathom why they stayed with him for over or under two years before doing it. He felt like they should just end it in a month instead of dragging things out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Netizens were blown away by the number and claimed something was amiss, and OP confessed that he’s autistic. Experts stress that negative stereotypes and discrimination make it harder for autistic people to date or maintain relationships. This could be because of communication differences. However, we can’t completely ignore the other statistics about cheating.

Studies show that a person is two to four times more likely to be cheated on if they have been cheated on or have suspected cheating in a prior relationship. Moreover, research warns that a person can develop Post Infidelity Stress disorder after finding out about a partner’s affair. The symptoms, like anxiety or depression, are similar to those of PTSD.

The poster must be really struggling as he faced this so many times. However, netizens felt he should consider therapy and understand why he’s attracted to a particular pattern of women. Others assured him that there might not be something wrong with him, but told him that he really needed to take a break from dating and figure things out about himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Research also emphasizes that when a person is in a relationship-hopping pattern, they don’t get sufficient time for reflection or healing before jumping into another one. “This behavior can have negative consequences, hindering emotional stability, personal growth, and the ability to form meaningful connections,” it adds. Looks like he really needs to take time out for himself, doesn’t he?

What are your thoughts? Feel free to jot them down in the comments below!

Netizens definitely had their eyebrows raised by the end, but many advised him to see a therapist or take a break from dating

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT