Cheating Guy Thinks Ex-Wife Should Be Limo Driver For His New Kid, Gets Swift Reality Check
Mother fixing her daughter's collar outside school, highlighting themes of cheating guy and ex-wife limo driver conflict.
Cheating Guy Thinks Ex-Wife Should Be Limo Driver For His New Kid, Gets Swift Reality Check

Divorce is never simple, and for some families, the fallout stretches far beyond the courtroom. When trust is broken, boundaries are tested, new family dynamics emerge, and all of a sudden, navigating even ordinary responsibilities can feel overwhelming.

This was the reality for today’s Original Poster (OP) who, years after her divorce, found herself unexpectedly caught in the middle of her ex-husband’s new family crisis. When she stood her ground, her ex-husband guilt-tripped her by saying she should feel “ashamed of herself”.

More info: Reddit

    It’s one thing to ask for help when you’re in a tough spot, but it’s something else entirely to demand it from someone you’ve hurt deeply

    Woman adjusting her daughter's clothing outdoors, illustrating a cheating guy's ex-wife and new kid situation.

    Image credits: anna_grant / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author was a single mom of two boys who divorced her husband after discovering he had an affair and that his affair partner was pregnant

    Single mom shares story about cheating guy expecting ex-wife to drive his new kid, receiving swift reality check.

    Text about a cheating guy’s difficult divorce and betrayal, highlighting relationship and ex-wife limo driver issues.

    Text about cheating guy and ex-wife, revealing family drama and a harsh reality check involving their children.

    Frustrated woman and annoyed cheating guy having conflict on couch, hinting at ex-wife limo driver reality check.

    Image credits: pressmaster / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The ex-husband married the affair partner, had two children, and later faced a family crisis when his wife became seriously ill

    Text excerpt describing a cheating guy expecting his ex-wife to support his new kid, leading to a reality check.

    Text excerpt about a cheating guy arguing his ex-wife should help their kids, with a swift reality check given.

    Text discussing a cheating guy expecting ex-wife to be limo driver for his new kid, facing a swift reality check.

    Woman in pink pajamas looking frustrated while talking on phone, illustrating cheating guy and ex-wife conflict scenario.

    Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    He then started pressuring the author to help care for his sick child, even listing her as an emergency contact at the child’s school

    Text of a cheating guy arguing over phone about his ex-wife not being a limo driver for his new kid, facing reality check.

    Text excerpt showing a parent feeling bad for child after a tense incident with a cheating guy and ex-wife.

    Image credits: Scary-Rub8906

    She refused, maintaining boundaries to protect herself and her children, which led to conflict with her ex and concern about her sons witnessing tension

    After more than 13 years together, including years of friendship before marriage, the OP’s world collapsed when she discovered her husband was having an affair. In fact, it was worse that the affair partner was pregnant around the time the truth came out. Their divorce was anything but peaceful, with him pushing to stay “friends” while she struggled just to process the hurt.

    The ex-husband married his affair partner and quickly expanded their family as they now had two children within a few short years. However, they lost one of the babies and the ex-husband’s now-wife was diagnosed of cancer. With his family having disowned him due to religious beliefs and his wife lacking family support, he found himself isolated.

    Suddenly, he began asking the OP to care for his new family, insisting that she would be doing it “for the children” they shared together. She refused, reminding him that the chance for a healed family ended with his infidelity. One day, the OP received a call from the ex-husband’s daughter’s school saying that she had fallen ill.

    Confused at first, she realized that without consent or warning, her ex-husband had listed her as an emergency contact. She declined to pick the child up, and later, the ex-husband called her in anger, saying that she should feel ashamed of herself for not helping out a sick child. While the OP felt sympathy for his daughter, she also believed it wasn’t her responsibility.

    Couple in heated argument on couch depicting cheating guy in conflict with ex-wife over new kid limo driver role.

    Image credits: TriangleProd / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Research highlights why situations like this OP’s can be so emotionally charged and complicated. Family Court Corner highlights that high-conflict divorces often continue to affect everyone involved long after the legal proceedings end, especially when clear emotional and practical boundaries aren’t established.

    Unresolved tension can keep former partners emotionally entangled, complicating communication, co-parenting, and decision-making, and increasing stress for both adults and children. Still, Psychology Today adds that stress and crises often push people to rely on familiar relationships, even when those connections are inappropriate or unhealthy.

    Emotional boundaries can erode under pressure, and individuals may project unrealistic expectations of support onto others. When these expectations aren’t met, disappointment and resentment naturally follow. Finally, Talking Parent emphasizes that in all these, it takes a toll on the children and that when disputes spill over into co-parenting interactions, children might witness unhealthy conflict patterns.

    Netizens supported the OP, emphasizing that she is not responsible for her ex-husband’s new family. They also highlighted that listing her as an emergency contact and expecting her to step in was manipulative and inappropriate. What do you think about this situation? Do you think a parent is ever obligated to help an ex’s new family during a crisis? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens insisted that she should prioritize her own children and remove herself from the situation entirely

    Reddit thread discussing cheating guy trying to manipulate ex-wife about new kid, getting a swift reality check.

    Reddit conversation showing a cheating guy’s ex-wife refusing to be limo driver for his new kid, receiving a swift reality check.

    Reddit user discusses cheating guy expecting ex-wife to be limo driver for his new kid, receiving a swift reality check.

    Comment from an online forum discussing a cheating guy’s behavior and reaction to his ex-wife’s role with his new child.

    Comment discussing a cheating guy expecting his ex-wife to be limo driver for his new kid, receiving a reality check online.

    Comment advising to contact the school to remove contact details, related to cheating guy and limo driver dispute.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a cheating guy expecting his ex-wife to act as limo driver for his new kid.

    Screenshot of a forum comment about a cheating guy expecting ex-wife to be limo driver, receiving a swift reality check.

    Commenter responds firmly to cheating guy demanding ex-wife act as limo driver for his new kid, delivering a swift reality check.

    Divorce

    Suzie
    It the ex's job to have an emergency backup lined up for his kids. One that isn't OP.

    Janelle Collard
    OP needs that parenting app, so her AH-ex can only discuss their kids + he can't call OP to care for his 2nd batch of kids. Not sure if OP needs to get her lawyer involved to make sure AH *only* communicates about her + AH's kids. Why she continued the conversation when he was reaming her out is beyond me. When he started his rant, I would've said, "Not my kid, not my problem" and hung up. I get she doesn't want her kids to see her treating the other kids badly but they really aren't OP's responsibility.

    Trillian
    The sheer audacity. HIS kids with the women he cheated on her with are not her d**n problem.

