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Most trips to the grocery store are mundane. You get in, you find what you need, and you get out as quickly as possible. You’ve seen the store a thousand times, and the only thing that could possibly excite you is a good sale.

But apparently, once in a blue moon, you might encounter something so random in the cereal aisle that you have to do a double take. Bored Panda has scoured the internet and compiled a list of the funniest and wildest things people have witnessed while shopping for groceries. Enjoy scrolling through these random encounters, and be sure to upvote the ones that would definitely stop you in your tracks too!

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#1

Caught In The Wild At A Publix But Definitely Walmart Customer Energy

A person in a latex suit with a pink corset and underwear shops in a supermarket. Wild times people capture to believe.

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    #2

    My Buddy's Ex Got Married In A Wal Mart

    A couple in a supermarket, the woman in a wedding dress and veil, holding hands with a man. A wild time for sure!

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    #3

    Bro Works At A Grocery Store, He Taped This To His Back As He Tried To Restock

    A person with a sign saying yes we're out! on their back, restocking a nearly empty supermarket shelf. Wild times at the supermarket.

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    How do you feel about going to the grocery store? Do you look forward to your weekly shopping? Or do you send your partner with a list so you can stay as far away from Walmart as possible? According to CapitalOne Shopping, Americans visit grocery stores once every 4.7 days on average. And they typically spend 46 minutes in the store.

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    While online grocery delivery has become much more popular since the pandemic, growing by 27.3% from 2024 to 2025, most shoppers still prefer to do things the old-fashioned way. In fact, in-store purchases account for nearly 93% of all grocery sales. 
    #4

    This Guy I Met At The Grocery Store Had His Pet Turkey With Him

    A man in a cowboy hat stands next to a large turkey in a supermarket parking lot, wild times.

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    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Avoid the stuffing and cranberry Isle

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    #5

    Saw This Lemur At A Local Grocery Store

    A lemur sits in a shopping cart at a supermarket checkout line with a cashier and customer present. A wild time!

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    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This makes me sad. Poor wild animal

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    #6

    Taking The Missus Out Shopping

    A man in a wheelchair with a mannequin in a neon outfit at the supermarket, an example of wild times.

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    tessadawn79 avatar
    Tessa Dawn
    Tessa Dawn
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seriously? Leave it at home

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    In total, American grocery stores raked in $890.04 billion in revenue in 2024. And over 38.5 million Americans visit their local Walmart, HEB, Kroger, Publix, etc. every day. 

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    If you don’t live in the United States, you might not be aware of just how humongous American grocery stores can be. But CapitalOne Shopping reports that the average grocery store is 35,800 square feet (or 3,326 square meters). And if you include warehouses and supercenters, the average size jumps to 42,450 square feet (or 3,944 square meters). No wonder people spend 45 minutes shopping around!
    #7

    Just A Guy And His Squirrel At Walmart

    A man with a squirrel on his shoulder in a supermarket meat aisle, one of the wild times people encountered.

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    #8

    Just Need Little Break At The Store

    A person wearing a mask sits on a supermarket meat display, texting on their phone. A wild time at the supermarket.

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    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    EWWW!! force her to pay for the damaged merchandise!

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    #9

    Hmmm

    A woman sits in a shopping cart while a man pushes it through a supermarket aisle, a wild time caught on camera.

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    MeFromTheFBI
    MeFromTheFBI
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My sister and her girlfriend core (my sis is the one in the cart)

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    Apparently, the primary grocery shopper in a U.S. household spends about 63.5 hours every year buying groceries. And 88% of these household shoppers like to drive to their preferred grocery store at least once a week. On average, consumers tend to live 4 miles away from their preferred store. And the most popular time to grab groceries is between 11 am and 1 pm on Saturday or Sunday. About one-fifth of shoppers go during those times, so if you want to avoid waiting in line, you might want to head out early!
    #10

    How To Dress For The Container Store...uh

    A person in a supermarket wearing a cowboy hat, denim shorts, and fur boots, creating wild times.

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    #11

    Then You Make Walmart Your Living Room

    A boy sits in a shopping cart, playing a video game at the supermarket, an example of wild times.

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    #12

    “You Are Grounded Young Man!”

    People in a supermarket, a wild time moment captured. A boy holding something odd, pushing a cart next to an adult.

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    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe he has issues and this is a safe way

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    One of the biggest concerns people usually have when it comes to buying groceries is the cost. Half of Americans now say that they struggle to afford food, so everyone’s always on the lookout for a good deal. CapitalOne Shopping reports that the average US household spent $6,516 on groceries in 2024, or about $125.31 per week. To save money, 99% of households say they purchase frozen foods. And 73% of grocery shoppers say that they even purchase plant-based alternative foods at least occasionally.

