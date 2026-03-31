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Every neighborhood has its own cast — the conspiracy theorist, the overly friendly uncle, the 2am vacuum enthusiast, the passive-aggressive note writer… you get the gist.

But on this Nextdoor-themed corner of the internet, the drama doesn’t stay behind closed doors. It spills out all over the internet, ready to be shared and sometimes roasted.

Basically, think of it as a neighborhood group chat, where you’ll find all the hot tea and unhinged takes from the real world.

Because, let’s be honest, the local communities are where all the juicy gossip comes from.

Whether it’s petty complaints, wild questions, absurd requests, or random everyday moments, we’ve rounded up some of the best posts from the platform.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Nextdoor Community Is Such A Gem

My Nextdoor Community Is Such A Gem

micropenisgrowery Report

14points
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    #2

    Nextdoor Is Full Of Beggars And Thieves

    Nextdoor Is Full Of Beggars And Thieves

    Shotgun_Mosquito Report

    12points
    POST

    The Nextdoor app, where these posts are from, is basically social media but for people who live in the same area. You join with your real address and are dropped straight into your neighborhood’s feed.

    It’s a one-stop location where you can swap local tips, dog‑walker recs, lost‑pet alerts, safety notices, or garage sale deals, and find out the latest deets about your block.

    Some use it like a legit community tool, asking for a plumber or warning about storms, while others treat it like the world’s most petty group chat, airing every dumb beef or dog poop situation.

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    It has over 100 million verified users connected across more than 350,000 neighborhoods in 11 countries. And about 21 million people use the app every week.
    #3

    Anti Nose Ring Advocate

    Anti Nose Ring Advocate

    Living-Commercial272 Report

    11points
    POST
    #4

    Nextdoor Is A Wild Place

    Nextdoor Is A Wild Place

    lumosauror192 Report

    10points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If discretion is your aim, posting it on a public website doesn't seem very smart. Are they asking for themselves or someone else?

    4
    4points
    reply
    #5

    Ok Karen!

    Ok Karen!

    Bastyra2016 Report

    8points
    POST
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    Started in 2011 in the US, Nextdoor has time and again reiterated its core mission: “Our purpose is to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on.”

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    During the pandemic, the app was frequently used to identify vulnerable neighbors and organize help.

    “It can be really positive. People came together during the pandemic using it, and it’s good for charity and community organization,” says Rita Begum, a Labor councilor in Maida Vale.

    A survey found that a large number of people feel closer to their neighbors now than they did before. People also said that getting recommendations or help from locals makes them feel like they belong.
    #6

    Jim Likes And Appreciates Jim's Work

    Jim Likes And Appreciates Jim's Work

    dph99 Report

    7points
    POST
    #7

    I Only See Two So I Guess We're Safe

    I Only See Two So I Guess We're Safe

    Retired_Army_Dude Report

    7points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quick, put on your tin foil hat!! That will save you.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #8

    This Was Amazing And I Couldn't Say A Word

    This Was Amazing And I Couldn't Say A Word

    She's an old lady selling a motorized wheelchair. Obviously I couldn't make any jokes but omg what a gem.
    So we know it works then.
    Oh and I think the guy asking if the electric chair reclines actually posted looking for a recliner to sleep in after upcoming shoulder surgery. If it's not the same guy, idk.

    mynameisyoshimi Report

    7points
    POST
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    Being connected to your neighbors and the local community actually has real-life benefits, proven by science.

    Studies show that neighborhoods with tight social bonds see better physical and mental well‑being among residents, especially older adults.

    These people are less likely to feel lonely and report better overall health. They even bounce back quicker from stressful events compared with people who feel disconnected from those around them.
    #9

    Need Help?

    Need Help?

    lumosauror192 Report

    7points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you need CPR you're probably not in any shape to be asking for it! 😂

    2
    2points
    reply
    #10

    Helpful Advice From A Regular Guy

    Helpful Advice From A Regular Guy

    PhishMagician Report

    7points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the definition of TMI. 😕 But it was a nice thought if they were able to help someone else.

    4
    4points
    reply
    #11

    Full Time Nanny Needed To Cook, Clean, And Do Laundry For A Household At $5.45/Hr Below Minimum Wage

    Full Time Nanny Needed To Cook, Clean, And Do Laundry For A Household At $5.45/Hr Below Minimum Wage

    ridbax Report

    7points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The person who posted this ad is delusional and looking to take advantage of someone - probably someone who isn't in the country legally and can't make a fuss about minimum wage. 😡

    4
    4points
    reply
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    Research suggests that even minor everyday interactions, such as simple small talk during your evening walks or random check‑ins with your neighbor, can build a sense of social cohesion.

    But modern apartment living has changed the whole idea of “know thy neighbor.”

    In traditional neighborhoods or smaller communities, it’s quite common for people to run into each other on sidewalks, or in parks.

    But people living in apartment buildings end up socializing way less than those in walkable, tight-knit neighborhoods, studies show.

