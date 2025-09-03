ADVERTISEMENT

Ulric Collette is a photographer and graphic designer who explores family connections in a unique way. His series, Genetic Portraits, combines photos of relatives to show how they look alike. What started as a fun experiment with his son has grown into a striking collection of images.

By carefully blending photos, Ulric highlights surprising similarities and differences between family members. From parents and children to siblings and grandparents, his portraits make us think about how genetics shapes the way we look.

More info: Instagram | geneticportraits.ca

#1

Brothers: Éric, 39 And Dany, 31

Portrait of a man showing unique curly hair and beard, illustrating strong family DNA in side-by-side genetic portraits.
Portrait of a man showing unique curly hair and beard, illustrating strong family DNA in side-by-side genetic portraits.
Portrait of a man showing unique curly hair and beard, illustrating strong family DNA in side-by-side genetic portraits.

Ulric Collette’s project began in a playful and unexpected way. He explained, “Honestly, it all began while messing around in Photoshop with a portrait of my son. I happened to have a similar picture of myself, and out of curiosity, I combined the two. The result was strangely powerful. It revealed both our connection and our differences in a single image. That playful experiment quickly turned into something deeper, and it grew into a long-running exploration of family, identity, and heredity.” What started as a simple experiment has grown into a long-term project that explores the bonds between family members.
    #2

    Cousins: Ulric, 34 And Justine, 34

    Side-by-side genetic portrait showing two family members with strong family DNA similarities and distinct facial features.

    #3

    Grandmother/Granddaughter: Ginette, 61 And Ismaëlle, 12

    Woman with side-by-side genetic portrait showing half gray hair and half brown hair, illustrating strong family DNA traits.

    Over the years, Ulric refined his technique to create seamless and natural-looking portraits. He said, “At first, the project was very experimental and instinctive. Over time, I refined the technical side, especially the lighting and the way I merged the portraits. I wanted the result to feel as natural and seamless as possible, almost like a face that could really exist. Keeping the lighting consistent and neutral was essential to highlight the subtleties in the features and let the family resemblance speak on its own.” His careful approach ensures that the portraits feel both realistic and revealing.
    #4

    Sisters: Catherine, 26 And Véronique, 32

    Woman with long brown hair and natural makeup, shown in a genetic portrait highlighting family DNA similarities.
    Woman with long brown hair and natural makeup, shown in a genetic portrait highlighting family DNA similarities.
    Woman with long brown hair and natural makeup, shown in a genetic portrait highlighting family DNA similarities.

    #5

    Son/Mother: Renaud, 17 And Madineg, 41

    Close-up portrait of a young person with braided hair, illustrating diverse family DNA traits in a genetic portrait series.
    Close-up portrait of a young person with braided hair, illustrating diverse family DNA traits in a genetic portrait series.
    Close-up portrait of a young person with braided hair, illustrating diverse family DNA traits in a genetic portrait series.

    The project often uncovers surprising details about family resemblances. Ulric reflected, “Sometimes the resemblances are striking, other times completely unexpected. Certain portraits reveal traits I hadn’t noticed at all, and often the people I photograph see details I would have missed—small expressions or family features that only they recognize.” These discoveries show how genetics can create both obvious and subtle connections between relatives.
    #6

    Daughter/Mother: Judith, 25 And Suzanne, 51

    Woman with half black and half brown hair, depicting a genetic portrait highlighting strong family DNA traits.

    #7

    Daughter/Mother: Marilène, 35 And Réjeane, 64

    Half-portrait of a woman showing a genetic portrait with one side aged and the other side youthful, illustrating family DNA traits.

    Reactions to the portraits are usually intense and emotional. Ulric described, “Their reactions are usually very emotional: some are touched, others surprised, sometimes even unsettling. It’s as if the portrait reveals both a connection and a strangeness at the same time, which makes it so powerful.” His work captures not just physical likenesses but also the emotional impact of seeing family members combined in a single image.

    #8

    Son/Mother: Ludwig, 33 And Laurence, 59

    Half of a man's face combined with half of a woman's face illustrating strong family DNA and genetic portraits side-by-side.
    Half of a man's face combined with half of a woman's face illustrating strong family DNA and genetic portraits side-by-side.
    Half of a man's face combined with half of a woman's face illustrating strong family DNA and genetic portraits side-by-side.

    #9

    Brothers: Francis, 37 And Jérome, 39

    Close-up portrait of a man showcasing genetic features highlighting the strong family DNA connection in side-by-side portraits.
    Close-up portrait of a man showcasing genetic features highlighting the strong family DNA connection in side-by-side portraits.
    Close-up portrait of a man showcasing genetic features highlighting the strong family DNA connection in side-by-side portraits.

    Little differences in the lips and ears but very alike!

    #10

    Brother/Sister: Nathan, 22 And Ismaëlle, 23

    Half male, half female face portrait illustrating strong family DNA in genetic portraits of family members.
    Half male, half female face portrait illustrating strong family DNA in genetic portraits of family members.
    Half male, half female face portrait illustrating strong family DNA in genetic portraits of family members.

    #11

    Son/Father: Ulric, 45 And Denis, 77

    A side-by-side genetic portrait showing strong family DNA through distinct facial features and hair color differences.

    #12

    Father/Son: Claude, 54 And Benoit, 23

    Portrait showing side-by-side comparison of family members highlighting the strong resemblance in family DNA traits.

    #13

    Sister/Brother: Pascale, 45 And David, 36

    Person with long brown hair and a faint beard, posing against a plain background illustrating strong family DNA traits.

    #14

    Daugther/Mother: Pascale And Ghislaine

    Woman showing side-by-side genetic portrait with two different hair colors illustrating strong family DNA traits.

    #15

    Twins: Laurence And Christine, 25

    Young woman with expressive eyes and natural look, illustrating family DNA resemblance in genetic portraits concept.
    Young woman with expressive eyes and natural look, illustrating family DNA resemblance in genetic portraits concept.
    Young woman with expressive eyes and natural look, illustrating family DNA resemblance in genetic portraits concept.

    To the twin sister who puts on make-up: no need for make-up, you are so beautiful and younger looking without!

    #16

    Daugther/Mother: Sophea, 37 And Sophal, 62

    Portrait of a woman showing the strong family DNA connection in a side-by-side genetic comparison concept.

    #17

    Sisters: Sam, 15 And Maxim, 16

    Young woman with long brown hair and blue eyes looking straight at the camera in a genetic portrait showing family DNA traits.
    Young woman with long brown hair and blue eyes looking straight at the camera in a genetic portrait showing family DNA traits.
    Young woman with long brown hair and blue eyes looking straight at the camera in a genetic portrait showing family DNA traits.

    #18

    Sisters: Amélie, 42 And Catherine, 35

    Woman with short dark hair and hoop earrings in a close-up portrait highlighting family DNA resemblance.
    Woman with short dark hair and hoop earrings in a close-up portrait highlighting family DNA resemblance.
    Woman with short dark hair and hoop earrings in a close-up portrait highlighting family DNA resemblance.

    #19

    Son/Father: Nathan, 22 And Ulric, 45

    Portrait of a man with half his face younger and the other half older, illustrating strong family DNA traits side-by-side.
    Portrait of a man with half his face younger and the other half older, illustrating strong family DNA traits side-by-side.
    Portrait of a man with half his face younger and the other half older, illustrating strong family DNA traits side-by-side.

    #20

    Daugther/Father: Ismaëlle, 23 And Ulric, 45

    Side-by-side genetic portrait showing family DNA traits with distinct facial features and different hair styles on each half.
    Side-by-side genetic portrait showing family DNA traits with distinct facial features and different hair styles on each half.
    Side-by-side genetic portrait showing family DNA traits with distinct facial features and different hair styles on each half.

    #21

    Sisters: Justine, 34 And Émilie, 36

    Woman with half blonde, half dark brown hair and mismatched eyes, illustrating strong family DNA traits in a genetic portrait.

    #22

    Father/Daugther: Hâm, 64 And Sophea, 37

    Portrait of a person with half gray and half black hair, illustrating strong family DNA in genetic portraits.

    #23

    Twins: Christine And Laurence, 25

    Woman showing two different facial expressions side-by-side, illustrating strong family DNA in a genetic portrait comparison.
    Woman showing two different facial expressions side-by-side, illustrating strong family DNA in a genetic portrait comparison.
    Woman showing two different facial expressions side-by-side, illustrating strong family DNA in a genetic portrait comparison.

    #24

    Mother/Daugther : Mireille, 37 And Juliette, 14

    Close-up portrait of a young woman with long hair, showcasing strong family DNA in a genetic portrait style.

