GF’s Parents Come For A Visit, Problems Begin When They Insist On Having Suite Bedroom And BF’s Car
Elderly couple in bed smiling at each other during a visit, highlighting suite bedroom and relationship challenges.
Entitled People, Relationships

GF’s Parents Come For A Visit, Problems Begin When They Insist On Having Suite Bedroom And BF’s Car

Hosting family can be a rewarding experience, but it can also quickly become stressful when boundaries are ignored. Inviting guests into your home comes with unspoken rules, and when those rules are disregarded, tension can rise, sometimes within hours of their arrival.

This was the situation today’s Original Poster (OP) found himself when his girlfriend’s came to spend some time with them due to a snowstorm. Just within a few days, their actions left him counting down to the day when they would leave.

More info: Reddit

    Sometimes, the moment guests walk through the door, you already start counting down the days until they leave

    Elderly couple in a suite bedroom smiling and relaxing together during a visit, highlighting family and accommodation issues.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcus Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author’s girlfriend’s parents visited from the Midwest, bringing cold attitudes and critical opinions about California and Los Angeles

    Girlfriend’s parents visit, insist on using boyfriend’s car and staying in master suite instead of guest room.

    Text describing problems with girlfriend’s parents insisting on suite bedroom and issues with boyfriend’s car during visit.

    Frustrated man talking on phone near car in auto repair shop, highlighting problems with boyfriend’s car and parents’ visit.

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Upon arrival, they took over the master bedroom for a nap and complained about where they all went to eat out for dinner

    Young couple faces problems as girlfriend’s parents insist on suite bedroom and borrowing boyfriend’s car during their visit.

    Text describing problems when GF’s parents visit, insisting on suite bedroom and driving a classic 1967 Pontiac GTO car.

    An elderly man comforts a distressed older woman during a tense visit involving suite bedroom and boyfriend’s car issues.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The next morning, they asked to drive his high-performance Ford Focus RS and later demanded his classic 1967 Pontiac GTO, despite inexperience

    Parents visiting insist on suite bedroom and boyfriend’s car, causing problems during their stay.

    Couple looking worried as GF’s parents arrive, causing tension over suite bedroom and boyfriend’s car use.

    Image credits: anonymous

    He strongly refused and rented them a safer car which they begrudgingly accepted, and this left him looking forward to the day they would leave

    The OP shared that he and his girlfriend have been together for nearly two and a half years, even though her parents have never warmed up to him. Living in the Midwest, they never really liked California, especially Los Angeles, and views it as a waste of space.

    However, a looming snowstorm convinced them that staying with the OP and the girlfriend near the ocean would be better for them. First off, the OP returned from work and found out that his girlfriend’s parents had helped themselves to the master bedroom for a nap and reacted poorly when told to move to the guest room.

    Having dinner out didn’t help. In fact, they complained about food quality and rather praised Taco Bell and Chipotle, which left the OP mentally exhausted and causing him to tune them out. The next day, the parents then asked to borrow his modified, 500-horsepower Ford Focus RS with a manual transmission.

    With neither parent having driven stick in decades, the OP refused and offered a rental car at a discounted rate which was reasonable, but they rejected the offer. Instead, they then requested his 1967 Pontiac GTO convertible, stating they had a lifelong dream of cruising the Pacific Coast Highway. When the OP refused again, they begrudgingly settled for a rented Toyota Camry.

    Classic red Pontiac car at an outdoor show, illustrating issues with BF’s car during GF’s parents visit.

    Image credits: Joe Ross / Flicker (not the actual photo)

    When hosting guests, respecting boundaries is crucial, and disregarding them can quickly sour a visit. Veranda notes that entering unassigned rooms, going through personal items, or overstaying your welcome are all surefire ways to create tension.

    For the OP, the situation escalated when his girlfriend’s parents requested to drive high-performance and classic cars. Car Vertical explains that lending powerful vehicles to inexperienced drivers is statistically risky, as their capabilities can far exceed a driver’s skill, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

    Adding another layer, Marsh McLennan Agency highlights that classic, valuable, or fragile cars carry both financial and emotional investment, and lending them exposes owners to damage, depreciation, and liability. Most owners prefer to keep such vehicles off-limits, protecting their prized possessions and peace of mind.

    Netizens mostly expressed shock and frustration at the parents’ behavior, with many emphasizing the importance of boundaries. They also encouraged standing firm and letting the in-laws know the limits. What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP handled the situation with his girlfriend’s parents well, or would you have done something differently? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens stressed that setting boundaries early is crucial, and reminded the author that marrying his girlfriend may also mean navigating her family’s behavior long-term

    Text comment asking why girlfriend isn’t dealing with her parents during their visit causing problems with suite bedroom and boyfriend’s car.

    Comment text on social media discussing issues with GF’s parents insisting on suite bedroom and BF’s car during visit.

    Comment text saying they wanted the keys to the GTO car, expressing frustration with the request during GF’s parents visit.

    Commenter expressing sympathy about dealing with GF’s parents insisting on suite bedroom and BF’s car during their visit.

    Comment about girlfriend’s parents causing problems by insisting on suite bedroom and boyfriend’s car during their visit.

    Text post showing a user comment about marrying a girlfriend and her relatives causing problems during a visit.

    Comment text about boyfriend’s car and issues when girlfriend’s parents visit, showing problems with suite bedroom and car use.

    Entitled GF’s parents visit, demanding suite bedroom and insisting on using boyfriend’s car, causing relationship problems.

    Comment on a forum post about GF’s parents visiting, highlighting tensions over suite bedroom and boyfriend’s car preferences.

    Comment discussing concerns about driving preferences during girlfriend’s parents’ visit involving suite bedroom and boyfriend’s car.

    Reddit comment discussing issues with girlfriend’s parents insisting on suite bedroom and boyfriend’s car during their visit.

    Comment about GF’s parents visit causing problems over suite bedroom and BF’s car, stressing boundaries and setting limits.

    Comment about GF’s parents visit, insisting on suite bedroom and using BF’s car causing problems.

    Comment about setting boundaries when girlfriend's parents visit, causing problems over suite bedroom and boyfriend's car.

    Comment on a forum discussing GF’s parents’ visit and problems over suite bedroom and BF’s car keys.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just because OP seems to think it's a cultural difference, this is not normal Midwesterner behavior. But where is gf in all this? Handle your parents, help your partner. She's the one who will known how to get the info through to their addled brains, or who will know it won't reach them. She should be talking to OP and easing tension/making plans, laughing about how entitled her parents are and how she's come out ok despite being raised by AH. If it's that important, have gf drive them up the PCT, it could be financial issues that are keeping them from renting.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just because OP seems to think it's a cultural difference, this is not normal Midwesterner behavior. But where is gf in all this? Handle your parents, help your partner. She's the one who will known how to get the info through to their addled brains, or who will know it won't reach them. She should be talking to OP and easing tension/making plans, laughing about how entitled her parents are and how she's come out ok despite being raised by AH. If it's that important, have gf drive them up the PCT, it could be financial issues that are keeping them from renting.

