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Having a nanny as a caretaker can often feel like something only rich people can afford, which is why many middle-class folks scoff at the idea. This can cause issues with their wealthy friends or loved ones who might be very close to their carers.

This is exactly what happened between a man and his girlfriend when he stated that her nannies probably only cared about her because they were paid a lot. Since she had lost her mom and bonded with her nursemaids, her boyfriend being so insensitive caused her a lot of pain.

More info: Reddit

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Child care workers might form deep bonds with the kids they’re looking after, which can end up being a special connection for the children as they grow up

Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that he and his girlfriend came from different income brackets, and that she seemed to be quite sheltered since she was so wealthy

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The man found out that ever since his girlfriend lost her mom, she spent Mother’s Day at her grave, and also gave cards to her nannies

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Image credits: Stockbusters / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The poster scoffed at his girlfriend’s connection with her governesses and said that they probably only loved her because of the “fat paycheck” they were given

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Image credits: mladenmitrinovic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The man was shocked when his girlfriend was greatly offended by his statement and refused to speak to him

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Image credits: Throwawaynannies899

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Even though the man later realized how much his statement had hurt his girlfriend, and he apologized, she decided to break up with him over the issue

It seems that, since the poster and his girlfriend came from very different financial backgrounds, he always felt she was very privileged. He also felt that since she always had a lot of house staff, nannies, and bodyguards around her, her life was quite sheltered, and that she wasn’t very in touch with reality.

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Although most folks might assume that money doesn’t affect their relationship much, research shows that it can create a significant divide between couples. Their ideas about savings and spending, along with their financial background, can shape how they view the world and lead to disagreements about how to manage money well.

This is exactly what seemed to be happening between the OP and his girlfriend: when she mentioned the strong connection she had with her nannies, he found it amusing, saying they were only in it for the money. He didn’t think that it was possible for her caregivers to truly love her unless they were given a big paycheck.

According to professionals, children tend to form deep bonds with adults who look after them when they are young. That’s why, even if they have a nanny or babysitter caring for them, they might love and adore them just as they do their parents. This strong connection comes from the genuine care and kindness that the nannies show.

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Since the poster didn’t feel that his girlfriend’s caregivers could actually love her, he decided to voice that by saying that they were probably only there for their paycheck. This obviously hurt his girlfriend, who felt that he was being insensitive, and couldn’t believe he’d say such a thing to her.

What many people don’t realize is that having a nanny isn’t always a luxury; it can also be a huge support for struggling parents and kids. Experts explain that the caregiving system can help children receive the love and attention they need while also reducing the burden on the adults.

It’s clear that the man didn’t realize how deeply his words had cut his partner, and he felt that he was just giving her a reality check. Only after she stormed off and refused to talk to him did he ask folks for advice and learn that he had been incredibly ignorant and classist by assuming things about her nannies.

Later, the man decided to apologize to his partner, but it was too late because she didn’t want to get back together with him. She did mention that she had forgiven him for his behavior, but that they would probably be better off as friends, which the poster had to accept.

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Do you think the man was right to tell his girlfriend that her nannies only loved her because they were being paid? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

People felt that the poster had been a jerk for hurting his partner’s feelings, especially since she had lost her mom and only had her nannies as a mother figure

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