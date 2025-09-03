Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Can’t Believe Sis Would Get Pregnant Despite Knowing The Hell She Faced Due To Genetic Disease
Pregnant woman sitting on bed looking at ultrasound images, reflecting on genetic disease challenges.
Family, Relationships

Woman Can’t Believe Sis Would Get Pregnant Despite Knowing The Hell She Faced Due To Genetic Disease

Sometimes, folks are dealt difficult hands and are expected to go about their life as if they aren’t operating on hard mode. That’s an incredibly tough thing to do, especially if a person is struggling with something like a chronic health condition.

That’s exactly what the woman in this story had to deal with, and she couldn’t plow through life anymore because her genetic disease was incredibly painful. So, when she learned about her sister getting pregnant, she was horrified due to all the possible risks to the future child.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Recurring health problems can have a massive impact on a person’s well-being, which is certainly why they’d never want it to be passed on to someone else

    Image credits: goffkein / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that she had been struggling through life with an untreatable genetic condition and that it made her want to end things

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman was glad that her sister’s son hadn’t inherited the genetic disorder, as she personally knew the trials and tribulations that came with it

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When the poster was in the middle of a rant about how awful the world is and how tough things are, her sister revealed she was pregnant

    Image credits:

    The woman was shocked by her sister’s reveal and felt like she might have possibly sentenced an innocent child to dealing with a painful genetic condition

    The poster had to grapple with a difficult medical diagnosis her whole life, and no matter how much she tried to manage it, there was just too much pain and exhaustion that came with it. That’s why her outlook on life was bleak, and she just wanted to end things so that she didn’t have to bear the tough genetic disease any longer.

    According to Mental Health America, when people have to deal with chronic pain like this, it can often lead to anxiety and depression due to their low health-related quality of life. Having to cope with such physical pain on a daily basis can impact the brain and nervous system, which also then negatively affects their mental health.

    That’s why the woman couldn’t seem to find joy in her life and kept thinking of ending things as soon as possible. Due to the severe nature of her difficulties, she was truly glad that her nephew hadn’t inherited her condition and that he could live life normally without having to struggle like she did. 

    The OP’s fears about the future generations in her family are justified because, as biomedical scientists point out, most people carry around five or more genes associated with a recessive disorder they probably aren’t aware of. That’s precisely why genetic testing and careful afterthought are essential before one has a child.

    Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    What led the woman to make this post was the shocking discovery that her sister was pregnant, as it was news that she never wanted to receive. The reason why this information impacted her so much was that she felt scared that any child coming into their family might have to suffer the way she was.

    Even though she was in such turmoil, her sister didn’t seem to realize how her innocent revelation had impacted the OP. She was only concerned about why her news wasn’t met with more joy and excitement, and it also seems like she didn’t thoroughly think about the possible genetic risks associated with her pregnancy.

    The critical thing to take away from these women’s experiences is that if there is an incurable hereditary disease in the family, one should take a genetic test before deciding to have a child. Experts say that although you can’t change your genes, these tests can help people make informed decisions about the health of their future children and take precautions with the help of genetic counselors.

    Obviously, the OP’s sister cannot change the fate of her future child, but she can probably take guidance from an expert to understand what health-related risks the little one could face. It’s also clear that both sisters need to have an open and honest discussion about what this pregnancy means and why it brought out such emotions in the poster.

    What do you feel about the OP’s reasoning behind her reaction? We’d love to hear your thoughts on the matter.

    Netizens sided with the poster and felt that her sister was selfish for bringing another life into the world despite knowing about the possible genetic risks

    Pregnancy
    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor OP and I'm with her re: sis is being selfish to have a child that may have this condition.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I resent with everything in me the p commenter with a sister planning to risk passing on her genetic illness because she doesn’t wanna miss the “magic of motherhood” has made me so unreasonably angry that I wanna bash her skull repeatedly on a curb. First of all, she can fυcking ADOPT and secondly, that she’s totally okay risking making a child who will doNOTHING but suffer until he dies makes me think she deserves a life-long prison sentence and an involuntary tubal ligation. These people whose urges to procreate in spite of likely sentencing a CHILD to nothing but agony and fantasies of dying literally make me see red! If I type anymore, I risk losing my p*o 💩 so I’m gonna shut up now. Grrr. 🤬🤬🤬

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    lauraslade avatar
    Laura Slade
    Laura Slade
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So neither parent not her sister has this inherited condition?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    graigguillotte avatar
    Bored Sailor
    Bored Sailor
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a genetic medical issue but no one else in my family has it. I don't know if the sister and her son doesn't have it should it be this much of a concern. I understand there is a reason for concern all family medical history should be considered but should it rule your life decisions.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
