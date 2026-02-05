Cheating Guy Thinks Ex-Wife Should Be Limo Driver For His New Kid, Gets Swift Reality Check

ADVERTISEMENT

Divorce is never simple, and for some families, the fallout stretches far beyond the courtroom. When trust is broken, boundaries are tested, new family dynamics emerge, and all of a sudden, navigating even ordinary responsibilities can feel overwhelming.

This was the reality for today’s Original Poster (OP) who, years after her divorce, found herself unexpectedly caught in the middle of her ex-husband’s new family crisis. When she stood her ground, her ex-husband guilt-tripped her by saying she should feel “ashamed of herself”.

It’s one thing to ask for help when you’re in a tough spot, but it’s something else entirely to demand it from someone you’ve hurt deeply

The author was a single mom of two boys who divorced her husband after discovering he had an affair and that his affair partner was pregnant

The ex-husband married the affair partner, had two children, and later faced a family crisis when his wife became seriously ill

He then started pressuring the author to help care for his sick child, even listing her as an emergency contact at the child’s school

Image credits: Scary-Rub8906

She refused, maintaining boundaries to protect herself and her children, which led to conflict with her ex and concern about her sons witnessing tension

After more than 13 years together, including years of friendship before marriage, the OP’s world collapsed when she discovered her husband was having an affair. In fact, it was worse that the affair partner was pregnant around the time the truth came out. Their divorce was anything but peaceful, with him pushing to stay “friends” while she struggled just to process the hurt.

The ex-husband married his affair partner and quickly expanded their family as they now had two children within a few short years. However, they lost one of the babies and the ex-husband’s now-wife was diagnosed of cancer. With his family having disowned him due to religious beliefs and his wife lacking family support, he found himself isolated.

Suddenly, he began asking the OP to care for his new family, insisting that she would be doing it “for the children” they shared together. She refused, reminding him that the chance for a healed family ended with his infidelity. One day, the OP received a call from the ex-husband’s daughter’s school saying that she had fallen ill.

Confused at first, she realized that without consent or warning, her ex-husband had listed her as an emergency contact. She declined to pick the child up, and later, the ex-husband called her in anger, saying that she should feel ashamed of herself for not helping out a sick child. While the OP felt sympathy for his daughter, she also believed it wasn’t her responsibility.

Research highlights why situations like this OP’s can be so emotionally charged and complicated. Family Court Corner highlights that high-conflict divorces often continue to affect everyone involved long after the legal proceedings end, especially when clear emotional and practical boundaries aren’t established.

Unresolved tension can keep former partners emotionally entangled, complicating communication, co-parenting, and decision-making, and increasing stress for both adults and children. Still, Psychology Today adds that stress and crises often push people to rely on familiar relationships, even when those connections are inappropriate or unhealthy.

Emotional boundaries can erode under pressure, and individuals may project unrealistic expectations of support onto others. When these expectations aren’t met, disappointment and resentment naturally follow. Finally, Talking Parent emphasizes that in all these, it takes a toll on the children and that when disputes spill over into co-parenting interactions, children might witness unhealthy conflict patterns.

Netizens supported the OP, emphasizing that she is not responsible for her ex-husband’s new family. They also highlighted that listing her as an emergency contact and expecting her to step in was manipulative and inappropriate. What do you think about this situation? Do you think a parent is ever obligated to help an ex’s new family during a crisis? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens insisted that she should prioritize her own children and remove herself from the situation entirely

