“He Said His Health Was None Of My Business”: Guy Throws A Tantrum After Finding Out His Girlfriend Was Hiding Veggies In His Food
Proper nutrition is crucially important for our health. That’s why “eat your veggies” is a phrase most of us have heard since we were kids. However, some people seem to still be reluctant even decades later.
Redditor u/throwaway3546364738 opened up to Reddit’s AITA community about her boyfriend refusing to eat vegetables. Consequently, she started hiding them in his food, which seemed to have improved his health. That didn’t stop him from throwing a fit, though, when one day she could no longer hide it.
“Eat your veggies” is a healthy person’s mantra for a reason, as they are vitally important to our well-being
This woman’s boyfriend refused to eat vegetables so she started hiding them in his food
Image credits: throwaway3546364738
The child won't eat veggies and throws a tantrum so I suggest ... OH wait, 36 yo man child won't eat veggies and throws a tantrum. He admitted feeling better and still the penny hasn't dropped so he's stupid as well as a man child.
"His health was none of my business." Because she won't notice the difference in the bedroom, she won't notice his already declining health and she won't notice anything from paying for those meds he's on. It's sad that he knows he feels better when he eats healthy but still chooses to be unhealthy. This is why we should teach kids about food and healthy living.
Nta but girl what are you doing
