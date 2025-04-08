“Patriarchy”: Gen Z Woman Sparks Viral Debate With Short-Nail Theory

ADVERTISEMENT

A content creator sparked a debate about aesthetic choices and self-confidence after sharing her thoughts on women who wear short nails.

According to 26-year-old Ashley Shim, short nails are a sign that the woman wearing them lives by her own rules and doesn’t seek anyone’s approval.

Taking to TikTok, Ashley explained, “All the girls who wear their nails super short—you just know they don’t give a flying f*ck. They don’t care. They’re living their best life. You just know she’s a baddie, and she’s really freaking confident.”

Many people agreed with her theory, highlighting the multiple benefits of short nails over long ones.

While some emphasized hygiene and practicality, others pointed out the time and money required for manicures for long nails.

Image credits: stock.adobe.com

Ashley told Newsweek she’s had short nails all her life and used to feel insecure about them, as she associated short nails with not being “cool enough” or “in style.”

“But, over time, I realized that confidence doesn’t come from the length of your nails. Short nails feel authentic to me, and they are COOL,” she shared.

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels

Ashley also discussed the influence of social media in setting beauty trends for women and how easily we can get swept up in what we see on our screens.

“It’s easy to feel like that’s the normal standard—that everyone should have long nails.

“I’ll still catch myself admiring the cool patterns and tiny animations and think, ‘Ugh, I want that.’ But then I remind myself: that’s just not me. And that’s OK.

“It’s about embracing what feels true to you … It’s about owning it, not hiding it,” she concluded.

Image credits: Marlen Stahlhuth / Unsplash

Ashley’s video has garnered over 2 million views and thousands of comments from women sharing why they agree or disagree with her theory.

“The real baddies are the ones with short nails and unpainted haha” one user said.

“Long fake nails are the patriarchy making sure you can’t do anything efficiently,” said someone else.

A third shared: “I learned long ago that fussing over nails, hair and makeup (and shoes and purses) was a waste of money and mental health. True power is ignoring all of it.”

Image credits: ashleyy.shim / TikTok

Others emphasized that they keep their nails short not for appearance but for practical reasons, as long nails would interfere with their work, household tasks, or hobbies.

“As someone who bakes, works in an ER and takes violin lessons, this is probably the most annoying social standard,” penned one woman.

“I’m confident knowing my short nails aren’t going to slam into anything and bend freaking backwards,” commented a separate viewer.

“Totally! But also job-dependent. Hard to have pretty nails if you’re handling raw materials or in a lab, etc!” someone else agreed.

Others expressed different opinions. “Ok [thank you] for this BUT as someone who has short nails out of comfort & convenience I literally see every girl with long nails as a baddie.”

Many commenters highlighted another reason for keeping their nails short: hygiene. “My nails seem to act like little shovels for dirt when longer. 😅 It grosses me out so I cut them.”

Long nails can lead to onycholysis, a condition where the nail separates from the nail bed, and paronychia, an infection of the area surrounding the nail. It can also make bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus grow beneath the nail.

Image credits: Oleg Ivanov / Unsplash

Image credits: stock.adobe.com

Whether they’re natural or artificial, long nails tend to harbor more microorganisms, making them harder to fully clean through handwashing or scrubbing.

For good nail hygiene, the Mayo Clinic recommends wearing rubber gloves when washing dishes, cleaning, or using harsh chemicals and avoiding biting your fingernails or picking at your cuticles.

“These habits can damage the nail bed. Even a minor cut next to your fingernail can allow germs to enter and cause an infection,” experts warn on the site.

Some women said they were surprised to see certain celebrities wearing short nails, considering they can afford housekeepers or nannies to handle many daily tasks.

Kim Kardashian, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendall Jenner, and Olivia Rodrigo are among the stars who have recently been spotted with short manicures.

In contrast, Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Cynthia Erivo, and Ariana Grande favor longer nails.

Image credits: Chu Chup Hinh / Pexels

Kristin Gulino, who owns a nail salon called Paintbucket, agreed with Ashley’s take. She said women with short nails “don’t need to be too flashy” and are “clean and meticulous.”

Meanwhile, women with long nails, like her, are “glamorous high maintenance.”

“My hands are everything to me,” Kristin said. “And that is how every woman with long nails feels. These women are confident, but it’s not ‘roll out of bed’ confidence. I’m putting work into my outfit and every detail of what I’m doing to keep me looking good.”

