Woman Got Accused Of Being An Attention Seeker By MIL For Ordering A Giant Steak And Eating It All

Every one of us has different eating habits, different diets, different preferences and metabolisms. And you know who has the best sense of how much, what and when we want to eat? Us. I believe most of you would hate (if you haven’t been in such a situation yet) if somebody told you that you are eating too much, women shouldn’t eat that much or that you are eating too little and a man is supposed to eat much more.

It’s annoying and rude from their side. It’s nothing new to hear that you shouldn’t comment on a person’s weight or on their eating habits, but, well, it looks like not everybody knows manners.

Usually, if a person has an active lifestyle, they will have bigger portions in order to get the energy back

Woman asks if she was being a jerk for ordering a huge steak despite MIL’s protests, eating it and refusing to cover the entire bill

During a night out with her husband’s family, she ordered a steak, which led to her MIL commenting that she would not be able to finish it

After she actually ate it, her MIL started saying that she was putting on a show and seeking attention, and that now she and her husband should pay for everything

Despite the woman’s meal not being the most expensive one, she was called a jerk and accused of ruining the family dinner

A couple of days ago, a woman shared her story to one of the most judgmental communities online, asking its members if she was being a jerk for ordering a giant steak on a night out with her husband’s family against MIL’s will, actually eating it and refusing to pay for everything. The post went viral immediately and in 2 days it had almost 23K upvotes and 3.5K comments.

The woman starts with a little introduction that everyone in her family has a fast metabolism and she also has an active lifestyle. One Friday evening, she got invited by her in-laws for dinner together with her husband. The whole day before that, she had been busy, so she came to dinner starving. Because of that, she ordered a huge steak.

Following this came her MIL’s comments regarding how she shouldn’t be ordering it as she would not be able to finish it. However, after OP ate it without problems, her MIL snapped and called her an attention seeker, saying that a woman shouldn’t eat that much and that it’s unhealthy. Moreover, she demanded that OP and her husband pay for everything, despite having ordered even more expensive dishes herself and agreeing before that the bill would be split equally.

Well, after that, she was called a jerk and accused of ruining the family dinner. Netizens backed the woman up, gave her the ‘Not the A-hole’ badge and shamed her mother-in-law. “The problem is that your MIL likely has very old fashioned (and unhealthy) views towards food and femininity,” one user wrote. Another added: “I am baffled and infuriated by the blatant suggestion that OP should not eat her fill because she is a woman and it embarrasses the men!”

Bored Panda got in touch with Crystal Karges, who is a registered dietitian nutritionist, who kindly agreed to share her professional opinion about how to deal with comments about your body, eating habits and their impact on a person.

“Being on the receiving end of comments related to how you eat, your appearance or body size can haunt you for years to come,” Crystal shares. “You begin to internalize the belief that your body and how you eat are the most important things about you, which can make it challenging to focus on the things that are actually most important to you.”

If you also have an active lifestyle, like the author of this post, the nutritionist shares how to ensure that you are meeting nutritional needs while maintaining a balanced diet. “Opting for more energy-dense foods can help you maximize your intake.” So it can include such things as nuts, eggs, avocado, cheese, fruit and whole grains. Creating meals that can offer a combination of complex carbohydrates, protein and fiber can also optimize nutrition.

And finally, Crystal shares that if you are facing criticism or judgment about your eating habits, it’s important to know that your well-being and happiness matter, and taking brave steps forward to prioritize these things in your life will never be done in vain. “Learning to set healthy boundaries with people can be a helpful skill to master, especially when facing criticism or judgment for your eating habits. A simple phrase such as, ‘My body is not your business’ can be straightforward and direct.”

So if you constantly find yourself the main subject of criticism, consider having a conversation with them and let them know you are working hard to build up a more positive body image. “Lastly, refrain from being part of any conversations that put others down or center their body sizes as the most important thing about them. This will help set the standard for yourself as well.”

Don’t forget to check out Crystal’s website, Instagram And blog for a lot of useful information and facts!

Redditors supported the woman and assured her that she can eat whatever she wants and not worry about what anybody has to say