BoredPanda

Guy Shares How He Skipped His Girlfriend’s Gay Brother’s Wedding Because She Decided To Wear A White Dress
Occasions, People3 hours ago

Guy Shares How He Skipped His Girlfriend’s Gay Brother’s Wedding Because She Decided To Wear A White Dress

Ieva Gailiūtė and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

Marriage ceremonies continue to evolve with new trends emerging and becoming part of the custom. However, one rule of thumb remains: wearing white is probably one of the most notorious and longest-running social faux pas guests can make. After all, the wedding is supposed to be that one day when all eyes are on the happy couple, and nobody should be stealing their spotlight. Except not everyone seems to agree.

When some friends and family decide to turn the occasion into a drama-tinged reality show, the topic turns into a touchy issue that tends to spark fiery debates online. And one story shared on the ‘True Off My Chest’ subreddit is a perfect example of that.

The Reddit user explained that after his girlfriend’s brother invited them to his wedding, she decided the unspoken rule didn’t apply to her. “Instead of wearing the dress she bought when she went shopping with her mum, she wore a different one. It was a lacy white floor length one,” he recounted.

Thinking this behavior is highly inappropriate, the man refused to go with her. But as she saw nothing wrong in her actions, she proceeded — and created a lot of drama in the family. Read on to find out what happened after and how the internet reacted right below.

After his girlfriend secretly bought a white dress to wear at her brother’s wedding, this man refused to go with her — but she wouldn’t change her mind

Image source: El gringo photo (not the actual photo)

Here’s how everything went down, in the man’s own words

Image source: Wallace Araujo (not the actual photo)

Image source: Account_throwaway451

Later, the user explained that the incident left the brother furious

Readers were appalled by the woman’s behavior and applauded how the family handled the situation

Ieva Gailiūtė
Ieva Gailiūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a writer at Bored Panda who graduated in Scandinavian studies from Vilnius University. After learning the Swedish language and getting completely lost in the world of Scandinavian mythology, she figured out that translating and writing is what she's passionate about. When not writing, Ieva enjoys making jewelry, going on hikes, reading and drinking coffee.

Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Hey pandas, what do you think?
xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That man did the right thing when he decided not to go. I would have even called the brother to tell him "look, your sister's gearing up to cause drama, she's on her way in a wedding dress". So he could have been prepared for it and maybe stopped her before she tried to cause a scene on the aisle.

