Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Confused Why His GF Not Visiting Him In The Mornings Anymore Caused So Much Drama With Mom
Young woman with wet hair enjoying a shower, representing confusion over girlfriend not visiting in the mornings and drama with mom
Entitled People, Relationships

Man Confused Why His GF Not Visiting Him In The Mornings Anymore Caused So Much Drama With Mom

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Unless you’re extremely lucky, having a roommate isn’t always a walk in the park. Some squabbles just can’t be avoided—they’re a normal part of adjusting to living with a person whose personality, lifestyle, and background are different from yours. But no matter how big or small the disagreement is, the peace can likely be restored with some good communication, compromise, and understanding. 

This guy recently shared how he got into an awkward situation with his housemate because he complained about his girlfriend showering in the morning. As a result, the partner stopped visiting their home after her night shifts, which left the original poster of the story upset and confused about what to do next.

RELATED:

    Some squabbles among roommates are expected as they adjust to each other’s differences

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual image)

    This guy got into an awkward situation with his housemate because his girlfriend showered in the morning

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Gabriel Ponton (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: FewAcanthocephala175

    It’s important to discuss boundaries with roommates, ideally before moving in

    If a person is in a relationship and has a roommate/housemate, it’s inevitable that the two are going to spend time together or at least cross paths at some point. So for everyone to be on the same page and avoid clashing, a psychologist, Dr. Paulette Sherman, recommends setting some ground rules. They should be established according to the relationship with the roommate and what they find acceptable, she says.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “They are paying half the rent, so they should have some say in how often guests can stay over,” Dr. Sherman notes. Besides, to most, their home is their sanctuary, and if they start feeling like their space and privacy are invaded, they might begin to resent their roommates and their partners for it. At first, they might be okay with the significant other spending a few nights a week, but it doesn’t mean they’ll be okay with more than that.

    That’s why it’s important to discuss boundaries, ideally before moving in. However, the topic might not come up until one of the roommates gets into a relationship. And that’s also okay. What matters is that the conversation happens. Dr. Sherman advises finding time to talk when both roommates can be relaxed and ready to listen to one another. 

    It’s possible that the two might not agree on everything when it comes to partners visiting. In that case, Dr. Sherman recommends “[Seeing] if you can agree on something reasonable and continue to discuss how that goes for both of you over time so that no resentment builds and your relationship remains strong.” Resentment towards roommates can create a toxic living environment, so it’s best to have an honest conversation to avoid a tension-filled living situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    No relationship has to suffer in the arrangement that is roommates and partners

    While drafting up the ground rules, Dr. Sherman also reminds housemates that it’s important to be as fair to everyone on the lease as possible. “If there was no agreement that you’d have another person there multiple times a week and they are paying half the rent, they may have a reason to feel upset,” she explained. 

    Even if the roommate seems okay with guests visiting, it’s still a good idea to check in with them about it. “The best way to talk with your roommate about your partner sleeping over is before it becomes a problem,” said online dating coach Andi Forness. Talk about how often the roommate is comfortable with the partner staying, as well as hanging out, sharing food, cleaning up, and doing chores.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In case the partner is spending a lot of time at their place, they should be aware of the existing rules and expectations. Perhaps one roommate has to wake up super early and needs the evening quiet so they can sleep. Being aware of that or any other rules helps to be on the same page. These ground rules are also susceptible to change, so both roommates should feel free to bring up this topic any time.

    Of course, it should be done in a respectful way without impeding on anyone’s relationships. Remember—boundaries are there to make our relationships better and our communication more efficient. No relationship has to suffer in the arrangement that is roommates and partners. With a little honest communication and compromise, everyone involved can have peace of mind.

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual image)

    The author of the story provided some more details about the situation under the readers’ comments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most readers agreed that 8:30 isn’t early to take a shower and shouldn’t even be considered a problem

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Roommate
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    0

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT