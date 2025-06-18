Play Geography Hangman, But The Missing Letters Are Always ‘PANDAS’: Prove You Can Get At Least 22/26
How can pandas and geography be related? Well, on this trivia, they can, and we are about to show you how. We’ve omitted the letters ‘P’, ‘A’, ‘N’, ‘D’, and ‘S’ in all of these geography answers. 🐼 🥴
They don’t make much sense this way. But hey, don’t worry, we give you a hint in the question, and we believe that with that, you’ll easily get at least 20/26 of these answers right. The questions range from cities to countries and even rivers. The trick? Do not lose yourself in the letters you can use. But in case you do, remember the code word: PANDAS! 🐼
Let’s get started with this geography quiz! 🗺️ 🧠
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Suzy Hazelwood
•
Progress:
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 26
|
|
|
/ 26
|
A quiz designed to train you to read all those pesky censored words on Bored Panda.
Not bad. Had fun. I really liked the word chain quiz a day or two ago.
I'm with you on that one, I love the word chainsLoad More Replies...
A quiz designed to train you to read all those pesky censored words on Bored Panda.
Not bad. Had fun. I really liked the word chain quiz a day or two ago.
I'm with you on that one, I love the word chainsLoad More Replies...
30
4