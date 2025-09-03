ADVERTISEMENT

Ulric Collette is a photographer and graphic designer who explores family connections in a unique way. His series, Genetic Portraits, combines photos of relatives to show how they look alike. What started as a fun experiment with his son has grown into a striking collection of images.

By carefully blending photos, Ulric highlights surprising similarities and differences between family members. From parents and children to siblings and grandparents, his portraits make us think about how genetics shapes the way we look.

More info: Instagram | geneticportraits.ca