GF’s Parents Come For A Visit, Problems Begin When They Insist On Having Suite Bedroom And BF’s Car

Hosting family can be a rewarding experience, but it can also quickly become stressful when boundaries are ignored. Inviting guests into your home comes with unspoken rules, and when those rules are disregarded, tension can rise, sometimes within hours of their arrival.

This was the situation today’s Original Poster (OP) found himself when his girlfriend’s came to spend some time with them due to a snowstorm. Just within a few days, their actions left him counting down to the day when they would leave.

The author’s girlfriend’s parents visited from the Midwest, bringing cold attitudes and critical opinions about California and Los Angeles

Girlfriend’s parents visit, insist on using boyfriend’s car and staying in master suite instead of guest room.

Upon arrival, they took over the master bedroom for a nap and complained about where they all went to eat out for dinner

The next morning, they asked to drive his high-performance Ford Focus RS and later demanded his classic 1967 Pontiac GTO, despite inexperience

He strongly refused and rented them a safer car which they begrudgingly accepted, and this left him looking forward to the day they would leave

The OP shared that he and his girlfriend have been together for nearly two and a half years, even though her parents have never warmed up to him. Living in the Midwest, they never really liked California, especially Los Angeles, and views it as a waste of space.

However, a looming snowstorm convinced them that staying with the OP and the girlfriend near the ocean would be better for them. First off, the OP returned from work and found out that his girlfriend’s parents had helped themselves to the master bedroom for a nap and reacted poorly when told to move to the guest room.

Having dinner out didn’t help. In fact, they complained about food quality and rather praised Taco Bell and Chipotle, which left the OP mentally exhausted and causing him to tune them out. The next day, the parents then asked to borrow his modified, 500-horsepower Ford Focus RS with a manual transmission.

With neither parent having driven stick in decades, the OP refused and offered a rental car at a discounted rate which was reasonable, but they rejected the offer. Instead, they then requested his 1967 Pontiac GTO convertible, stating they had a lifelong dream of cruising the Pacific Coast Highway. When the OP refused again, they begrudgingly settled for a rented Toyota Camry.

When hosting guests, respecting boundaries is crucial, and disregarding them can quickly sour a visit. Veranda notes that entering unassigned rooms, going through personal items, or overstaying your welcome are all surefire ways to create tension.

For the OP, the situation escalated when his girlfriend’s parents requested to drive high-performance and classic cars. Car Vertical explains that lending powerful vehicles to inexperienced drivers is statistically risky, as their capabilities can far exceed a driver’s skill, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

Adding another layer, Marsh McLennan Agency highlights that classic, valuable, or fragile cars carry both financial and emotional investment, and lending them exposes owners to damage, depreciation, and liability. Most owners prefer to keep such vehicles off-limits, protecting their prized possessions and peace of mind.

Netizens mostly expressed shock and frustration at the parents’ behavior, with many emphasizing the importance of boundaries. They also encouraged standing firm and letting the in-laws know the limits. What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP handled the situation with his girlfriend’s parents well, or would you have done something differently? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens stressed that setting boundaries early is crucial, and reminded the author that marrying his girlfriend may also mean navigating her family’s behavior long-term

