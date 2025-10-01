The simple pleasures in life are becoming pricier, and it’s something we all feel in our wallets. So, when Reddit user u/Soren-J asked the community, "What’s gotten so expensive that you no longer purchase it?" people didn’t hesitate to share their thoughts and frustrations. Scroll through to see some everyday items that have become more expensive, and let us know which ones hit home for you.

It’s no secret that the cost of just about everything has gone up . Remember the good old days when you could buy your favorite dessert with your pocket money? Now it feels like you need to take out a small loan just to indulge in that sweet treat.

#1 I never buy chips unless they’re some kind of BOGO.



trafficrush:



Dude, $7 for doritos is NUTS. Even store brand chips are getting pricey.

#2 Food from food trucks.



I'm not spending $15 for a grilled cheese that I have to wait in the rain for.

The world is grappling with a fresh wave of economic challenges. So while inflation is a big culprit, it's not the only reason our favorite things cost more these days. Supply chain issues, trendy marketing, and even the rising demand for “premium” versions of everyday items have all played a part in this price hike. ADVERTISEMENT As these posts highlight, many things today come with a heftier price tag, making us think twice before purchasing regular things. For instance, if you’re eyeing a new car, you might find yourself shocked when you realize that buying a decent new vehicle today can cost as much as a small house did just a few decades ago. When it comes to making big, costly investments, it's a well-known issue that younger people often struggle with housing costs. Studies reveal that millennials are taking longer to buy homes compared to previous generations.

#3 Mobile apps.

I’m absolutely infuriatingly tired of subscription services.

The worst is that they let you download the app so they can claim it as a download, only to get stonewalled by a subscription page.

Let’s go back to a one time fee please.

#4 Houses.



Random_Smellmen:



Literally bought a boat and Live in a marina because it's cheaper than rent in my town now

#5 Streaming services. They're getting more expensive AND adding commercials? Let's just go back to cable.

Unlike our parents or grandparents, who usually purchased their first houses at the age of twenty-eight or thirty, it is now common for people to postpone becoming homeowners. This is because property prices are rising, people have accumulated student loan debts, and they are striving to attain economic stability. It is only logical that this generation would consider different housing options given the surging cost of living and uncertainties in labor markets. ADVERTISEMENT John Myers, the owner and broker for Myers & Myers Real Estate, points out, “Home prices have skyrocketed in recent years and have made it more difficult to purchase a home for millennials. Add to this that mortgage rates are very high compared to recent years. The combination of high prices and high interest rates is making it very difficult for millennial home buyers to afford the monthly payments.” It’s not just buying a home that has become an emerging financial burden; these days even groceries have become a concern. During recent years, eggs, among other things, have become more expensive.

#6 Tipping. I quit doing that.



But don't get me wrong, I tip well for service everywhere that it is customary to do so. I just quit doing those things. I order food on the internet and go pick it up myself. Instead of paying a fee to a delivery service, and then having to tip the driver on top of that, etc.



I have no problem walking in an hitting the "No tip" button on pickups. I tip for service, and takeout food is not a service item. The only service is taking my money and handing me my food. And THAT amount of service had better already be included in the price of the food.

#7 McDonald's. Not that I can't afford it, but I am not paying the current prices for cheap, processed food for on the go. They are trying to be fancier, they should accept who they are and stick to be being cheap and convenient, it has always worked for them.

#8 I just paid $22 per ticket (Australian) for my daughter and I to watch Dune pt 2. Two drinks and a popcorn I think was around $25, so we're looking around $70 for two of us to watch one movie.



I may not be at the point of never going to the theatre again, but it'll be the rare occurance.

#9 Having a pet :( I’ve had pets my whole life, but lost my last cat a few years ago. I miss having a companion but I know I cannot afford beyond basic care right now or an emergency if it were to arise.



RoboTwigs:



Dogs. I adore my dog but really starting to question my life choice on dog ownership. She’s 7yrs old and the cost of her daily care/routine vet care has literally doubled. I don’t think I’ll ever own another dog after this, and I’m just hoping I can actually afford to keep her in my care at this point.



Also to clarify, thank god she’s been really healthy with no issues but just daily maintenance is so expensive, and vet bills for other animals has also doubled. My cat’s recent blood panel alone was $435, and her annual exam was $680. The cat is 17 though so I absolutely am not gonna rehome at this point, but my dog is a beautiful loving active companion with half her life still to give to someone who would be fantastic for anyone well off enough to care for her :(



If cost of living keeps going up I’m just afraid that person won’t be me :(.

