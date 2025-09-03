24 Genetic Portraits By Ulric Collette That Show The Uncanny Resemblance Between Family MembersInterview With Artist
Ulric Collette is a photographer and graphic designer who explores family connections in a unique way. His series, Genetic Portraits, combines photos of relatives to show how they look alike. What started as a fun experiment with his son has grown into a striking collection of images.
By carefully blending photos, Ulric highlights surprising similarities and differences between family members. From parents and children to siblings and grandparents, his portraits make us think about how genetics shapes the way we look.
More info: Instagram | geneticportraits.ca
Brothers: Éric, 39 And Dany, 31
Ulric Collette’s project began in a playful and unexpected way. He explained, “Honestly, it all began while messing around in Photoshop with a portrait of my son. I happened to have a similar picture of myself, and out of curiosity, I combined the two. The result was strangely powerful. It revealed both our connection and our differences in a single image. That playful experiment quickly turned into something deeper, and it grew into a long-running exploration of family, identity, and heredity.” What started as a simple experiment has grown into a long-term project that explores the bonds between family members.
Cousins: Ulric, 34 And Justine, 34
Grandmother/Granddaughter: Ginette, 61 And Ismaëlle, 12
Over the years, Ulric refined his technique to create seamless and natural-looking portraits. He said, “At first, the project was very experimental and instinctive. Over time, I refined the technical side, especially the lighting and the way I merged the portraits. I wanted the result to feel as natural and seamless as possible, almost like a face that could really exist. Keeping the lighting consistent and neutral was essential to highlight the subtleties in the features and let the family resemblance speak on its own.” His careful approach ensures that the portraits feel both realistic and revealing.
Sisters: Catherine, 26 And Véronique, 32
Son/Mother: Renaud, 17 And Madineg, 41
The project often uncovers surprising details about family resemblances. Ulric reflected, “Sometimes the resemblances are striking, other times completely unexpected. Certain portraits reveal traits I hadn’t noticed at all, and often the people I photograph see details I would have missed—small expressions or family features that only they recognize.” These discoveries show how genetics can create both obvious and subtle connections between relatives.
Daughter/Mother: Judith, 25 And Suzanne, 51
Daughter/Mother: Marilène, 35 And Réjeane, 64
Reactions to the portraits are usually intense and emotional. Ulric described, “Their reactions are usually very emotional: some are touched, others surprised, sometimes even unsettling. It’s as if the portrait reveals both a connection and a strangeness at the same time, which makes it so powerful.” His work captures not just physical likenesses but also the emotional impact of seeing family members combined in a single image.