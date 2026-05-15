51 Wild Times People Just Had To Take A Pic At The Supermarket Or Else Nobody Would Believe Them
Most trips to the grocery store are mundane. You get in, you find what you need, and you get out as quickly as possible. You’ve seen the store a thousand times, and the only thing that could possibly excite you is a good sale.
But apparently, once in a blue moon, you might encounter something so random in the cereal aisle that you have to do a double take. Bored Panda has scoured the internet and compiled a list of the funniest and wildest things people have witnessed while shopping for groceries. Enjoy scrolling through these random encounters, and be sure to upvote the ones that would definitely stop you in your tracks too!
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Caught In The Wild At A Publix But Definitely Walmart Customer Energy
My Buddy's Ex Got Married In A Wal Mart
Bro Works At A Grocery Store, He Taped This To His Back As He Tried To Restock
How do you feel about going to the grocery store? Do you look forward to your weekly shopping? Or do you send your partner with a list so you can stay as far away from Walmart as possible? According to CapitalOne Shopping, Americans visit grocery stores once every 4.7 days on average. And they typically spend 46 minutes in the store.
While online grocery delivery has become much more popular since the pandemic, growing by 27.3% from 2024 to 2025, most shoppers still prefer to do things the old-fashioned way. In fact, in-store purchases account for nearly 93% of all grocery sales.
This Guy I Met At The Grocery Store Had His Pet Turkey With Him
Saw This Lemur At A Local Grocery Store
Taking The Missus Out Shopping
In total, American grocery stores raked in $890.04 billion in revenue in 2024. And over 38.5 million Americans visit their local Walmart, HEB, Kroger, Publix, etc. every day.
If you don’t live in the United States, you might not be aware of just how humongous American grocery stores can be. But CapitalOne Shopping reports that the average grocery store is 35,800 square feet (or 3,326 square meters). And if you include warehouses and supercenters, the average size jumps to 42,450 square feet (or 3,944 square meters). No wonder people spend 45 minutes shopping around!
Just A Guy And His Squirrel At Walmart
Just Need Little Break At The Store
Hmmm
My sister and her girlfriend core (my sis is the one in the cart)
Apparently, the primary grocery shopper in a U.S. household spends about 63.5 hours every year buying groceries. And 88% of these household shoppers like to drive to their preferred grocery store at least once a week. On average, consumers tend to live 4 miles away from their preferred store. And the most popular time to grab groceries is between 11 am and 1 pm on Saturday or Sunday. About one-fifth of shoppers go during those times, so if you want to avoid waiting in line, you might want to head out early!
How To Dress For The Container Store...uh
Then You Make Walmart Your Living Room
“You Are Grounded Young Man!”
One of the biggest concerns people usually have when it comes to buying groceries is the cost. Half of Americans now say that they struggle to afford food, so everyone’s always on the lookout for a good deal. CapitalOne Shopping reports that the average US household spent $6,516 on groceries in 2024, or about $125.31 per week. To save money, 99% of households say they purchase frozen foods. And 73% of grocery shoppers say that they even purchase plant-based alternative foods at least occasionally.
Saw This Old Dude And His Flight Simulator Set Up At A Grocery Store. I Hope I'm As Cool As He Is Someday
Michigan Walmart
Someone's Gotta Humble These People
Something else shoppers have on their minds while grabbing groceries is their health. You are what you eat, right? A survey from the National Grocers Association found that 63% of shoppers expect their stores to support them in living a healthier lifestyle. Over a quarter would like to see instructions on how to cook with certain foods, while 25% want help understanding label information, ingredient lists and nutritional claims. 58% also believe that healthy food alternatives should be stocked alongside other food items.
A Store Employee Hunting A Pigeon
A Suspicious Supermarket Worker Found This In A Baby Carriage
You Can Literally Bring Anything To Walmart!
Now, we’ve already covered how massive grocery stores can be in the US. But what about how entertaining they can be? From this list, we can clearly see that you never know who or what you’ll encounter when you run to the store for a gallon of milk. But why is that?
Well, one reason may be that we don’t always choose when we have to go to the store. You might be on your way home from a Halloween party, but if you’re out of food, you’ll still have to stop and pick up something for dinner. You won’t care how you look, but everyone else might be amused by your costume!
Handy For Reaching Top Shelves
Hulk Hogan Lives!
Digging For Gold
Came across these two some time ago. Betrayal he's wrist deep up in there.
In the same vein, if you’re just running out to the store to grab a few items quickly, you probably won’t care how you look. If you’re still in your pajamas or your hair looks like it hasn’t been brushed in days, whatever. Gotta get that coffee creamer before going to work! And while you might be inclined to judge people who bring their pet squirrel into a grocery store or those who shop for veggies in a Superman costume, let’s focus on the bright side and appreciate the characters who turn mundane chores into fun stories to tell.
Walmart.. Never Fails
Walmart
Gimme That Walmart Shopper Look Fam
Are you enjoying this journey through some of the wildest grocery stores on the planet, pandas? Keep upvoting the pics that make you giggle, and let us know in the comments below what the craziest thing you’ve ever seen while shopping was. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring similar photos, we recommend reading this one next!
I Don’t Think You Can Park There Bestie
Service Monkey
Only At Walmart
Publix But Strong Walmart Vibes
Look Who I Found At Wal-Mart
Woman At A Costco In Canada Fills Her Bag Up With Ice Cubes From The Soda Dispenser. What Is Wrong With People?
Nice Hair
"Guns Just Do Not Belong In Schools." "No, They Do Not." "That Is Why I Brought Along A Saber"
He Must Be Johny Bravo's Grand Dad
This Walmart Greeter
Miserable Husbands Trapped While Wife Shops
This Dude In Walmart
Just Some Guy Doing Shopping With His Bird
Blursed Breeze
I’ve Been Waiting For The Right One To Share. She Came Like A Dove In A Dream
The outfit is cute and I love her hair. It might not be the best shopping wear, but who knows where she was going before or after this?
What A Sneaky Shoplifter. I Had To Add The Sneak 100 To This Image
Couple Gets Married In Convince Store
Need For Feed: Walmart Drift
Only At Walmart In Georgia
Test Before You Buy: Ice Cream Edition
My Brother And I Hit Up Walmart After Seeing Fantastic Four
Picking The Best Strawberries
Suspicious: Employee From Grocery Store Across The Street Buying Tons Of Strawberries From Walmart
This Is Why They Removed The Onion And Relish Dispenser At The Costco Food Court
A woman is filling up her bucket from a soda dispenser.
Saw This Dude Walking Around Walmart Yesterday
Reminds me of the time my college freinds and I dressed up in costumes to go to Walmart just for the hell of it. One of them was in drag, another was a cowboy, I wore my cloak, and we all had old-timey curly cartoon mustaches drawn on. It was really fun, and everyone we saw had a good laugh.