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    #13

    Saw This Old Dude And His Flight Simulator Set Up At A Grocery Store. I Hope I'm As Cool As He Is Someday

    A man with headphones and a microphone plays a flight simulator on a laptop in a public place. Wild times at the supermarket!

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    #14

    Michigan Walmart

    A bald man in a supermarket wears a shirt reading "Legalize Mother/Son Marriage." A wild time pic.

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    #15

    Someone's Gotta Humble These People

    News article headline and mugshot of a man. The headline reads: Man Spends The Day Telling People That Their Babies Are Ugly While Standing Outside Of Walmart. This is a wild time captured in a photo.

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    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that's a face with NO regrets

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    Something else shoppers have on their minds while grabbing groceries is their health. You are what you eat, right? A survey from the National Grocers Association found that 63% of shoppers expect their stores to support them in living a healthier lifestyle. Over a quarter would like to see instructions on how to cook with certain foods, while 25% want help understanding label information, ingredient lists and nutritional claims. 58% also believe that healthy food alternatives should be stocked alongside other food items.  

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    #16

    A Store Employee Hunting A Pigeon

    Wild times at the supermarket: a staff member checks shelves while a pigeon casually walks by on the floor.

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    MeFromTheFBI
    MeFromTheFBI
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The pigeon just wants some food man

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    #17

    A Suspicious Supermarket Worker Found This In A Baby Carriage

    A stroller on the left covered by a pink blanket, on the right it's full of supermarket groceries. Wild times pic.

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    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With the price of meat, I don't blame them

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    #18

    You Can Literally Bring Anything To Walmart!

    A woman in a pink top carries a baby goat in a carrier while shopping at the supermarket. Wild times indeed!

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    Now, we’ve already covered how massive grocery stores can be in the US. But what about how entertaining they can be? From this list, we can clearly see that you never know who or what you’ll encounter when you run to the store for a gallon of milk. But why is that? 

    Well, one reason may be that we don’t always choose when we have to go to the store. You might be on your way home from a Halloween party, but if you’re out of food, you’ll still have to stop and pick up something for dinner. You won’t care how you look, but everyone else might be amused by your costume!   
    #19

    Handy For Reaching Top Shelves

    A man in the supermarket wears platform heels, scanning items at a help center. A wild time at the supermarket.

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    #20

    Hulk Hogan Lives!

    A person in a blue bandana, white sunglasses, and a colorful boa at a supermarket checkout, proving wild times.

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    #21

    Digging For Gold

    A couple walking in a supermarket, the man's underwear showing. People take pics of wild times in the supermarket.

    Came across these two some time ago. Betrayal he's wrist deep up in there.

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    In the same vein, if you’re just running out to the store to grab a few items quickly, you probably won’t care how you look. If you’re still in your pajamas or your hair looks like it hasn’t been brushed in days, whatever. Gotta get that coffee creamer before going to work! And while you might be inclined to judge people who bring their pet squirrel into a grocery store or those who shop for veggies in a Superman costume, let’s focus on the bright side and appreciate the characters who turn mundane chores into fun stories to tell.
    #22

    Walmart.. Never Fails

    A person in a supermarket, wearing a ripped Cookie Monster shirt and blue shorts, holding a red package. Wild times in the supermarket.

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    victoriaguitarte avatar
    Potato Vic
    Potato Vic
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love it!!

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    #23

    Walmart

    A woman in extremely high platform heels and shorts pushes a shopping cart in a supermarket aisle. Wild times.

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    #24

    Gimme That Walmart Shopper Look Fam

    A woman with wild, spiky hair and pigtails, holding her face, at a supermarket. Supermarket wild times.

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    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    imprison her stylist bro 💔

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    Are you enjoying this journey through some of the wildest grocery stores on the planet, pandas? Keep upvoting the pics that make you giggle, and let us know in the comments below what the craziest thing you’ve ever seen while shopping was. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring similar photos, we recommend reading this one next! 
    #25

    I Don’t Think You Can Park There Bestie

    Wild times at the supermarket parking lot with a white car stuck on a curb near the Walmart entrance.

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    #26

    Service Monkey

    A person in a supermarket with a monkey on their shoulder, capturing wild times at the supermarket.

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    #27

    Only At Walmart

    A goat in a diaper and harness on a leash at the supermarket, looking curious. Wild times at the supermarket.

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    #28

    Publix But Strong Walmart Vibes

    A man sits on a supermarket freezer, using a shopping cart as a footrest. Wild times at the supermarket!

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    #29

    Look Who I Found At Wal-Mart

    A man dressed as the Man in the Yellow Hat pushes a baby in a monkey costume in a supermarket. Supermarket wild times.