As Forbes explains, inflation alone is not solely responsible for the egg price surge of 2023. This could be attributed partially to the ongoing avian influenza pandemic, which devastatingly affected poultry flocks across the United States. Since the pandemic, sugar prices have been steadily climbing. As Yahoo Finance reports, September saw a record high of $0.97 per pound, a significant jump from $0.60 at the beginning of 2020. This increase in sugar prices has not only made our sugary foods more expensive but also affected many other commodities. From your morning coffee to those store-bought pastries, the cost of sugar influences a lot more than just what’s in your pantry. With increased sugar costs, manufacturers often transfer this burden to consumers, resulting in a rise in prices on various supermarket items. It is a domino effect that touches everything from snack foods through certain sauces and even dressings, which thereby makes grocery shopping a little bit more challenging for everyone.

#10 Me and the wife would have Friday as a more relaxing evening. We have 3 kids. We would always vary and order takeaway.



Takeaway has gone from $30ish to $50,$60,$70 for the same stuff, plus increased delivery charges.



Not worth it anymore.

#11 Dining out at restaurants.

#12 Takeout coffee. Espresso machine paid for itself in no time 😂.

#13 Anymore I rarely buy things brand new. Most of my wardrobe is thrifted or bought from places like Marshalls.

Beyond the typical spikes in groceries, healthcare services have also become significantly more expensive. You might find yourself struggling with ordinary health check-ups or basic treatments due to escalating medical expenses. The cost of prescription drugs has surged alongside increased premiums paid on insurance policies, thus leaving many unable to handle medical bills comfortably anymore. If home improvement projects are on your to-do list, you have probably noticed a rise in costs. If you are planning to remodel your kitchen or just refresh your yard, the prices of materials and labor have gone up. Moreover, the demand for home improvements during the pandemic has increased prices of everything from timber to paint. ADVERTISEMENT It is clear that many everyday items and services have become more expensive than ever before in today's economic climate, hence stretching our budgets even further. What is one thing you used to buy often but no longer do due to its soaring cost?

#14 Haircuts.



Pre-pandemic, you can easily find somewhere charging under $20 in my area. Now all the barber shops in my area start at $35.

#15 Name brand grocery items. It’s all “Great Value” for me. I don’t even know why Wally stocks the name brands. They just sit on the shelf. Except for mayonnaise. Always Hellmann's, because generic mayo sucks.

#16 At 39 I'm finally learning to cook because the prices of eating out is unbelievable for the quality. It's been coming down the pipeline for a while. I stopped going to Buffalo Wild Wings a couple years ago when *I had to make a special request that they make my wings fresh*. I went to multiple locations that served me stale wings and had the audacity to charge $40 for the entire time. McDonald's hitting the teens and Wendy's bragging about surge pricing...get the out of here.



Honestly, I've been having a ton of fun too. Today I made a mushroom sauce with white wine which was so crazy good and then I made some Oreo pie for dessert. I'm taking the pie into work tomorrow.

#17 Concert tickets.



Syikho:



I bought two sets of tickets this year for bands I've wanted to see for over 20 years. One concert cost me $600 for two tickets and the other was $300 for two. The ridiculous part of it all is that the fees alone cost more than one ticket. I can stomach $100-$150 for good seats to a band I like, I can't stomach another $150 in fees.

#18 I used to do mani/pedi twice a month before covid. But now it’s $50 before tip for REGULAR not gel not acrylic and that’s just insane to me. I’m from NYC when I was a kid (im 25) mani/pedi was $15.

#19 Frozen Pizzas are reaching the point of being more expensive than real pizza.

#20 Greeting cards. $7? No way.

#21 Subway. Even the 6 inch subs are over $7 before chips and soda.

#22 Soda. Used to enjoy a sprite occasionally. I'm just not paying 3 or 4 dollars at this point for sugar water.

#23 I quit years ago but I saw cigarettes for 13 a pack and I can't imagine that still. When I quit it was like 4 or 5 dollars.

#24 Health insurance…it does nothing when you use it.

#25 Yoga classes used to be $20 a class in my area. They’re now $40 a class. It’s just too much.

#26 Amazon, they kept raising the price and haven't followed through on their 2 day shipping deal in years.

