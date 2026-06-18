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Gavin Newsom’s Jaw‑Dropping Confession To Justin Trudeau At World Cup Exposed As He Assumed No One Was Looking
Gavin Newsom talking animatedly to Justin Trudeau at the World Cup, as another man looks on.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Gavin Newsom’s Jaw‑Dropping Confession To Justin Trudeau At World Cup Exposed As He Assumed No One Was Looking

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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The 2026 FIFA World Cup is in full swing, and spotting celebrities in the stands during games is not uncommon.

On Saturday, June 13, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to support the USA in its clash with Paraguay, with California Governor Gavin Newsom by his side.

The duo, according to a lip reader for a prominent news outlet, appeared to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump, with Newsom allegedly describing him as “far better” than anyone else who has served in the role.

Highlights
  • A lip reader claimed Gavin Newsom praised Trump when speaking to Justin Trudeau at the FIFA World Cup.
  • This alleged remark came shortly before he publicly pushed back against the president, accusing him of using the Department of Justice to target him.
  • Trudeau, for his part, drew criticism from some Canadians for missing a home team match to attend a fixture involving the United States.

If true, the confession would be striking, given that Newsom is a prominent Democratic critic of Trump and has expressed ambitions to replace him in 2028. 

RELATED:

    Democrat California Governor Allegedly Praised Trump as the Best President in American History

    Gavin Newsom, a politician, makes a confession to Justin Trudeau at the World Cup, as seen in this image.

    Image credits: cagovernor/Instagram

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    Nicola Hickling, the hearing-impaired founder of LipReader Ltd, carried out the lip-reading analysis for a Daily Mail article published on June 18. 

    Trudeau and Newsom appeared locked in a tense exchange during the game, which went in the USA’s favor by 4–1.

    As Newsom shared his views about Trump with Trudeau, the latter shook his head and allegedly said, “Listen, I can tell you one thing I’ve learned about it. You can’t see it because they’re rivals. But it’s been four months.”

    Justin Trudeau, a politician, is shown making a confession to Gavin Newsom at the World Cup in this image.

    Image credits: justinpjtrudeau/Instagram

    It wasn’t clear what exactly the pair were discussing, but Trump notably started a conflict with Iran four months ago, on February 28.

    Newsom responded to Trudeau with his back to the camera, with Trudeau reacting to whatever he said by clasping his hands.

    Hickling claimed the former politician potentially offered rare praise for Trump.

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    “Yeah, Trump can beat them, but there’s no way out of it,” he apparently said.

    This image shows a tweet regarding Gavin Newsom and Justin Trudeau at the World Cup.

    Image credits: ScottMc1007

    This image displays a tweet about Gavin Newsom and Justin Trudeau's confession at the World Cup.

    Image credits: IAtoBCProud

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    Newsom offered, “He will. He will survive. He is a far better president than them.”

    Daily Mail requested comment from Newsom’s press officer.

    “Is your lip reader blind? Hahaha,” they were reportedly told.

    Gavin Newsom attended the FIFA World Cup while facing an ongoing investigation from the Trump administration

    Gavin Newsom and Justin Trudeau are caught in a private moment at the World Cup in this image.

    Image credits: eliasquijada2/TikTok

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    The California governor released a video on Monday, June 15, claiming he is under investigation by the Department of Justice, before any announcement from the law enforcement unit was made.

    Newsom claimed that federal agents have been knocking on the doors of his friends and family members, “demanding random documents.”

    Gavin Newsom and Justin Trudeau at World Cup, their confession exposed.

    Image credits: eliasquijada2/TikTok

    His office said agents have asked questions on a wide range of topics and subpoenaed bank records from not only the governor but also his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a filmmaker and founder of a nonprofit that raises awareness about gender stereotypes.

    “A public servant. A woman who’s dedicated her life to supporting women and girls. Someone who has done nothing wrong other than having the temerity to advocate for what she believes in. If they can’t intimidate me, they’ll go after the mother of my children,” Newsom lamented.

    Screenshot of a tweet about Gavin Newsom and Justin Trudeau being recorded at World Cup.

    Image credits: FLUFFYTT2

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    Screenshot of a tweet asking for lip readers for Gavin Newsom and Justin Trudeau at World Cup.

    Image credits: JoeyAllegro95

    The investigation against him, by his assessment, is payback for his political ambitions.

    “Trump isn’t coming after me because of my mean tweets. He’s coming after me because I’m considering running for president,” he said.