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    #30

    Woman At A Costco In Canada Fills Her Bag Up With Ice Cubes From The Soda Dispenser. What Is Wrong With People?

    A woman in a red dress fills a large bag with a drink from a dispenser at the supermarket. Wild times indeed!

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    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
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    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    maybe she needed to keep something cold or frozen?

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    #31

    Nice Hair

    A person with extremely long, braided blonde hair in a supermarket aisle, shopping. Wild times at the supermarket!

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    victoriaguitarte avatar
    Potato Vic
    Potato Vic
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🤢🤢🤢

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    #32

    "Guns Just Do Not Belong In Schools." "No, They Do Not." "That Is Why I Brought Along A Saber"

    A man with sunglasses and a dark uniform holds a sword while sitting in a supermarket. Wild times!

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    #33

    He Must Be Johny Bravo's Grand Dad

    A man with a very tall, blonde hairstyle pushes a shopping cart in a supermarket, a wild time in a supermarket.

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    #34

    This Walmart Greeter

    This Walmart Greeter

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    Tango Wox
    Tango Wox
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do I hear him playing "Nearer my God to Thee"?

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    #35

    Miserable Husbands Trapped While Wife Shops

    Miserable Husbands Trapped While Wife Shops

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    MeFromTheFBI
    MeFromTheFBI
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Live footage of me and my dad with my mom

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    #36

    This Dude In Walmart

    A person with a hairy back wearing overalls walking in a supermarket, a wild time caught on camera.

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    #37

    Just Some Guy Doing Shopping With His Bird

    A wild bird perches on a shopping cart handle in a supermarket, a man nearby. Supermarket wild times captured.

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    #38

    Blursed Breeze

    A person standing at a supermarket checkout with a fan cooling their feet. Just one of many wild times people capture at the supermarket.

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    #39

    I’ve Been Waiting For The Right One To Share. She Came Like A Dove In A Dream

    A person with red hair, tattoos, and a wild spiral mask shopping in a supermarket. They wear a black top and skirt, embodying unique supermarket style.

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    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The outfit is cute and I love her hair. It might not be the best shopping wear, but who knows where she was going before or after this?

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    #40

    What A Sneaky Shoplifter. I Had To Add The Sneak 100 To This Image

    A person with a shaved head and gray hoodie stands in a supermarket aisle. Wild times people just had to take a pic.

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    #41

    Couple Gets Married In Convince Store

    Couple Gets Married In Convince Store

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    #42

    Need For Feed: Walmart Drift

    Two women in a supermarket aisle, one standing on a mobility scooter, epitomizing wild times at the supermarket.

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    #43

    Only At Walmart In Georgia

    A person in an electric scooter with Dale Jr 88 on the back, navigating a supermarket aisle. Wild times at the supermarket.

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    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    is there something wrong with her mobility chair? what?

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    #44

    Test Before You Buy: Ice Cream Edition

    A woman in a supermarket aisle, texting on her phone while standing near a cart. A common supermarket wild time.

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    #45

    My Brother And I Hit Up Walmart After Seeing Fantastic Four

    A person in a green hooded cape and skull mask looking at Nintendo Switch games in a supermarket. Wild times shopping!

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    #46

    Picking The Best Strawberries

    A person in a black coat rearranges strawberries at the supermarket. One of the wild times people take a pic.

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    #47

    Hmmm

    A woman in a tight yellow dress and black belt pushing a shopping cart at the supermarket. Wild times people capture in public.

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    #48

    Suspicious: Employee From Grocery Store Across The Street Buying Tons Of Strawberries From Walmart

    Man in a supermarket with a cart full of strawberries, wearing a "locally grown" shirt. Wild times at the supermarket!

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    #49

    This Is Why They Removed The Onion And Relish Dispenser At The Costco Food Court

    A woman with stylish gray curly hair and a patterned white tunic fills a large container from a supermarket soda fountain. People capture wild times in supermarkets.

    A woman is filling up her bucket from a soda dispenser.

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    #50

    Saw This Dude Walking Around Walmart Yesterday

    A person dressed in a turtle costume, wearing round glasses and posing in a supermarket aisle with a cart full of Ninja Turtle plushies. Wild times at the supermarket!

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    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of the time my college freinds and I dressed up in costumes to go to Walmart just for the h​e​ll of it. One of them was in drag, another was a cowboy, I wore my cloak, and we all had old-timey curly cartoon mustaches drawn on. It was really fun, and everyone we saw had a good laugh.

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    #51

    We Have Moved On From PJ Pants

    A person in a bathrobe at the supermarket pharmacy, a wild time captured for a memorable pic.

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    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
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    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    you know what, as long as she's covered.

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