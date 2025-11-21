ADVERTISEMENT

"Never use Wikipedia," my college professors warned me back in the day. However, while it may not be the best source of information for doing academic research, Wikipedia is a treasure trove of interesting bits of knowledge. There are about 7,093,228 articles in the internet's encyclopedia, and some of them are straight-up comedy gold.

For example, did you know that Scooby-Doo's real name is Scoobert Doo? Or what the heck "smirting" is? We've found the times people goofed around and put the funniest pictures to accompany Wikipedia articles or created new ones for things like "fart lighting." Nothing goes better together than serious descriptions of nonsensical things and the goofy pictures that accompany them.

#1

Top view of Sony PVM-4300 vintage TV with a calico cat on top, a funny Wikipedia page image shared online.

depthsofwikipedia Report

Katie Bear
Cat looks, in a word, pi$$ed

    #2

    A horse tied to a 10 minute parking sign, featured in funny Wikipedia pages shared online.

    commons.wikimedia.org Report

    #3

    Wikipedia page showing humorous internet slang nickname for George Orwell, highlighting funny Wikipedia content shared online.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    #4

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia page listing discontinued Guinness World Records, highlighting a record removed due to speed limits.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    #5

    Screenshot of a humorous Wikipedia page about an ugly man contest, shared to crack people up online.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    #6

    Wikipedia page showing the smiley symbol with synonyms and antonym, a humorous example that c*****d people up online.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    #7

    Small toy car left abandoned on a snowy forest path, an example of funny Wikipedia pages that c*****d people up online.

    commons.wikimedia.org Report

    #8

    Person wearing oversized trousers in an office setting, a humorous moment from funny Wikipedia pages shared online.

    commons.wikimedia.org Report

    #9

    Lion lying on its side with paws covering its face, a humorous moment shared from Wikipedia pages c*****d people up online.

    commons.wikimedia.org Report

    #10

    Giraffe standing at an open front door inside a house, illustrating funny and unusual Wikipedia page content moments.

    commons.wikimedia.org Report

    Multa Nocte
    Nothing wrong with this one!

    #11

    Man sitting in a chair under caption guy standing, humorous Wikipedia page example that c*****d people up online.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    #12

    Wikipedia page snippet showing paraprosdokian examples with humorous quotes from famous people.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    #13

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia file page showing a dropped buttered toast image humorously shared online.

    commons.wikimedia.org Report

    Multa Nocte
    I assume it's on a page illustrating the chances of it landing butter side down.

    #14

    Excerpt from a funny Wikipedia page about Dusty the Klepto Kitty and his unusual thefts shared online.

    wikipedia.org Report

    Multa Nocte
    He SHOULD have an entire page devoted to him for this!

    #15

    Wikipedia page excerpt about gorillas drinking undiluted blackcurrant squash at London Zoo, amusing animal consumption fact.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #16

    Monkey sitting on a white chair with one arm on a table in a grassy outdoor setting, humorous Wikipedia page image.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #17

    Illustration of African and Indian elephants with ears shaped like their respective country maps, Wikipedia humor.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #18

    Wikipedia page showing Brigitte the French Bulldog, a dog actress known for Modern Family, shared in the funniest Wikipedia moments online.

    wikipedia.org Report

    #19

    Alt text: Images of a Logitech MX5000 keyboard on fire, illustrating funny Wikipedia page moments shared online.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #20

    Cartoon dog Scoobert Doo with info on nickname variations from humorous Wikipedia pages shared online.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #21

    Screenshot of a humorous Wikipedia page showing a genetically engineered glowing ray cat under nuclear radiation.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    #22

    Close-up of a butterfly labeled freak on a Wikipedia page that c*****d people up and got shared online.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    #23

    Screenshot of a humorous Wikipedia page titled list of lists of lists showing a playful redirect for LoLoL.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    #24

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia page humorously explaining the caption "The staff ate it later" with a cake image.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    #25

    Wikipedia page showing humorous disambiguation between slashed zero and slashed letter O characters.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    #26

    Seagull outside a window staring at a plate of chips in a humorous Wikipedia page moment shared online.

    commons.wikimedia.org Report

    #27

    Wikipedia page screenshot showing a funny monkey walking in a natural outdoor setting with greenery and buildings.

    commons.wikimedia.org Report

    #28

    Eggplant placed between chicken eggs in an egg carton, a humorous Wikipedia page image shared online.

