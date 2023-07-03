Employer-labor relations have always been tense, but the aftermath of the COVID lockdowns have put their own spin on labor relations. Office attendance is mandatory for some and a dealbreaker for others, and both the lockdowns and recent economic turbulence have caused some to reevaluate their work-life balances.

There’s been a revival of discussions around abusive employer behavior on social media, and that’s a great thing for workers’ rights. However, it takes two to tango, and sometimes, workplaces are totally justified in firing their employees. On Reddit, commenters recently shared the stories of how they got fired, and some of them accepted the fact that they had it coming.

#1 Little Ceasers.



Mixing vodka and orange juice in the dough machine after close.



1991.

#2 Threw up on my first day.

#3 I phoned in sick and went to a Prince concert. Zero regrets.

#4 Gave a spectacular demonstration of the top-heavy nature of a UPS truck. Rave reviews from locals, as the roadway was scattered with hundreds of packages. Management was unimpressed and suggested a different career.

#5 I told my boss that I intended to quit and asked him to find a replacement. Instead he just fired me.

#6 Working as a cashier I missed a case of water underneath someone's cart and turns out they were a secret shopper or something... I had a couple days off and I came back to look at the schedule and was told I was fired

#7 I already had a new job lined up but it wasn’t starting for another 2 months so I was just trying to lay low and then give a 2 week notice. My old a*****e boss made one snarky comment too many and I couldn’t help myself. I put him on blast over some of his nefarious activities in front of our CEO. He fired me at the end of that week, but he was forced to retire a month later after everything I said was confirmed.



I’m not exactly proud of it but…oh who am I kidding, f**k that guy.



Edit: Didn’t expect this much interest. I explained the nefarious activities in another comment below. Basically, my boss and a customer (his friend) were scamming the company to fund a side business.

#8 I came back from holiday and was jet lagged due to the time difference, and therefore got tired towards the end of the working day. My tiredness was taken as an inability or unwillingness to do the job and I was marched off the premises

#9 Missed work for a whole week to be tested for cancer. Didn’t have cancer it was an autoimmune disease but the manager at the store said I was “unreliable” and “distracted”. Well yah I was being tested for CANCER

#10 I told the manager that she was an “entitled pompous self-centered mentally ill bully who was also almost certainly bi-polar”. Got fired within a couple hours.

#11 I wore dark gray pants instead of black pants.

#12 Laid off the week after I told my boss I was burned out and thinking about quitting. She told me not to quit, to wait it out a bit. I guess she knew lay offs were coming. It was great, I got a decent severance and unemployment benefits. I took a few months off and started doing stand up comedy. Found a new gig and I love it.

#13 I had full-on lesbian sex with my boss’s daughter. Totally worth it as I quickly found a better job afterwards.

#14 I kept eating food when I just cooked it at McDonald’s and giving everyone 2x the amount of nuggets/chicken fillets etc. f**k that place it’s a depressing nightmare

#15 I took on a role that was not fit for me. It was my second job as a software developer, and the role was dev #2 at an early stage startup. As in, the entire dev team was me and another engineer.



Startup life can vary greatly, but this was a financial tech firm near Wall Street. To say that it’s a lot of responsibility is an understatement. There’s no such thing as saying “that’s not my job” or “I don’t know how to do that”. If the company needs it, you have to do it.



It was a good learning experience because I was pushed very far outside of my comfort zone, but it also gave me crippling anxiety and I got burnt out. I made a bunch of mistakes and was eventually fired over it. The job was so hard that I was actually relieved to get fired.

