MIL Assumes That Son’s Wife Will Want Her Tattoos Removed As “She Is A Married Woman”, Gives Her $500 Tattoo Removal Check, Drama Ensues

Judgy family members are always a pain. If that wasn’t bad enough, it seems like if they’re judgy, you can bet they’re going to be nosy on top of it.

What you get is someone who constantly snoops about to find something to get mad about – a perpetually unpleasable person.

Reddit user One-Fudge3629 details her story about her nightmare MIL, who never approved of her, especially not of her tattoos, going so far as to even gift her a $500 check to get them removed.

What can you do with a gift that is openly against what you believe in and stand for, but store it away somewhere

A poster wanted to share a story about her judgy MIL who had never approved of her being with her son

The thing she hated the most about her daughter-in-law was her tattoos, but shut up about it after her son said that enough was enough

It all came to a head when the mom gifted a $500 check for tattoo removal to the wife, which she just threw in a drawer for 3 years

After posting, she got a great suggestion to give it away to a restorative justice organization where someone could use it to have an antisemitic tattoo removed

This is not the first nor the last incident with the MIL, her calling the OP a “lazy mother” at another point

The poster mentions being married to her husband for 3 years, after being together for 6, but her MIL still won’t accept her, nor her tattoos.

This tension was made even more apparent when during a birthday dinner, the MIL gave a $500 tattoo removal check to her as a gift, saying that she’ll want to get them removed someday, seeing as she’s a married woman and will have kids in the future.

3 years and 3 more tattoos later, the check was still lying in a drawer somewhere. After sharing the stories on the Just No MIL subreddit, she got the suggestion to give it away to a restorative justice organization where someone who actually needs it could use it.

Even better, the check would be used to remove an embarrassing antisemitic hate symbol, which is powerful for the OP as she is Jewish herself.

In another post on the same subreddit, the poster detailed another story with her MIL revealing that she had another major clash a year after the tattoo removal gift.

She and her husband had a baby together and MIL only got to see the daughter once before the quarantine began, meaning the next time they all saw each other was a whole year later.

Her husband really wanted to have a child and was a super involved dad, helping with everything equally, so when MIL saw this happening a whole year later, she got all huffy and puffy.

She called OP a lazy mom, saying that this is far beyond “modern parenting”, jumping to conclusions that the poster was abusing her precious son after seeing their parental load sharing for one day.

OP explained the situation and said that if MIL wants to be invited back, she should stop behaving like this. A lot of crying from MIL later, she got this for an apology: “I’ll just keep my mouth shut next time.”

Unfortunately, studies from as late as 2018 still find that tattoos are still a stigma in societies, despite their increasing prevalence. The aforementioned study found that tattooed people, especially women, were described as stronger and more independent than those without tattoos, but were also rated more negatively on character attributes.

Interestingly enough, another study on tattooed people from 2012 found that they had significantly higher scores toward extraversion, experience seeking, need for uniqueness, and held more positive attitudes toward tattoos (who would’ve guessed that last one? Not me!).

A BBC article about tattoos underlines that there may be broad differences from country to country whether cultures in general accept tattoos. For example, in Japan, tattoos carry a major stigma from being associated with Japanese gang members – the yakuza.

These tattoos were a show of wealth, masculinity, and your ability to withstand pain – as getting a large tattoo in one sitting is a painful ordeal – especially if it’s in a sensitive place like the ribs or joints.

Speaking more about yakuza tattoos, it’s one of the ways impressionable youths get sucked into the gangs. As they can cost tens of thousands of dollars, the gang says they’ll front the tattoo and they will pay back the cost by working, according to a different article.

Despite the stigma and various fringe examples, tattoos are slowly becoming more acceptable in society. EU Business News says that, for example, 26% people in the UK have tattoos, with them being more popular with younger folk.

They’ve become so popular that even world leaders have or had tattoos, from King George V, to Winston Churchill, to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

Don’t forget – tattoos come in all shapes and sizes, designs and colors. It shouldn’t matter what they ‘mean’, they may be a part of a person’s identity and story or they may simply be a design they love – neither of these should invite people to be rude.

The commenters were the ones who suggested for the card to be given away before the update, also jesting about the pettiness of the MIL