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    Urban lifestyle, architecture that didn’t account for real meeting spaces, and spatial design that prioritizes privacy over shared zones all get in the way.

    That’s why these connections now matter more than ever. We’re living more isolated lives than previous generations, with tons of people cooped up in apartments who barely exchange more than a nod at the elevator.

    Apps like Nextdoor try to bridge this very gap, giving people a way to trade tips and check in with each other where physical community ties might have faded.
    #12

    How Dare You Snow Lovers!

    How Dare You Snow Lovers!

    TheWitchSparkles Report

    7points
    POST
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    #13

    The Daily Vax 👻 Argument

    The Daily Vax 👻 Argument

    Electrical-Owl-2934 Report

    6points
    POST
    #14

    Tatoos

    Tatoos

    retroP_NK Report

    6points
    POST
    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tattoos. Please read Merriam Webster and correct.

    5
    5points
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    Nextdoor isn’t all serious complaints and panic alerts, sometimes it’s accidental comedy gold as well.

    There’s a whole pile of posts people have screenshotted and shared online that are just plain hilarious.

    You can find neighbors asking about suspicious-looking ducks or someone offering at-home CPR services… there’s even a person who posted random advice about constipation for some reason.

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    The platform is kind of like looking at a real‑life sitcom where everyone’s talking in all‑caps and no one’s muted.

    It might have started as a local tool, but for tons of people it’s also become a place where they can laugh and share the weird, most random stuff that makes their neighborhood feel alive.

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    #15

    Helicopter Parents

    Helicopter Parents

    dph99 Report

    6points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I imagine he'd be horrified to know his mommy posted this! Time to cut the apron strings honey and let the little man make his own friends.

    2
    2points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Peanut Manger

    Peanut Manger

    maggot-smoothie Report

    6points
    POST
    #17

    Can’t Even Walk Down The Street As A Pirate

    Can’t Even Walk Down The Street As A Pirate

    stlmatt Report

    6points
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    some people simply cannot mind their own business

    4
    4points
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    #18

    Totalitarian Blizzard Road Closure

    Totalitarian Blizzard Road Closure

    Weird_Warm_Cheese Report

    6points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🙄 Grow up. Feel free to drive around and get your car stuck in a bllizzard - no one will be coming to help you.

    3
    3points
    reply
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    But just like any other social media platform, this app is not devoid of controversies.

    In the US, Nextdoor has faced criticism for fueling racial profiling and, as one mayor put it, creating an atmosphere of “paranoid hysteria.”

    Experts say the app has replaced the role of local papers. It delivers news almost as it happens, with quick and unedited feedback.

    A 2026 study, from the University of Colorado Boulder, found that people who use Nextdoor a lot are more worried about crime and even support tougher policing — even in neighborhoods where crime is actually going down.

    Basically, all those crowdsourced hyperlocal posts can make everything feel way scarier than it really is.
    #19

    The Water Company Doesn’t Care My Hose Is Full Of Hot Water

    The Water Company Doesn’t Care My Hose Is Full Of Hot Water

    Queen-Blunder Report

    5points
    POST

    The problem is also the fact that some people trust their neighbors, so they’re more likely to take reports of society/crime on the app seriously.

    Nextdoor is basically what happens when the whole internet moves into your block. You’ll find your neighbors not just grumbling about trash bins, but turning every little issue into headline-worthy drama.

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    Posts about trivial stuff like lawn heights or noisy pets can turn into full‑blown arguments. Moderation is quite inconsistent, which leaves some users feeling censored while others go unchecked.

    People do use Nextdoor to help with lost pets or find a babysitter, but the other side and the drama of it all is very much real too.

    “Nextdoor’s business model is built around retaining audience attention and serving advertisements — it isn't linked to journalistic norms like balance, fairness and verified reporting,” Toby Hopp, an associate advertising professor at University of Colorado Boulder, said.
    #20

    Whatever It Is, I'm Against It

    Whatever It Is, I'm Against It

    Evanston-i3 Report

    5points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course her name is Karen. 😂

    1
    1point
    reply
    #21

    Neighbors Help Solve Pizza Mystery

    Neighbors Help Solve Pizza Mystery

    Context/TL;DR:
    Neighbor picks up Pizza. Seems to be missing pieces (pic 1)
    Outrage ensues. MANY suggestions on how to proceed to remedy this.
    444 comments!
    Meanwhile, helpful neighbor uses computer to solve the mystery (pic 2)

    Evanston-i3 Report

    5points
    POST
    rustyscate avatar
    Rusty’scate
    Rusty’scate
    Community Member
    Premium     4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Weird looking pizza

    0
    0points
    reply
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    Another reason why apps like Nextdoor can draw you in so hard is proximity… it’s not just random trolls or comments from strangers on Facebook or TikTok.

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    When someone complains about something literally happening down your street, it hits different.