#16 Was working in McDonalds two years ago. I was the dude who was responsible of the fries. One evening this dude comes in asking for a regular order of a burger and fries. We serve him accordingly. Next morning he comes in screaming about how the fries he ordered yesterday were soggy and demanded to speak to me. By the state of him and his face he had clearly been drinking the night before. I went up to him and he started screaming at me, I started by apologising but then after him screaming at me for 10 mins I started defending the fries I had made. He said “Do you think I am lying just to get a refund, I just had the fries before coming here and they were soggy” One of the other staff members who was working the till recognised him from the night before. Turns out he had left the fries in his car the whole night while he was out drinking and still expected them to be fresh and crispy the next morning. I lost it and kicked him out. Two hours later the owner of that franchise comes in and fires me for kicking his NEPHEW out of the place. All the other staff members were on my side but he threatened fire them as well if they had a problem with his decision. The place closed down because they couldn’t find people to work there as the owner kept firing people for petty reasons

#17 I “wasn’t a good fit” (after working at the company for 3 years). Was told a few days after getting fired that the head managers daughter was given my position. Because of getting fired for absolutely no reason, I had to go on welfare for 6 months and was almost homeless because I couldn’t afford rent anymore. Also starved regularly, as welfare was only 700$ per month, and rent alone was 650$ (for a bedroom, had to leave my apartment because rent there was almost 1200)

#18 I refused to make up reasons to fire my employees. (I was told to "clean house"). I put this process off for a few weeks while looking for a new job. I got my new job the week after they let me go.

#19 I hit a wanabee hard man bully over the head with a frozen chicken.

#20 Went to see Grateful Dead at RFK stadium in DC. I told the manager not to schedule me that weekend but he did anyway. Told him I wouldn't be there. When I returned Monday I was fired. Worth it.



Funny thing is my wife (gf at the time) was also scheduled and went with me to the show. She wasn't fired - but she quit when she found out I was fired.



Darryl's Restaurant in Raleigh, NC. - by the way they had some pretty good food.

#21 I refused to lie to our biggest customer about a project that was costing them 80 millions, but just didn't work. I got the briefing for this while on my flight to that meeting. I said "I can not mention certain things, but I won't lie if they ask for specifics. The s**t you want me to say to them doesn't even exist and probably will never exist because it's just not possible." When I landed, I got a call from my boss telling me that I don't need to go to that meeting because he takes over. I should just go out and have a nice day in Calgary instead. I did, and the next day he fired me. (But asked right away if I could still fly out to Bangkok the week after and train the people over there. I didn't go to Bangkok.)

#22 I was overloaded with work and/so I was also put in charge of a new guy. Well, I taught the new guy everything and he did great for a while.



Until he didn’t, and he kept missing things. And I got blamed for it.



The boss kept getting mad at me like it’s my job to manage... I had a job, it just so happens 1 person is not enough to pick/package and ship out 150+ separate orders a day.



But apparently that’s how they like it, because he wasn’t hearing it. I bitched him out about how it’s not responsibility to watch over every move the guy makes, otherwise I wouldn’t have time to work, and he’d get mad at me again.



So yeah, bitched him out then simultaneously quit and got fired





Edit: thank you all for the upvotes! Never expected to get this many, and f**k you Rick you piece of s**t I needed that money back then.

#23 Pretty sure they were just wanting to get rid of me. I was working at a meat market/deli store and I was called on my phone after work hours by the owner to tell me he was letting me go because I upset a customer that day.



It was Saturday which were just half days but incredibly busy. An older man and his wife had ordered something chicken so I wrapped it up, priced it, and gave it to them to take to the register. Well he tells me he wanted the *breaded* chicken whatever. I say, oh sorry she didn't specify breaded but I'll get you the correct chicken. I unwrapped what I gave them and put it back in the case, throw away the wrapping paper and do it all quickly because there were people waiting in line.



So I get the breaded chicken wrapped and priced and hand it back to them. The wife asks is this the chicken whatever and I say it's the *breaded* chicken whatever. I swear I didn't say it with nasty tone just affirming that it was breaded. Well the husband gave me a dirty look and they leave.



Well the owner calls me later that evening to fire me because he was pals with that old guy. I file unemployment, the owner fights and I guess he tells the agent what he thinks happened because when the agent called me I was telling him my side and the agent and he tells me Well the owner said you did this thing and that and I tell the agent the owner wasn't even there that day and him and that customer were friends. I think that sealed it in my favor because I got approved.

#24 Got a summer job that required me to live onsite in a remote area. Told my part time job that I would be gone for the summer, and marked up the calendar accordingly, they told me it wasn’t a problem.



About halfway thru the summer they fired me for not coming into work for the past month.