    Gavin Newsom and Justin Trudeau in a conversation at the World Cup, their confession exposed.

    Image credits: eliasquijada2/TikTok

    Newsom isn’t one to back out, though, as he reiterated his future candidacy by issuing a scathing response to his potential rival, JD Vance, this week.

    The vice president appeared as a co-host on Fox News’ show The Five on Tuesday, June 16. This led journalist Aaron Rupar to joke on X that he was “auditioning to be a Fox host, apparently.”

    “Makes sense. JD is going to need a job in 2028 since he won’t be president,” Newsom replied.

    Trudeau was criticized for attending the USA-Paraguay clash instead of an earlier Canada match

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning Gavin Newsom and Justin Trudeau's conversation at World Cup.

    Image credits: KevinRober58058

    Tweet referencing Gavin Newsom and Justin Trudeau at World Cup, discussing a jaw-dropping confession.

    Image credits: soulsanctuarys

    Canada faced Bosnia and Herzegovina just hours before the USA–Paraguay match.

    Trudeau’s girlfriend, Katy Perry, performed at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as part of the opening ceremony for the United States’ FIFA campaign. She sang the U.S. national anthem before performing Wonder, the closing track from her seventh studio album, 143.

    Katy Perry performing at the World Cup, relating to Gavin Newsom and Justin Trudeau's confession.

    Image credits: FIFA/YouTube

    Trudeau later took to social media to clarify that he attended the match to support Perry, not the U.S. team.

    “Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call. But you know who I’m rooting for to take the Cup,” he said. 

    Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau at the World Cup, linked to Gavin Newsom's jaw-dropping confession.

    Image credits: katyperry/Instagram

    However, the explanation did little to quell criticism from Canadians.

    “This is the same prime minister who demanded everyone boycott America,” one X user wrote.

    Tweet about Gavin Newsom and Justin Trudeau at World Cup, focusing on their interaction and confession.

    Image credits: AbrahamBEyre

    Tweet speculating on Gavin Newsom and Justin Trudeau's discussion at World Cup, regarding the confession.

    Image credits: woodyXfile

    “Remember when Trudeau spent years patting himself on the back and taking credit for securing the World Cup bid for Canada? But the second the tournament actually starts, and our national team takes the pitch, he completely ghosts us,” another posted.

    “I’m very disappointed that Trudeau did not attend the Canada World Cup opening game. It’s not about ‘going to a soccer game with his girlfriend.’ It’s about going to the USA game instead of Canada,” a third noted.

    Despite the chatter, Trudeau and Perry were seen kissing in the stands following her performance. 

    “They look like evil brothers conspiring against their father, the king,” a netizen said about Newsom and Trudeau

    Twitter screenshot: SMHonk's tweet mentions Gavin Newsom, Justin Trudeau, and World Cup confessions.

    Image credits: SMHonk1983

    Twitter screenshot: 3DotsOneDash's tweet references Gavin Newsom, Justin Trudeau, and World Cup.

    Image credits: 3DotsOneDash

    Twitter screenshot: Douglas MechArthur's tweet on Gavin Newsom, Justin Trudeau, and World Cup confessions.

    Image credits: Kicksbuttson

    Twitter screenshot: Richard Lorenzen's tweet about Gavin Newsom, Justin Trudeau, and World Cup confessions.

    Image credits: WarSeabee

    Twitter screenshot: Eléonora's tweet regarding Gavin Newsom, Justin Trudeau, and World Cup confessions.

    Image credits: EleonoraFall

    Twitter user Alleria_eh speculates about the Gavin Newsom and Justin Trudeau confession at World Cup.

    Image credits: alleria_eh

    Twitter user Lawyered discusses Gavin Newsom and Justin Trudeau World Cup confession, needing a lip reader.

    Image credits: BitGrateful

    Twitter user Brent Smith suggests Gavin Newsom is advising Justin Trudeau about Trump at the World Cup.

    Image credits: Brentsky16

    Twitter user CyndiRenn comments on Gavin Newsom and Justin Trudeau, implying a confession at World Cup.

    Image credits: cyndi_renn

    Twitter user Deb T shares a strong opinion on Gavin Newsom and Justin Trudeau during their World Cup confession.

    Image credits: bluejaydeb

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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    Jeremy James
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    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are we sure he didn't say, "fart better?"

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    Jeremy James
    Jeremy James
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    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are we sure he didn't say, "fart better?"

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