#27 Conventional shopping: I realized I can't afford new clothes nor shoes. I was staring at a pair of unworn boots (too tight) I bought in 2020. Went on Amazon for boot stretchers. You only get one. The only good one was $69.99. No money: what to do? It was unplanned but I noticed a typo in their carefully crafted ads. I used the Amazon link to contact the seller. I wrote them a catchy offer "Disclosed location of unsightly typo from fellow Texan in exchange for one boot stretcher." They replied they'd honestly never received such a message... But in the yuletide spirit from a fellow Texan (they mentioned they were proudly located in Texas), we accept your offer. HooWee! I disclosed the location, they sent me the boot-stretcher with no shipping fees for free. It arrived in two days. Is currently stretching boot.



Don't be afraid to offer your services for barter or for cost even if there its no advertisement for such a thing. We all have unique talents, one of mine is "brain comes with built-in spellchecker.".

#28 I have cut back on so many things because the price just makes me angry. I don't buy chemical cleaners except bleach and ammonia. I mostly use baking soda and vinegar or dish soap. It's not a crunchy thing, it's a price thing. And I like it more. I also make my own dishwasher powder and laundry detergent. It saves a ton and doesn't take much time. I can't stomach paying for Tide now. It's just so pricey.





Food. I suck at maintaining a garden, but I'm a SAHM now. I'm going to grow whatever I can and see how it goes. I cook at home most of the time too, mostly because restaurants are a massive sensory overwhelm but also because my food is cheaper and better.





Clothes. Y'all, I rarely buy new clothes anymore. And never full price. It's insane.

#29 The worst type of inflation is thrift store inflation. Buying clothes from the Goodwill or local shop used to be cheap. Now it's barely a dollar shy of buying new.

#30 Organic vegetables. Maybe the non organic will give me cancer, but dang is the organic expensive… I made soup the other day with fresh mushrooms. Organic would have been 12, the non organic was 4. 🤷‍♀️.

#31 Date nights with my husband. We used to go out regularly, but with the cost of a babysitter, dinner, movie tickets... We prefer to stay home and watch Crunchyroll.



Babysitters charge more than what I make an hour as a preschool teacher assistant.

#32 Period products, I’m done paying. I steal my pads from the store.

#33 Vacations.

#34 Eggs, i just bought a couple of hens for the price of eggs.

#35 Necessary medical treatments because this is the USA.

#36 Contact lenses. I figured it was cheaper to get lasik than it was to maintain glasses and contacts. For the cost of 2 years of contacts and 1 set of replacement glasses, I got my eyes permanently fixed.

#37 Bras are freaking insane. And they’re not something you can cheap out on. I lost weight recently and had to replace my bras. I wanted to cry.



RelevantClock8883:



The quality is getting worse too. A brand I wore lasted years, thank goodness I didn’t throw old the old ones because the new ones lasted maybe 4 washes before hooks fell out or lace ripped. I shouldn’t have to baby my everyday bras, but the next batch I wear will probably be hand washed/dried from now on.

#38 I canceled Netflix after the last hike and honestly have not missed it. If I hear about something I’d like to watch, I think of all the other [stuff] I want to watch on services I already pay for, and watch that instead.

#39 "Want to order pick-up? Ok, that's $50 for two entrees, plus a 5% meals tax, a 7% sales tax, a $5.50 convenience fee, and a $3 service fee. We'll also have a staff member stare at you while you're confronted with the touch screen asking you to leave a 15%, 20%, or 25% tip."

#40 I feel like I can’t walk out of my front door without automatically spending $20.

#41 At this rate, shelter and food.

#42 No snack food.



Pretty much just buying staples/meat/dairy/fruit/veg and making everything from scratch.



Ultra processed food is terrible for you anyway.

#43 I recently ate at IHOP. I had a ham and cheese omelette, four sausage links, tea and a glass of milk.



I was shocked when I got the check and was charged over $28.



I can get the same meal at my local diner for about $12.



So, no more IHOP for me.

#44 Amazon Prime membership keeps going up, and now there are ads when using Prime Video. Unless you want to pay even more, of course.

#45 Red meat. Can't afford steaks or roasts or even stir fry strips.

#46 Berries.

#47 Among other things, chocolate candy is priced out of my budget now...

#48 Good lord, reading this thread just drives home how rapidly our purchasing power is declining. There’s so many goods and services that were once commonplace and accessible to everyone that are now completely unaffordable for most. Never in my childhood did I ever anticipate that my adult self would be unable to afford chips and cereal, but here we are.