When the summer was over I showed them the calendar and reminded them how we had discussed this and I was reinstated. Just stupid tho

#25 Finger was almost bitten off by an octopus. Boss fired me while I was in the ER waiting to get evaluated. Exact words were “Bro, I’m f*****g pissed. You’re fired”.

#26 Oil price had crashed down, engineering projects in the industry had ran dry, so along thousands of others I was made redundant. Yay for savings.

#27 Got hired as a sales person. As someone who´d only done passive sales, but wanted to try active sales, I informed them that I do not have any experience with proactive finding new clients. They said it´s no problem and that during my 3 months trial period, they´d help me shape my skills, will want no results and teach me everything I needed to know.

Got fired 6 weeks later, cause they didn´t have time to teach me and I didn´t have any result on my own.

#28 I'm a single mom with three kids. I had two deaths in the family back-to-back, then my kids got sick. I missed about 2 weeks in total of time over a span of 9 months. They demanded I get help with the kids, asking me where the father was. Explained that he is not around, filed a complaint to HR about them asking me that and also denying breaks, and got fired bc HR was a friend of my Supervisor. It was a terrible job.

#29 From 1980-1982, I was the publications director at a college. I always got very good/outstanding ratings from my supervisor.



One day she came in and did my review -- as usual, all ratings were in the top two performance categories. Then she told me she was letting me go, but offered no explanation. She actually patted me on the head and said, "I want you to know it's nothing personal, and if I had a daughter, I'd want her to be just like you."



I was very young (25) and newly married, and as she was aware, my husband was a graduate assistant making $3,500 a year. I closed the door to my office and sobbed.



It took me a long time to get another job. I was a week away from running out of unemployment benefits when I finally got hired elsewhere.



I found out later that she routinely fired people in that position after a year. I held the job longer than anyone.



The woman who fired me was a psychopath. She would rearrange my office while I was on vacation. When my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to have a mastectomy, I asked to take a few days off to go out to help her. I had plenty of vacation time, but my boss said she would be out of town for a week and someone had to hold down the fort, so I had no choice but to stay. My boss was in the office all that week.



About a year after I got fired, I got a call from a woman who said she had just been fired from the same job.

#30 I was fried for "suspension of theft" I was a shopping cart pusher and someone left their bank bag. I didn't see it when I pushed it up and they said I was trying to steal it instead of just over looking it.



Best part was they were "escorting me out so I didn't steal anything else" and an old woman came up to the manager walking me out and said she lost her cane. Manger looks at me like "did you steal this too????"



Since the whole thing was so crazy any way I just took the opportunity to look suspicious and sprinted out of the store like I was guilty. Because of his weight he couldn't really run after me and Mr. ManagerMan couldn't follow me into the parking lot for laws so I walked to my car laughing my a*s off.



I'm ok with losing that job. I'm at a much better job now anyway. So it all worked out and I have a great story from it.

#31 Had a job at Target. Didn’t get trained properly, and by that I mean no one told me and I never read anything about “blackout dates”. So I asked for 2 weeks off leading up to Christmas. Reason being because my girlfriend at the time wanted to bring me to her family in Hawaii.



So the my last day before the trip arrives. I’m excitingly talking to everyone about how I’m going to Hawaii for Christmas. And not one person, fellow employee or manager raises an eyebrow.



Which is strange seeing as how these blackout dates are apparently so widely known throughout the store…



So I leave my shift assuming that I had gotten the days off since I had put in for them 2 months beforehand. Which is partly my fault for not checking, sure.



Fast forward to me waking up in Hawaii the next day and checking my messages. Only to find that one is from my shift leader asking if I’m coming in today.



Well not 5 minutes later I get a call from the department manager asking me why I’m not coming in. To which I reply, “I’m in Hawaii for the next two weeks for Christmas.” To which he asks me if that means I’m not making it to my shifts for the next two weeks. To which I reply, “…yes, that is correct”.



I come back to work two weeks after and get called into HR. I Tell them I had never read or was never told about “blackout dates.” They apparently didn’t believe me because the manager then told me I can finish out the day but I’m fired.



So I walked out.

