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After Crying In Court Over Videos Of Horrific Crimes, Son Of Norway’s Future Queen Faces Major Trial Update
Young man, son of Norway's future queen, in traditional attire facing a major trial update after court emotional moments.
Celebrities, Entertainment

After Crying In Court Over Videos Of Horrific Crimes, Son Of Norway’s Future Queen Faces Major Trial Update

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Marius Borg Høiby, the 29-year-old son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, received disappointing news from the Appeal Court of Oslo on Wednesday, June 10, when he was denied release from custody ahead of his June 15 verdict.

He has remained incarcerated since February while facing a grand total of 40 charges involving illegal substances and harming women.

Highlights
  • Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been in custody since February while facing 40 charges.
  • He sought release ahead of his June 15 verdict so he could be with his mother, who is battling pulmonary fibrosis, but his request was denied.
  • Prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of seven years and seven months for Marius.

The decision comes as Marius had sought release to be close to his ailing mother, who suffers from pulmonary fibrosis — a progressive lung disease — as her condition continues to deteriorate.

Doctors placed the crown princess on a national waiting list for a lung transplant last week, with Queen Sonja describing her condition as “serious.”

“Sitting inside when I know Mum is so sick is unbearable,” he told the court.

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    The appeals court pointed to the risk of Marius Borg Høiby committing additional offenses if released

    Son of Norway's future queen in formal suit holding Norwegian flag

    Image credits: Getty/Mark Cuthbert

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    Marius has denied the most serious charges against him, which include taking advantage of at least four women and being aggressive towards his former partners.

    On the other hand, he pleaded guilty to charges such as possessing marijuana, driving without a license, and breaking a restraining order during his trial that ran between February 3 and March 19.

    Son of Norway's future queen wearing sunglasses at event

    Image credits: Getty/Julian Parker

    His lawyers, Petar Sekulic and Ellen Holager Andenæs, had repeatedly failed to secure his release until Monday, June 8, when he told the Oslo District Court that being detained while his mother suffered had become unbearable.

    The court ruled that while there was a marginal risk of the crown princess’s son reoffending, he had been free of illicit substances in prison, and therefore it would be “disproportionately intrusive” to deny his release.

    The Court of Appeal disagreed with that assessment in its ruling.

    Tattooed young man with gun and money posing indoors

    Image credits: marius_borg

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    “We are very, very disappointed on behalf of our client. One can imagine how he feels,” Ellen Holager Andenæs told Norwegian media following the overturning of the District Court’s order.

    Prosecutors are seeking a jail term of seven years and seven months for Marius.

    He is, notably, not a working member of the Norwegian royal family, as Princess Mette-Marit shares him not with Crown Prince Haakon but with Norwegian businessman and financial analyst Morten Borg.

    Marius Borg Høiby broke down in court while defending his parents and the crown prince

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    Nora Haukland, one of Marius Borg Høiby’s former girlfriends, testified on the 14th day of his trial.

    She alleged that she once urged Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit to seek professional help for Marius, but was told that his personal struggles were not their responsibility.

    Norwegian royal family at public event in formal attire

    Image credits: Getty/Rune Hellestad

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    Marius fiercely disputed that version, saying, “The story is absurd to hear.”

    “Now she’s going to involve my parents,” he continued while visibly tearing up.

    “I don’t know anyone who has worked harder for me to be okay. Mom and Haakon have only ever been the kindest people in the world, both to Nora and me. The way they’re being described here makes me incredibly angry,” he added as he struggled to continue.

    Son of Norway's future queen with woman in traditional dress outdoors

    Image credits: Instagram/norahaukland

    Speaking about his biological father, Morten Borg, Marius said he was also “fantastically kind” to Nora.

    The court proceedings were halted briefly to allow Marius time to compose himself.

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    Young man with tattoos smiling outdoors, related to Norway trial update

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    Haukland’s testimony overall included allegations of manipulation, love bombing, and violence throughout her and Marius’s relationship, which lasted from spring 2022 to summer 2023.

    Man in black shirt holding phone and box, Norway trial update subject

    Image credits: marius_borg

    She detailed several incidents, including one that allegedly took place at Skaugum, the official residence of Norway’s crown prince and princess.

    Marius claimed that any aggression in their relationship was mutual.

    Prior to this, Marius broke down on the opening day of his trial as prosecutors played a video that showed him forcing himself on a woman.

    The footage was allegedly retrieved from his phone.

    Before Marius’s case, Mette-Marit’s connection with Jeffrey Epstein cast a shadow on the Norwegian royal family

    Mette-Marit’s name appeared in the final batch of Epstein files released by the U.S. Department of Justice on January 30.

    The documents revealed extensive contact between her and the disgraced NYC financier between 2011 and 2014, long after he had pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting an underage girl. 

    Norway's future queen and son waving at event in court trial update

    Image credits: Getty/Julian Parker

    While it was known that the princess had correspondence with Epstein, the nature of the emails blew apart any suggestion that they were mere associates, as Epstein referred to her as “twisted” and not a “typical royal.”

    On February 3, Mette-Marit addressed their connection by providing a statement to Fox News Digital.

    Tweet about money and power linked to Norway court trial update

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    Tweet commenting on a court case related to Norway's future queen's son trial update

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    “Jeffrey Epstein is solely responsible for his actions. I must take responsibility for not having investigated Epstein’s background more thoroughly and for not realizing sooner what kind of person he was.

    “I deeply regret this, and it is a responsibility I must bear. I showed poor judgment and regret having had any contact with Epstein at all,” she said.

    Son of Norway's future queen dressed in formal attire at court trial update

    Image credits: Getty/Julian Parker

    Mette-Marit issued an apology, especially addressed to the King and Queen of Norway, on February 6.

    In this statement, she claimed that “some of the content of the messages between Epstein and me does not represent the person I want to be.”

    Netizens have tied both Marius and Mette-Marit’s scandals together, with a detractor writing, “like mother, like son.”

    “Incredible,” a social media user said about the court’s decision to keep Marius detained

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    Tweet discussing emotional impact of Norway future queen's son's criminal actions

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    Tweet says he got a big fat no about Norway's future queen's son trial update

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    Tweet questions if Norway's future queen's son might skip the country amid trial

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    Tweet mentions Epstein files linked to Norway's future queen's son and daughter

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    Tweet calls the Norway future queen's son trial an incredible breaking story

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    Tweet argues Norway's future queen's son should stay in jail despite ailing moms

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    Tweet stating mentally ill in response to Norway's future queen's son trial update

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    Tweet emphasizing seriousness of Norway future queen's son trial update

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "“Sitting inside when I know Mum is so sick is unbearable,” he told the court." Wow, it's almost as if he could have known, before committing any crimes, that incarceration would keep him away from his family!

    1
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    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He suffers from "Evil Nahzee Villain Actor Face"

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    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She, allegedly, might d*e if she doesn’t get new lungs. She fell “very” ill after they started to hound her about Epstein. Her son is an ugly, sweaty looking, coke sniffing loser-psycho and Sweden wants to donate money for her new lungs. It’s a s**t-show!

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "“Sitting inside when I know Mum is so sick is unbearable,” he told the court." Wow, it's almost as if he could have known, before committing any crimes, that incarceration would keep him away from his family!

    1
    1point
    reply
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He suffers from "Evil Nahzee Villain Actor Face"

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She, allegedly, might d*e if she doesn’t get new lungs. She fell “very” ill after they started to hound her about Epstein. Her son is an ugly, sweaty looking, coke sniffing loser-psycho and Sweden wants to donate money for her new lungs. It’s a s**t-show!

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    0points
    reply
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