    commons.wikimedia.org Report

    #29

    Person peeking out of a dryer in a laundry room, a funny moment related to Wikipedia pages that c*****d people up online.

    commons.wikimedia.org Report

    #30

    Hand puppets with fake eyes on fingers creating funny characters in an office setting from c*****d Wikipedia pages online.

    commons.wikimedia.org Report

    #31

    Funny Wikipedia page image showing a dummy police car roadside display from a humorous Wikipedia file.

    commons.wikimedia.org Report

    #32

    Wikipedia page about the 1904 Olympics men's marathon and bizarre race events that c*****d people up online

    wikipedia.org Report

    #33

    Wikipedia page excerpt explaining fart lighting, also called pyroflatulence, igniting gases to produce blue or colored flames.

    wikipedia.org Report

    #34

    Wikipedia page explaining smirting as smoking and flirting outside pubs, bars, cafes, restaurants, and office buildings.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #35

    Cars buried under heavy snow during a snowstorm, illustrating a funny Wikipedia page shared online for entertainment.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #36

    Male jewel beetle mistaken for beer bottle, humor from Wikipedia pages that c*****d people up online.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #37

    Female Ampulex dementor wasp specimen shown in close-up, featured in funny Wikipedia pages shared online.

    wikipedia.org Report

    #38

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia page listing Czech inventions, highlighting defenestration as throwing someone from a window.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    #39

    Patrick McHenry photo with Wikipedia text about being bitten by a rabid fox, a humorous Wikipedia pages moment shared online.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    #40

    Two hippopotamuses in natural habitat with humorous Wikipedia page caption cracking people up online.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    #41

    Wikipedia page showing wealthy Texas was originally named Poor, a funny example from c*****d Wikipedia pages shared online.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    #42

    Two basset hounds outdoors in a grassy fenced area, humorous image shared on Wikipedia pages that c*****d people up online.

    commons.wikimedia.org Report

    #43

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia image file page showing a humorous Spiderman photo in a Wikipedia layout.

    commons.wikimedia.org Report

    #44

    Stormtrooper in costume playing near a playground with a child, a woman, and a dog in the background outdoors.

    commons.wikimedia.org Report

    #45

    Humorous Wikipedia page showing an oddly shaped potato resembling a face that c*****d people up online.

    commons.wikimedia.org Report

    #46

    A dachshund dog dressed as a hot dog with red ketchup topping, featured in funny Wikipedia pages shared online.

    commons.wikimedia.org Report

    #47

    Funny Wikipedia page image showing a cow with antlers on a pole, part of c*****d people up moments shared online.

    wikipedia.org Report

    #48

    Black dog sitting on pavement with a pipe in its mouth, a funny Wikipedia page image shared online for laughs.

    commons.wikimedia.org Report

    #49

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia page defining bus factor as a risk measurement causing laughs online in shared content about c*****d pages.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #50

    Wikipedia page about Le Pétomane, a French flatulist and entertainer, featured in funny Wikipedia pages shared online.

    wikipedia.org Report

    #51

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia file page showing a cat at dinner, highlighting funny Wikipedia pages shared online.

    commons.wikimedia.org Report

    #52

    An old photo of the alligator slide in a park with a person standing nearby, a humorous Wikipedia page image.

    commons.wikimedia.org Report

    #53

    Screenshot of a humorous Wikipedia page showing an entry for dog writer with playful definitions.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #54

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia page for Central Bank of India, humorously noting it is not the central bank.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    #55

    Man concentrating on abacus and mental training book, a humorous moment people shared online from Wikipedia pages.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #56

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia page about poet James McIntyre, featured in funny Wikipedia pages shared online.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #57

    Hand squeezing Panic Pete stress toy showing protruding features, a humorous item shared on Wikipedia pages online.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #58

    Screenshot of a funny Wikipedia page explaining the slang term Engrish and its origins in language errors.

    wikipedia.org Report

    #59

    Three empty chairs under a green sign that says Ask the Experts on a bright green background in a humorous Wikipedia page.

    commons.wikimedia.org Report

    #60

    Screenshot of a humorous Wikipedia page titled Precrastination defining the opposite of procrastination.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #61

    Screenshot of a funny Wikipedia page about hungry grass, a cursed patch from Irish mythology causing insatiable hunger.

    depthsofwiki Report

    #62

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia page explaining the law of holes as a humorous metaphor warning not to make situations worse.

    wikipedia.org Report