#32 I was 19 and asked the wrong question. I was working in a call center way back when long distance plans mattered. Second week in I kill it hit the top of the weekly sales nice little bonus all good. Next week I can't close for s**t I'm at the bottom, list seems stale people that we've called before. I'm pitching this one lady and then she says she just switched to our plan describes the rest of the pitch only the name of the company was diffrent then ours. Otherwise exact same plan. I was young and didn't really care beyond a paycheck so I went to talk to my boss. He says there are a lot of long distance plans out there don't worry about. Next few days lots of similar calls. I also noticed the manager room had a f**k ton of phone books from other states. Asked about that. End of the week I was canned for performance. Next Monday they got raided by FCC and FBI. Turns out they were reselling folks the same plan over and over again under a diffrent name. They were also illegally pulling names from phone books. And overselling the amount of long distance time they'd actually bought so people were getting over charged.

#33 I trusted a coworker not to report to our boss. He asked me if I see myself doing the job long term and told him no and that I'm probably going to look for something else, but I'll stick with it for now. Within a week later, boss calls me to his office, has me close the door behind me, and says to me that they're letting me go. Lesson learned: lie to your coworkers no matter what. I probably would have at least gotten more income from that job had I not thought people were decent like I always make the mistake of doing.

#34 Working security at a college in CT. That specific establishment of higher learning had a “peeping Tom” they told me to watch out for- everyone knew who the student was by the way. Like a mascot or something. First day of training the security guard yelled “HEY! No not today, go on git away from the women’s bathroom!”.



Anyway, one day I was told by one student that another student sexually harassed. So I took the info down and told them to go to HR or we could call the police for them but they didn’t want to. I told them that if they didn’t do anything I couldn’t be of help. Long story short my boss fired me for not confronting the alleged sexual harasser personally, face to face, in front of other students, about SEXUAL HARASSMENT!, as a security officer, with no proof and no authority besides writing stuff down on a notepad.

#35 I used to work at a regional Internet service provider. My whole time there, policies and procedures grew increasingly strict. Every time we had an outage, or another type of incident, our higher-ups would freak out and make our change management procedures stricter. It got to the point where simple network maintenance tasks needed a couple work days of "planning" paperwork before the tasks could begin. To be clear, I was unhappy there in part because of how restrictive it had become.



One night, after-hours, while I was on-call, a call came in. A new customer couldn't get their service turned up. The problem was quickly obvious... Some change management paperwork had fallen through the cracks, and equipment I was responsible for hadn't been set up in advance as a result. I opted to configure the equipment on the spot - the customer wanted to be online, I wanted the customer to be online, and I had the console right in front of me. So I entered the changes, logged off, and went back to bed.



Except, I made a typo. And the typo got committed to the database, and it triggered a rolling blackout that started to slowly take down about 200-or-so residential customers. What's more, I didn't tell any of my teammates that I made the configuration change, so they had no idea what happened.



When I got to work the next morning, I started to hear whispers of a problem circulating. Those whispers grew louder throughout the day, prompting me to eventually circle back around and check the changes I made. Well... I found my typo, and I panicked, fearing that I would get fired if anyone found out that I'd broken procedure and made the change. I fixed the typo on the spot, and, again, I didn't tell anyone... After all, I was panicking.



Well, eventually, the way the cards fell, I had to fess up. When the 30-or-so-out-of-200 residential customers that went down just inexplicably got their service back, they came looking for the reason why. Ultimately (at least on paper), I was fired for my failure to communicate with my teammates, not my failure to follow procedure. Well, after a few frightening months of being unemployed, I was eventually picked up by another, far less toxic employer, and have been far happier ever since.

#36 Told school admin that they were full of s**t and that their academic honesty policy is b******t. I caught a senior cheating on my final (phone in hand googling answers admitting to it), failed him, he failed the year couldn't walk. Admin said he didn't cheat...



F**k that b******t.

#37 On paper? Called into the meeting room before shift and told "Making some changes."



In reality? Discussing wages with senior employees. Which is why less than a month after I was gone, 2 of the remaining 5 production quit. The two with the most seniority.

