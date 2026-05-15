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Most trips to the grocery store are mundane. You get in, you find what you need, and you get out as quickly as possible. You’ve seen the store a thousand times, and the only thing that could possibly excite you is a good sale.

But apparently, once in a blue moon, you might encounter something so random in the cereal aisle that you have to do a double take. Bored Panda has scoured the internet and compiled a list of the funniest and wildest things people have witnessed while shopping for groceries. Enjoy scrolling through these random encounters, and be sure to upvote the ones that would definitely stop you in your tracks too!