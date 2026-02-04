ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes you meet a person, and you instantly click, which makes you wonder – why didn’t you two meet earlier? So much time wasted being apart that you could’ve spent together. And then, other times you meet a person, and you instantly know – you don’t want to encounter them ever again.

Yet, sometimes, no matter how much you don’t want that, you have to, just because they’re somehow already integrated into your life. For instance, they’re your husband’s friend’s girlfriend. Yes, that’s exactly the situation today’s post’s author found herself in. But netizens had split opinions about her attitude.

While sometimes you click with a person you meet for the first time, others times, you experience the complete opposite reaction

Woman eating burger and drinking soda in a casual diner, illustrating girlfriend disrespect service industry behaviors.

Like this woman, who met her husband’s friend’s new girlfriend and realized she wouldn’t be buddies with her

Text post about a girlfriend disrespecting service industry workers, expressing mixed feelings about the relationship.

Text excerpt describing feelings of discomfort caused by a girlfriend's disrespect in a service industry setting.

Customer story describing disrespect in the service industry involving a fast food drive-through complaint and refusal.

Couple sitting at a café smiling at a female server, highlighting girlfriend disrespect in the service industry setting.

From the second they met, this girlfriend rubbed her the wrong way

Text excerpt discussing a girlfriend's disrespect toward the service industry involving a restaurant dispute.

Text about over 15 years in restaurant industry, highlighting no policy to fix mistakes of other locations, disrespect in service.

Text about a girlfriend’s disrespect in the service industry, describing her yelling at a worker over ketchup.

Young woman smiling while holding a drink, sitting with friends at a cafe, highlighting girlfriend disrespect service industry issues.

Then, she shared her opinions about the story they were all discussing, which highlighted that she doesn’t have that much respect for service industry workers

Text image with a strong message about disrespecting service workers and the girlfriend disrespect service industry issue.

Text excerpt showing gratitude for avoiding time with girlfriend disrespect service industry, staying civil for husband and his friend.

Text post expressing gratitude for a space to vent about a girlfriend's disrespect in the service industry.

Image credits: put_it_in_a_jar

This only proved to the woman that while this girlfriend might make her husband’s friend happy, she would never be her friend

The OP’s husband has a best friend who has been single for a while. Finally, he found someone with whom he sees himself and introduced her to his friend and his wife, the original poster.

The woman really wanted to like his girlfriend, since she makes the man happy, but after their first meeting, she realized she’s not really looking forward to their hangouts in the future. Apparently, from the second they met, the girlfriend rubbed her the wrong way. And then, she shared her opinion on one subject that proved to the OP – they won’t be close friends.

What happened was that her boyfriend shared a story about how his mom realized a drive-thru of a chain restaurant had messed up her order. She drove to another of their locations and demanded that the order be fixed. This kind of demand seemed unreasonable to everyone, except the new girlfriend. She was convinced that the restaurant had to make the order, since it was the same franchise.

This tipped the OP off that this new girlfriend of her husband’s friend was a “Karen,” for sure, one of those who do not respect service workers. She was clearly a person who carries out all sorts of microaggressions, demands to see the manager at any slight inconvenience, belittles service industry workers or other people they deem to be lesser than them, and so on.

So, basically, the woman couldn’t see how she could be friends with this woman. Which is kind of puzzling if you really think about – if her friend chose her as his partner, shouldn’t that automatically mean they should get along? After all, if you vibe with someone, it’s rather likely that they would get into a relationship with someone on a similar wavelength.

Drive-thru view from inside a car at a fast food menu, highlighting service industry interaction at order point.

While in some situations that’s exactly the case, it’s not a guaranteed situation, which today’s story proves to be true. When this happens, a person should look within and evaluate why they feel like this towards their friend’s significant other – is it really about them, or are some of their own issues manifesting in this dislike?

Of course, it might as well be an issue with them. Maybe you two just don’t have any overlapping interests to bond over, or perhaps you’re just awkward people or something of that sort. Just because you don’t vibe with someone, doesn’t mean they’re inherently a bad person.

Well, we can’t really objectively say which of these applies to today’s situation, but from what the OP described, it seems like this woman is a “practicing Karen,” which is the main reason their friendship stalled.

While some netizens agreed with the original poster and her sentiments towards this “newcomer”, others thought that she made a snap judgment and didn’t try to fix it in any way, just judged a woman without knowing that much about her.

Which side do you belong to? Please, share your takes in the comments!

Some netizens agreed with woman’s opinion, while others thought she might have been to harsh to not reevaluate her snap judgement

Screenshot of a Reddit comment thread discussing disrespect in the service industry involving a girlfriend.

Online comments discussing relationship advice showing disrespect toward the service industry in casual dialogue format.

Online forum conversation showing comments about jealousy and personal dislike related to girlfriend disrespect service industry.

Comment about girlfriend disrespect service industry, questioning the policy and confusion with retail big-box stores.

Reddit comment discussing girlfriend disrespect in the service industry and handling fast food return situations.

Screenshot of an online discussion about girlfriend disrespect in the service industry and managing related conflicts.

Commenter defending girlfriend against disrespect in service industry, explaining misunderstanding about fast food remake policies.

Comment discussing assumptions about a girlfriend being disrespectful to service industry workers.

Comment expressing frustration about someone showing disrespect in the service industry involving a girlfriend.