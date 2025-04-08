Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Patriarchy”: Gen Z Woman Sparks Viral Debate With Short-Nail Theory
Lifestyle, News

“Patriarchy”: Gen Z Woman Sparks Viral Debate With Short-Nail Theory

A content creator sparked a debate about aesthetic choices and self-confidence after sharing her thoughts on women who wear short nails.

According to 26-year-old Ashley Shim, short nails are a sign that the woman wearing them lives by her own rules and doesn’t seek anyone’s approval.

Taking to TikTok, Ashley explained, “All the girls who wear their nails super short—you just know they don’t give a flying f*ck. They don’t care. They’re living their best life. You just know she’s a baddie, and she’s really freaking confident.”

Highlights
  • Ashley Shim went viral after stating that women who have short nails are confident and do not care about following beauty trends.
  • Many people agreed with her theory, highlighting the multiple benefits of short nails over long ones.
  • While some emphasized hygiene and practicality, others pointed out the time and money required for manicures for long nails.
    Ashley Shim, a 26-year-old content creator, sparked a viral debate by stating that short nails signal confidence, not a lack of style or effort

    Women getting manicures in a bright salon, sparking discussion on patriarchy and nail trends.

    Image credits: stock.adobe.com

    Ashley told Newsweek she’s had short nails all her life and used to feel insecure about them, as she associated short nails with not being “cool enough” or “in style.”

    “But, over time, I realized that confidence doesn’t come from the length of your nails. Short nails feel authentic to me, and they are COOL,” she shared.

    Ashley used to feel insecure about short nails but grew to love them, saying they express her personality

    Gloved hands doing nail art with red polish, sparking patriarchy debate related to a short-nail theory.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels

    Ashley also discussed the influence of social media in setting beauty trends for women and how easily we can get swept up in what we see on our screens.

    “It’s easy to feel like that’s the normal standard—that everyone should have long nails.

    “I’ll still catch myself admiring the cool patterns and tiny animations and think, ‘Ugh, I want that.’ But then I remind myself: that’s just not me. And that’s OK.

    “It’s about embracing what feels true to you … It’s about owning it, not hiding it,” she concluded.

    Hands with long, sharp black nails and silver rings; central to a patriarchy debate.

    Image credits: Marlen Stahlhuth / Unsplash

    Ashley’s video has garnered over 2 million views and thousands of comments from women sharing why they agree or disagree with her theory.

    “The real baddies are the ones with short nails and unpainted haha” one user said.

    “Long fake nails are the patriarchy making sure you can’t do anything efficiently,” said someone else.

    A third shared: “I learned long ago that fussing over nails, hair and makeup (and shoes and purses) was a waste of money and mental health. True power is ignoring all of it.”

    Many agreed short nails show confidence, in addition to being practical

    Gen Z woman discusses short-nail theory, sparking debate on patriarchy.

    Image credits: ashleyy.shim / TikTok

    Young woman discusses short-nail theory, sparking patriarchy debate, as she walks city street with buildings in background.

    Image credits: ashleyy.shim / TikTok

    Others emphasized that they keep their nails short not for appearance but for practical reasons, as long nails would interfere with their work, household tasks, or hobbies.

    “As someone who bakes, works in an ER and takes violin lessons, this is probably the most annoying social standard,” penned one woman.

    “I’m confident knowing my short nails aren’t going to slam into anything and bend freaking backwards,” commented a separate viewer.

    “Totally! But also job-dependent. Hard to have pretty nails if you’re handling raw materials or in a lab, etc!” someone else agreed.

    “All the girls who wear their nails super short—you just know they don’t give a flying f*ck. They don’t care. They’re living their best life,” Ashley said

    @ashleyy.shimtheres nothing more lethal than this 💅♬ original sound – Ash in NYC

    Text discussing aesthetic choices, highlighting patriarchy debate sparked by short-nail theory from Gen Z woman.

    Comment on patriarchy debate: "That's so judgy lol you don’t know that person.

    Text reading "People's different tastes make the world interesting" on a gray background, related to patriarchy debate.

    Gen Z woman's text about long nails and patriarchy, mentioning handmade jewelry and arts and crafts.

    Others expressed different opinions. “Ok [thank you] for this BUT as someone who has short nails out of comfort & convenience I literally see every girl with long nails as a baddie.”

    Many commenters highlighted another reason for keeping their nails short: hygiene. “My nails seem to act like little shovels for dirt when longer. 😅 It grosses me out so I cut them.”

