Guy Is Not Interested In Visual Novel Games, Thus Refuses To Check It Out After His Girlfriend Asks For His Opinion On The Project That She Created

You know that feeling when you have been working on something for so long and then you finally complete it and you are so proud of yourself? Oh, and also, when something like that happens and you want to show your loved ones, and that feeling when they are so happy for you and proud of you? It’s just priceless. Well, now let’s try this – you have worked so many years on one project and you want to show your partner and they tell you that they are not interested and it’s too long for them to read. Yeah, wow, that hurts.

Support from loved ones is important – especially when sometimes you need a little push to not give up and know that somebody believes in you

Guy gets slammed online for refusing to play a game that his girlfriend has been working on for almost 2 years

He said that he is not into visual novels and it’s just too much for him to read

His girlfriend gave him the silent treatment in return, some of his friends says that she is being immature, others agree that he should be more supportive

A few days ago, a guy took his story to the judges of Reddit. He was pondering if it was wrong to refuse to play a visual novel game that his girlfriend has been creating for almost 2 years and asked him to check it out. The post received a lot of attention and in just 2 days it got almost 15K upvotes and more than 2.2K comments.

So, to begin with, the author says that his girlfriend wanted him to play her game, but he declined because he is not interested and it’s just too much reading. Finally, he started playing, but lasted only 15 minutes, because again – too much to read. Moreover, she asked him to give his opinion about the endings, but he did not intend to.

This behavior, of course, made the girlfriend sad, doubt her work and she still asked him to check because it’s important for her. However the OP then got mad because she wants to ‘blackmail’ him into doing something that he doesn’t want. Following this, his girlfriend hasn’t spoken with him and their friends’ opinions about the whole situation have been divided – some of them said that she was being childish, but others said that he should be more supportive.

Folks online voted that the guy is the jerk in this situation. “All I read was I’m a [terrible] bf and can’t do something as simple as sitting and reading to make my gf happy,” one user wrote and received much support. “This is so important in a relationship. My other is not artistic at all but he acts interested,” another added.

Bored Panda contacted Laura, who has been writing and researching regarding dating and the complicated world of modern love for over 5 years. She kindly agreed to share her insights regarding support for each other in relationships.

“Supporting your partner’s passions shows that you value their thoughts and ideas. It also proves that you fully accept and love them for who they are. But there is a difference between showing support and actively getting involved,” she started.

“Rather than forcing yourself to take part in interests that don’t align with your own, you can show support by asking questions, watching, listening, checking in, and occasionally taking part. So in this case, the person could have finished the visual novel as a one-off because it means a lot to their partner.”

Speaking about the compromises that couples can employ to navigate situations when they need support despite others not being interested, Laura shares: “Relationships are an ideal opportunity to discover new interests and hobbies. That’s why I recommend couples are open to exploring each other’s passions.”

“Communicate together and come up with ways to show support that don’t feel too straining. For instance, if you dislike football but your partner plays every week, you could opt to watch a game once a month,” she emphasizes.

Finally, “A person not willing to engage in a conversation about your interests is a huge red flag. Belittling, criticizing or mocking is also something to be cautious of. Again, while a partner doesn’t have to actively be involved to show support, they should listen, respect and show interest in what you care about.”

Folks in the comments criticized the guy for his behavior and felt sorry for his girlfriend