#38 I picked up a hot plate that had been damaged somehow and a jagged piece of sheet metal on the bottom sliced my finger open.



Head of the department who had medical training said it probably needed stitches, told the GM to get my an appointment asap at a clinic nearby. GM said she would, and I should wrap it up and wear a glove until I could get in.



An hour later I got called up to the GMs office and told I was fired for violating company policy and not wearing a cut glove while handling a sharp object. That usually refers to knives and broken glass, not things that no one would ever guess has a razor sharp bit on the bottom due to being damaged, but I guess they just didn't want to pay for me to get medical care.

#39 I got free tickets to see a British thriller/horror type film called Donkey Punch, and emailed a friend to invite them to see it.



Turns out the phrase 'Donkey Punch' flagged up to IT, my very conservative boss got an email, dragged me into a meeting, and got very cross when I just laughed it off. Wouldn't listen to any logic or reason. Had a print out of the definition of Donkey Punch in front of her.



Suspended me for two weeks with pay, then fired me.



Film wasn't that good either.

#40 I knew I was irreplaceable. I knew I could call in so I could stay home and play world of warcraft all I wanted. What were they going to do fire me? They couldn't fire me I was 20 years old and knew everything. They had a different opinion.

#41 Applied for time off to get married and supervisor said they would approve “Not a problem congrats!”. Got a call the day before I was getting married “Where are you?” “Um getting married I talked to you about submitting this and that I was covered” “Well you aren’t scheduled for time off, we need you to come in or we will have to discuss other options”.



Wedding was 6 hours away so even if I wanted to come in I wouldn’t make it. They called and said I was fired for “deciding” not to show up to my shift day before I was getting married.



Good times

#42 For having a MySpace page back in the day where I'd written some rantings about various subjects, some of which included cuss words.



HR found out about it through the friend of a friend of a friend of the HR Director's son who (being an upright, moral Christian teenage boy) showed it to his father who, being an upright, moral, example-setting man decided to make an example of me by firing me. I was instructed not to speak to my former coworkers when I went to get my things and they were not allowed to speak to me either. Even if I was in public (like at Walmart or something), I was not to speak to them. THey were not to speak to me in public or about me at work and if they were caught/found out, they would also be fired.

#43 after 6 months at a nanny job, i asked if my bosses would be willing to negotiate a contract including sick days. my bad for not starting with a contract, but their kids were connnnstantly sick and i kept getting it, having to make up hours when i literally couldn't come to work (which is actually not legal!). I had a painful sinus infection for 2+ weeks cause i wasn't able to take enough time to head it off.



they responded to this request over text by firing me, over text. this was also on Boxing Day :) never got to say goodbye to the kids. honestly i hope their parents are miserable.

#44 For refusing to pass students who failed.



I used to teach at South University Online (which is different than the actual South University, so don't hate on the real one), which was one of those for-profit colleges that have been shut down or gone out of business since the government stopped awarding federal student loans to them. It's a long story, but basically these colleges were using high-pressure tactics to onboard students who didn't have the background to be in college (it was entirely online, and it would blow your mind how many students I had who didn't have a computer or internet access), and then charge exorbitant tuition rates, which the college would then force the students to pay by taking out loans. Students who graduated would have a debt $100,000 to $250,000 for an associate's degree. Even the students who didn't finish still had tens of thousands of dollars of debt after a single semester.



So, as you can imagine, they wanted students to pass classes *under any circumstances* so they could continue charging tuition, all the while never telling students that their degree would be worthless because the colleges weren't accredited by any official body.



I refused to pass students who failed, so I was fired.

#45 I was working as an associate manager at a print shop managing the tech dep.



The new manager came in and promoted this a*****e to her assistant. And started going after every person she didn’t like. She had him go through computer files and found one of our sales guy’s resume and asked why I had worked on it with him. I said “because he asked me too. I charged him the normal rate for services. Gave him his employee discount. Here are the receipts.” They pushed that I was aiding someone leaving the company. Which wasn’t a fireable offense. So they then said they had “heard” from some how i was gossiping about the manager. I pushed back and said. “Well isn’t your proof of this actually gossip?” They fired me for gossip.



