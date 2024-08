ADVERTISEMENT

The first Olympic Games of track and field athlete Alica Schmidt became embroiled in controversy when she was chosen for the mixed 4x400m relay over a teammate.

The 25-year-old was selected to compete by the German team coaches, and the fact that she was prioritized caused discomfort in her teammate Luna Bulmahn, who claimed she deserved to participate because she had a better performance on the track.

Alica previously won the silver medal in the 4×400 relay at the European Under-20 Championships in Grosseto, Italy. She was part of the German team at the Tokyo Olympics, although he was ultimately unable to compete.

Track athlete Alica Schmidt’s first Olympics became embroiled in controversy after one of her teammates complained about being left out of the mixed 4×400 relay

Image credits: alicasmd

The sprinter is also a model and social media influencer with 5.3 million followers on Instagram and 2 million on TikTok.

In 2020, she gained notoriety by appearing in a video with German football player Mats Hummels. The following year, she walked in Milan Fashion Week for Boss, sharing the spotlight with supermodels Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, and Irina Shayk.

Alica traded her stylish clothes for a more comfortable outfit when she made her Olympic debut on Friday (August 2) at the Stade de France—a situation that did not sit well with fellow runner Luna.

A model, influencer, and track star, Alica previously won the silver medal in the 4×400 relay at the European Under-20 Championships in Italy

Image credits: alicasmd

“Yes, I am the second fastest 400m athlete on paper. No, I was not nominated for the mixed relay,” the frustrated athlete wrote on social media in a since-deleted post, according to The Sun.

The coaches’ decision prevented Luna from competing in the mixed 4x400m relay alongside her boyfriend, Jean-Paul Bredau.



Jean-Paul echoed his girlfriend’s complaints regarding her exclusion from the event. The Olympian wrote, “Not everything went perfectly beforehand. That’s why I didn’t have the energy,” The Sun reported Monday (August 5).

“A few decisions were made that not everyone approved. The DLV [German Athletics Association] made it very clear: the fastest four should run. A different decision was made.”

At the 2024 Olympics, coaches selected her to compete in the mixed relay over fellow sprinter Luna Bulmahn, a decision that created tension within the team

While the 25-year-old later apologized for his comments, the German Athletics Association decided to sanction Luna by removing her from the women’s 4x400m relay, as per new.com.au.



“The line-up was made with a view to a successful mixed relay team. The decision was made unanimously by the DLV coaching team and was explained to the athletes,” the association stated.

“Jean-Paul Bredau has apologized and will compete in the individual 400m race. Luna Bulmahn will not be used in the relay in Paris.

“Relays are a team sport. The athletes and coaches form this team. Success depends on good teamwork and mutual trust among all.”

“Yes, I am the second fastest 400m athlete on paper. No, I was not nominated for the mixed relay,” Luna reportedly wrote

Image credits: lunaa.thiel

Image credits: lunaa.thiel

While it’s pointless to speculate on what might have occurred had Luna competed, the outcome of her exclusion is already known.

In the end, Team Netherlands won gold, the Americans took home silver, and Great Britain secured bronze. Team Germany finished seventh and was eliminated from the preliminary round on Friday.

Jean-Paul ultimately failed to make the semi-finals after crossing the line third in the fourth repechage heat.



Alica has not addressed the criticism from her teammates.

The German Athletics Association removed Luna from the women’s 4x400m relay

The track star, who was named “world’s sexiest athlete” by an Australian magazine in 2020, spoke out about her detractors and reaffirmed her commitment to the sport.

“There are always people who judge you. That’s part of the game, and I’m happy that I have so many supporters along the way. I’m so, so grateful for that,” the Worms native said.

“I don’t feel like I have to prove anything to anyone. It’s just for me. I just want to prove to myself that I’m worth it.

“And I know that I work so hard for that; I know what I’m capable of and that I haven’t shown everything yet.”