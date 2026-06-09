Woman Can’t Believe Boyfriend Supports Female Friend In Her Time Of Need, Does Something Drastic

ADVERTISEMENT

Trust is absolutely crucial in any relationship. If you start questioning your partner’s behavior any time you’re not around them, that’s a huge red flag. But sometimes, those fears are completely unwarranted, and acting upon them can lead to the end of your relationship.

One man reached out to the internet for advice after his girlfriend became extremely jealous of his close friend. Instead of expressing her concerns, however, she took matters into her own hands. Below, you’ll find the full story that was posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

RELATED:

This man has been helping a close friend navigate the loss of two family members

Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)

But his girlfriend decided that he had dedicated way too much of his time helping out this friend

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ron Lach/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: throwRAxleep

ADVERTISEMENT

The majority of readers took the author’s side and encouraged him to end his relationship

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some thought that the girlfriend had a point

Later, the author shared an update on his situation and relationship status

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: throwRAxleep

Jealousy only becomes a problem when it’s expressed in an unhealthy way

Image credits: Alena Darmel/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Jealousy is often seen as a negative emotion that we should shy away from. But it doesn’t have to be off-limits. A small pang of jealousy might help inform you of what you really want out of life, or it might remind you how much you care about a loved one.

According to Verywell Mind, in the context of a romantic relationship, jealousy is simply a reaction to a perceived threat. If you feel like your partner is pulling away, or you notice someone else trying to lure your partner away, you might not be able to stop yourself from getting jealous.

And small amounts of jealousy can be healthy. It can remind you to protect your relationship and make it clear to your partner how much you care about them. But of course, there’s also unhealthy jealousy.

This is when jealousy is intense and irrational. It may lead people to become so overwhelmed with their emotions that they exert control over their partner and/or resort to financial abuse, verbal bullying, or violence.

Signs that someone is exhibiting unhealthy jealousy include: being paranoid about their partner’s behavior, demanding an account of where their partner has been, displaying unusual insecurity and fear, making accusations that aren’t true, excessively questioning their partner’s behavior, prohibiting their partner from seeing family or friends, and reading their partner’s emails and texts.

But before things spiral out of control, it’s best to deal with jealousy in a healthy way. Verywell Mind recommends getting to the root of the jealousy and working on creating an atmosphere of trust with your partner. By developing a healthy attachment, you won’t be tempted to engage in jealous behaviors.

Those grieving the loss of a loved one deserve to have ample support

Image credits: Ahmet Polat/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Another aspect of this particular story is the fact that the author’s friend is grieving two terrible losses. Losing a parent is devastating enough on its own, but losing a sibling immediately after can be too much for anyone to handle.

To help a friend who’s recently suffered a significant loss, HelpGuide recommends first making sure that you understand the grieving process. There is no wrong or right way to grieve, and there is no set timeline for grieving. It can take years to start to feel normal again.

Because of this, providing ongoing support is essential. Continue checking in with your friend or loved one long after the funeral. Drop by their place, bring them home-cooked meals, call them, send them letters, invite them to see a funny movie. Never let them feel like you’ve forgotten or that you don’t care anymore.

Meanwhile, HelpGuide notes that it’s important to monitor your loved one for signs of depression. Unfortunately, it’s quite common for those in mourning to feel depressed or disconnected from others.

If you notice signs of difficulty functioning in their daily life, extreme focus on their loss, excessive bitterness or anger, guilt, inability to enjoy life, withdrawing from others, or constant feelings of hopelessness, do not hesitate to encourage them to seek professional help.

As many readers pointed out in this post, the author was only trying to be a good friend by supporting Cassie. And any girlfriend who doesn’t understand that can hit the road. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in reading another article from Bored Panda discussing similar relationship drama, look no further than right here.

Readers applauded the author for standing up for himself