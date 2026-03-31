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Every neighborhood has its own cast — the conspiracy theorist, the overly friendly uncle, the 2am vacuum enthusiast, the passive-aggressive note writer… you get the gist.

But on this Nextdoor-themed corner of the internet, the drama doesn’t stay behind closed doors. It spills out all over the internet, ready to be shared and sometimes roasted.

Basically, think of it as a neighborhood group chat, where you’ll find all the hot tea and unhinged takes from the real world.

Because, let’s be honest, the local communities are where all the juicy gossip comes from.

Whether it’s petty complaints, wild questions, absurd requests, or random everyday moments, we’ve rounded up some of the best posts from the platform.