“He Said His Health Was None Of My Business”: Guy Throws A Tantrum After Finding Out His Girlfriend Was Hiding Veggies In His Food
31points
Food, Relationships4 hours ago

“He Said His Health Was None Of My Business”: Guy Throws A Tantrum After Finding Out His Girlfriend Was Hiding Veggies In His Food

Miglė Miliūtė and
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Proper nutrition is crucially important for our health. That’s why “eat your veggies” is a phrase most of us have heard since we were kids. However, some people seem to still be reluctant even decades later.

Redditor u/throwaway3546364738 opened up to Reddit’s AITA community about her boyfriend refusing to eat vegetables. Consequently, she started hiding them in his food, which seemed to have improved his health. That didn’t stop him from throwing a fit, though, when one day she could no longer hide it.

“Eat your veggies” is a healthy person’s mantra for a reason, as they are vitally important to our well-being

Image credits: Le Creuset (not the actual photo)

This woman’s boyfriend refused to eat vegetables so she started hiding them in his food

Image credits: Valeria Boltneva  (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Klaus Nielsen (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual photo)

Image credits: throwaway3546364738

A fellow redditor wondered if the boyfriend ever asked his partner not to use vegetables

Some commentators didn’t consider the OP a jerk, they mostly shamed the boyfriend for his ways

Others felt conflicted about the situation and thought everyone’s kind of a jerk

Miglé Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Indrė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Fashion design. On her free time she likes to re-watch her favorite movies/tv shows and hang out with her cat. She loves anything that has horror and/or mystery vibe to it. She is also a proud back seat gamer.

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The child won't eat veggies and throws a tantrum so I suggest ... OH wait, 36 yo man child won't eat veggies and throws a tantrum. He admitted feeling better and still the penny hasn't dropped so he's stupid as well as a man child.

1
1point
reply
New Nemo
New Nemo
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"His health was none of my business." Because she won't notice the difference in the bedroom, she won't notice his already declining health and she won't notice anything from paying for those meds he's on. It's sad that he knows he feels better when he eats healthy but still chooses to be unhealthy. This is why we should teach kids about food and healthy living.

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
kath morgan
kath morgan
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nta but girl what are you doing

0
0points
reply