    Long nails can lead to onycholysis, a condition where the nail separates from the nail bed, and paronychia, an infection of the area surrounding the nail. It can also make bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus grow beneath the nail.

    Others said they simply chose short nails for hygiene, as long nails “act like shovels for dirt”

    Close-up of a woman's hands filing nails, sparking a debate on patriarchy and nail length.

    Image credits: Oleg Ivanov / Unsplash

    Nail care with oil dropper on hand, linked to Gen Z viral debate on patriarchy and short-nail theory.

    Image credits: stock.adobe.com

    Whether they’re natural or artificial, long nails tend to harbor more microorganisms, making them harder to fully clean through handwashing or scrubbing.

    For good nail hygiene, the Mayo Clinic recommends wearing rubber gloves when washing dishes, cleaning, or using harsh chemicals and avoiding biting your fingernails or picking at your cuticles.

    “These habits can damage the nail bed. Even a minor cut next to your fingernail can allow germs to enter and cause an infection,” experts warn on the site.

    Kristin Gulino, who owns a nail salon called Paintbucket, said long nails are for women who are “glamorous high maintenance”

    @paintbucketnails are you short or long? 💅 #nails#nailtrends#nailsalon#longervideos#beautytok#nailsoftiktok♬ original sound – Paintbucket

    @sliimkim short natural nails… I, personally, could never, but they’re onto something! #forthegirls♬ original sound – Slimkim


    Some women said they were surprised to see certain celebrities wearing short nails, considering they can afford housekeepers or nannies to handle many daily tasks.

    Kim Kardashian, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendall Jenner, and Olivia Rodrigo are among the stars who have recently been spotted with short manicures.

    In contrast, Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Cynthia Erivo, and Ariana Grande favor longer nails.

    “As someone who bakes, works in an ER and takes violin lessons, this is probably the most annoying social standard,” one woman said of the long-nail trend

    Hands with diverse nail colors forming a circle, symbolizing a viral debate on patriarchy from a Gen Z perspective.

    Image credits: Chu Chup Hinh / Pexels

    Kristin Gulino, who owns a nail salon called Paintbucket, agreed with Ashley’s take. She said women with short nails “don’t need to be too flashy” and are “clean and meticulous.”

    Meanwhile, women with long nails, like her, are “glamorous high maintenance.”

    “My hands are everything to me,” Kristin said. “And that is how every woman with long nails feels. These women are confident, but it’s not ‘roll out of bed’ confidence. I’m putting work into my outfit and every detail of what I’m doing to keep me looking good.”

    People are split on whether they prefer short or long nails

    Comment on short nails related to hygiene, sparking debate on patriarchy with 13.4K likes.

    Comment on patriarchy and short nails with 6,883 likes, sparking debate.

    Comment on patriarchy's impact via nail length, suggesting inefficiency.

    Comment on the patriarchy debate: "long nails are really uncomfy for a creative life," with 252 likes.

    Comment on patriarchy debate about short nails and hobbies like cooking and yoga, liked by 1,565 people.

    Comment discussing short-nail theory amidst patriarchy debate, with emojis and likes.

    Comment discussing patriarchy, suggesting short nails equal a boss woman, with likes and engagement icons.

    Comment discussing long nails as status symbol, sparking patriarchy debate.

    Comment discussing short nails and patriarchy, highlighting a woman's confidence and self-expression.

    Comment discussing personal preference for short nails, sparking a viral debate related to patriarchy.

    Comment discussing patriarchy, reading: "girl no confidence, just LOTS of anxiety" with crying emoji and likes.

    Comment discussing short nails and societal pressures related to patriarchy.

    Comment on nail length, user expressing love for nail artistry despite overstimulation, linked to patriarchy debate.

    Comment on nail styles, sparking debate on patriarchy, with heart and likes.

    Comment discussing short to long nails, encouraging individuality, related to patriarchy debate.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    nitka711 avatar
    Nitka Tsar
    Nitka Tsar
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, I‘m such a trend setter. I had short nails since…. forever

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    deb-lucas avatar
    Dilly Millandry
    Dilly Millandry
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have camptodactyly affecting several fingers on both hands (means I can't straighten them fully) and I find long nails absolutely get in my way when doing certain things (eg using a keyboard). I keep my nails SHORT for comfort reasons. I don't personally like the look of very long nails (each to their own) but I'm not going to assume it says anything about someone's confidence!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    chanakaufman87_2 avatar
    CK
    CK
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't understand how people manage to use their hands when they have long nails. I'm impressed but I don't think I could even get dressed if my nails were long.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