#49 Most candy and junkfood. $8 for a bag of chips? $2.50 for a chocolate bar?



That's the inflation.



That's before we talk about the fact that there's nothing in the bag.



That's the shrinkflation.



That's before we talk about the lack of seasoning and the increase in filler (as opposed to potatoes).





When I buy junkfood now I feel disappointed with the product and upset with myself for falling for the trap yet again.

#50 Chipotle. It's double the price of when I started eating it, feels like the quality has gone down and the serving size is smaller on average. Great deal for $7.50. meh deal for $15.

#51 Using my air conditioner. It doubles my electric bill, so I haven’t had it in 5 years.



Also chips. I’m a cracker guy now. Stauffer’s cheese whales are where it’s at. Only $1 for 7oz, an entire ounce more than you’d get in a bag of goldfish crackers.

#52 All fast food. Frankly, eating out in general.

#53 **Disneyland tickets**.



Especially with the fact that the money is not going to the Cast Members.

#54 Some of my prescription medication. 😒.

#55 Video games when they come out. I'll gladly wait a year to not pay $80. I get that it's going to bring me pleasure to play a video game especially if I get to pick it but I still don't want to pay full price for it.

#56 Sephora.

#57 Water bottles. They went from being very basic recipients to "fashion" or "trendy" items to have and ever since the yeti flasks where made popular by social media, they became obnoxiously expensive regardless of their quality.

#58 Concerts at Arena's are becoming outlandishly overpriced. Like, take out a freaking loan to attend, overpriced. Wild times.

#59 Alcohol, it nearly cost me everything.

#60 Ink cartridges for printers. Cheaper to buy a new printer….

#61 Pistachios. I absolutely love em, but I’m not paying 12 dollars for 6 ounces of snack.

#62 Chinese restaurant here now charges for RICE. $2 - small, $4 - large. Appetizers as much as entrees. Entrees over $20. Outrageous.

#63 Razors. I (46f) just stopped shaving mostly, occasionally I'll use a depilatory which is way cheaper per use.

#64 2lb Tillamook medium cheddar cheese blocks. Now more than $11, sometimes at $13.99.



Don't care how happy the cows are, I am not.

#65 Anything from a sporting goods store. The prices are ridiculous.

#66 Starbucks. Used to be able to get away with $5 there. Now everything is like $8 or more.



Absolute insanity for a drink.

#67 Olive oil. Horrendously expensive lately.

#68 Gold. It used to be that you didn't have to mortgage the house to buy a nice 14K gold chain. Now I see these chains for necklaces when I'm shopping for my wife, and they're so thin. It's amazing they don't break within a week.

#69 Seafood.

#70 Lift tickets. The quality of seasons gets worse and worse as the prices on everything involved with skiing/riding go up.

#71 New cars.

Simply not worth it for me. The tags, the insurance, the tax, the interest (if financing).



I understand that it might make sense for others, but I don't see myself ever buying a new car again.

#72 Fabric softener. Expensive, bad for your clothes and machine, and just in general.

#73 Dental work.

#74 Cereal! The boxes have gotten so small and they’re like $7!

#75 Lays chips. They’re gouging. $7.00 a bag for mostly air and salt, FU.

#76 Converse All Stars. When they were cheap it was worth going through two pairs a year. The price of a pair of high-tops, compared to how long they last, is just not worth it, nowadays.

#77 Taco Bell - I can get real Mexican food at an actual sit-down restaurant for about the same price or less now.

#78 Bread. You can make it for so much cheaper, and I found a bread machine at Goodwill for $5. Fresh bread when I want it.

#79 It’s not so much what I buy but where I buy it. $8 for a corona in the club? No thanks. I’ll have my friends over and drink at home.

#80 Birdseed. Specifically black oil sunflower seeds. I used to buy huge bags of it, fill the back of the truck, kept my birdfeeders stocked year round. Then the price quadrupled after COVID and I’ve not gone back. We moved to an area with a lot of natural, beautiful species of birds. Loved seeing what I could attract to our front window. I miss ‘em but it’s not worth it.

#81 Coffee creamer. I’ve learned to appreciate coffee black.

#82 Grapes. I still buy them from time to time, but they are so expensive per pound that I consider it a "treat" now when I buy them.

#83 Bacon and butter.

#84 Dry cleaning. $4.20 per shirt is an extravagance.