I called the regional manager who I had a good rapport with. He said “I can’t get you the job back but if you want a different job I can find a spot for you. If you want to move on have them contact me for a reference. You left voluntarily as far as I’m concerned”.



I was getting ready for my wedding which was two weeks away. I told him I would find something else and take this as an unplanned vacation. Came back from my honeymoon. Got a handful of interviews. New job within two weeks.



Found out a couple months later. Both the two a******s were fired as they got caught literally having sex in the office.

#46 I worked for a company that tried to grow too fast in an expensive location. In my department was me and another girl that the boss wanted to bone. It was a travel job that was predicated on upselling locations and amenities.



We had a monthly sales quota in dollars and my boss hated how I met goals. Rather than bleeding every person I spoke to, I would assess their needs and only offer what they wanted and could afford. He viewed this as cherry picking whales, even though he was directly responsible for which leads went to each of us.



Whereas my counterpart, a lovely woman with whom I became friends, was more of a hustler. She would upsell a higher percentage of clients but with fewer upgrades at lower price points. We both raked in equal sales but mine usually stuck better bc they didn't cancel. Selling the sizzle of a filet mignon is pointless to someone who can only afford chop steak. The people that can afford filet walking in the door just need to choose if they want to garnish it with white or black truffles.



The month prior to getting fired, my boss freaked out and threw a water bottle through a wall in a meeting with me...had it patched and painted an hour later and the next day, we had a new policy. I already knew he was dialing out based on the water bottle incident and the fact that he was leasing a building he couldn't afford and the many layoffs below us. He presents our department (the 2 of us) with a new agreement to sign stating that now, sales quotas would be based on quantity per month over actual revenue.



As soon as he left with signed docs, I turned to my partner and said "well, that's how he is firing me."



I never missed a quota in my entire employ but the quantity was gonna kill me. So, the following month, I stayed the course and sold slightly more than usual, but did not squeeze the little guy as expected. Fired.



He only needed one of us and I was married and happy. Even my partner's bf told her it was good that we were friends bc anyone else would have despised her in the same position.



Wasn't her fault this guy liked to dip his ink.... she was fired a month later when she couldn't handle the whole department alone and freaked out at him one day.



Good times.

#47 After working 16 work days they let me go on the grounds of me not developing at the speed of the rest who had been there since the start. The people who made the app.

Dude, I need to learn how the program you build the last year works. I can't just make adjustments like them. I have to investigate the impact of changing anything.

On top of that. They had struggles with developing to fast and not cleaning it up or making documentation. So I was finishing my task clean and making documentation. That morning as I was about to submit it. He fired me.

For what I was being paid and the benefits they gave. They should have been happy I even accepted. They really expect a senior developer for breadcrumbs xD.

#48 I was once fired from a grocery store. I had worked there since the day the store opened, and was the only one of the original crew that was left. The boss had told me several times that I was his most trusted employee, and that when I was in charge of the night shift ( I worked nights 90% of the time) he had nothing to fear.



One day I suddenly got accused of stealing a small amount of money from the safe in the office. They called in an investigator who was one of the most condescending and unpleasant people I have ever met. He refused to look at the security cam footage, refused to listen to what I said, and just wanted me to confess to the crime I had commited. Right afterwards I sent in a complaint. And a few weeks later I got an apology letter from the head office. They were sorry that my case had been handled so badly (it was full of errors), and the investigator had supposedly been reprimanded for his behaviour. And none of it would be added to any criminal record. But I was still fired, and had to pay back the money they claimed I took.



Later one of my former colleagues told me that she had found out that the boss of the store had originally been fired from his previous job. And he had involved his wealthy dad and lawyers to get his papers to say that he quit by himself. The whole thing looked very shady. When he was confronted with this he turned pale and refused to discuss it. Every time I happened to see him out in the wild afterwards I would say hello and wave at him. Not out of spite or anything. He always seemed very uncomfortable. He would stoop over and almost run away. When my closest family would visit the store he would run off and hide. Just a few weeks after I got fired it turned out that he quit. I can not say for sure that any of this was connected, but according to what I have understood from others there was something rotten going on in that store.