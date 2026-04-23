George Lopez: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
George Lopez
April 23, 1961
Mission Hills, Los Angeles, California, US
65 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is George Lopez?
George Edward Lopez is an American comedian and actor, celebrated for his observational humor and candid exploration of Mexican American culture. His sharp wit often transforms personal and cultural experiences into universally relatable comedy.
Lopez first gained widespread recognition starring in his self-produced ABC sitcom, George Lopez, which aired from 2002 to 2007. The series became a surprise syndication success, resonating with a broad audience. He is known for his signature catchphrases.
|Full Name
|George Edward Lopez
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Divorced, Single
|Net Worth
|$45 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mexican American
|Education
|San Fernando High School
|Father
|Anatasio Lopez
|Mother
|Frieda Lopez
|Siblings
|Two half-sisters
|Kids
|Mayan Lopez
Early Life and Education
Family struggles shaped the early life of George Lopez, born on April 23, 1961, in Mission Hills, Los Angeles, California. Abandoned by his father as an infant and later by his mother at age ten, he was primarily raised by his maternal grandmother, Benita Gutierrez, and step-grandfather, Refugio Gutierrez.
Lopez attended San Fernando High School, graduating in 1979. Inspired by Latino comic Freddie Prinze, he decided to pursue comedy after working in a factory, channeling his challenging upbringing into his stand-up routines.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked George Lopez’s public life; he was notably married to Ann Serrano from 1993 until their divorce in 2011. Their seventeen-year marriage ended amicably due to irreconcilable differences.
Lopez shares a daughter, Mayan Lopez, with Serrano, with whom he co-parents. He publicly announced in 2024 that he is not dating and is focused on his relationship with Mayan.
Career Highlights
George Lopez catapulted into mainstream success by starring in his eponymous ABC sitcom, George Lopez, which aired from 2002 to 2007. This groundbreaking series featured a fictionalized version of his life, running for 120 episodes and later finding significant success in syndication.
Beyond acting, Lopez launched his late-night talk show, Lopez Tonight, on TBS from 2009 to 2011, making him the first Latino to host a late-night show on an English-language network. He also co-founded The George Lopez Foundation, dedicated to assisting those with chronic kidney disease, a cause close to his heart.
Signature Quote
“My religion is helping people and not carrying anger.”
See Also
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- Celebrity Birthdays Today, April 22, 2026
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For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
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