    Researchers call this the “local paradox.” Even though everyone uses their real names and lives nearby, discussions can get way more heated and emotional than you’d expect.

    The conversations sometimes get more toxic than on big social apps because they feel more real and personal.
    #22

    Just... Wow

    Just... Wow

    Moonchild16 Report

    5points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    3 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🙄 Good luck with that cheapskate!

    2
    2points
    reply
    #23

    I Do Not Think This Means What You Think It Means

    I Do Not Think This Means What You Think It Means

    It_Slices_It_Dices Report

    5points
    POST

    These posts say something bigger about how we humans crave connection, even in the weirdest, most random ways.

    They show how we treat community and create boundaries in a world that’s increasingly digital and isolated. They also remind us that neighborhoods aren’t just about streets or addresses, they’re about real people with real stories.

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    And maybe, laughing at a neighbor’s duck drama or debating the proper lawn height is one of the strangest yet simplest ways we practice being part of a community.
    #24

    Very Sad And Tragic, But Life Goes On...i Guess

    Very Sad And Tragic, But Life Goes On...i Guess

    I've worked in marketing and this is either genius or complete depravity...what a way to capture eyeballs...

    No-Shelter7824 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #25

    The World's Gone Soft!

    The World's Gone Soft!

    ThePolishSensation Report

    5points
    POST
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    #26

    "Daddy's Off His Meds Again"😂

    "Daddy's Off His Meds Again"😂

    AffectionateShoe783 Report

    5points
    POST
    vilem-marak avatar
    Wij
    Wij
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He sure ez ignert. Burrowed him mah truck and he dint put awl init.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #27

    Is There A Website?

    Is There A Website?

    jesssayingg Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't know. I do not have access to the internet.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #28

    Stop

    Stop

    My Neighbors comments did not disappoint this time.

    IcyCantaloupe7004 Report

    5points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is my favorite one! 😂😂

    2
    2points
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    #29

    Isn't This The Guy

    Isn't This The Guy

    rantmb331 Report

    5points
    POST
    #30

    Hilarious!

    Hilarious!

    Asleep_Part_7888 Report

    5points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My cuddle sac could use a good plowing every once in a while.....

    2
    2points
    reply
    #31

    Thankful For That Friend

    Thankful For That Friend

    Mlanger44 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #32

    She’s Angry At The Grocery Store… For Hot And Spicy Pickles Being… Hot And Spicy

    She’s Angry At The Grocery Store… For Hot And Spicy Pickles Being… Hot And Spicy

    00DL35 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #33

    Ice Cream Truck Kidnappers

    Ice Cream Truck Kidnappers

    You can’t argue with crazy people. All of the replies pointed out that the state police and reputable news sources have said it was a hoax, but several posters chose to believe what they saw on TiK Tok.

    PeorgieT75 Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Bad News Guys, Hydration Is Woke Now

    Bad News Guys, Hydration Is Woke Now

    Ravenae Report

    4points
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Way back in the 1850's there was this guy named Roget...

    1
    1point
    reply
    #35

    Mocking A Bad Fake Tan Is The Same As Making Racist Comments

    Mocking A Bad Fake Tan Is The Same As Making Racist Comments

    imaginenohell Report

    4points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All he has to do is scrub off the fake tan. 🤣 Brown people can't just wash off their own skin color.

    2
    2points
    reply
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    #36

    Impersonating Code Enforcement For $40

    Impersonating Code Enforcement For $40

    WillingRaspberry1101 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #37

    “I Don’t Like To Be Interrupted”

    “I Don’t Like To Be Interrupted”

    Golden_1992 Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    If I Were President

    If I Were President

    Queen-Blunder Report

    4points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People like this need to be locked up together somewhere. Maybe we can make a special prison just for them? 😁

    3
    3points
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    #39

    Store Selling Acid To Children!!!

    Store Selling Acid To Children!!!

    zakur2000 Report

    4points
    POST
    nicoleweymann avatar
    Nicole Weymann
    Nicole Weymann
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yupp, selling acid containing stuff is just deplorable. Maybe go over to your local sopermarket and make them take vinegar and lemons off their shelves. Sodas, too, for that matter, jams, gummy bears, and salad dressings as well, plus about a thousand more things from fruit preserves and pasta sauces to bubble gum and yoghurt. GOD, some people are way too stupid/uninformed to be as vocal as they are.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #40

    Just A Couple AI Generated Gems That The Nextdoor Boomers Fell For And Shared

    Just A Couple AI Generated Gems That The Nextdoor Boomers Fell For And Shared

    Something about sharing fake AI veterans feels a little wrong...
    Something about grandma hiding in her new tub feels the same way...

    SeeDiph Report

    4points
    POST
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    #41

    It Took Every Bit Of Restraint To Not Comment On The Post, But I Can Certainly Share It On Here

    It Took Every Bit Of Restraint To Not Comment On The Post, But I Can Certainly Share It On Here

    lumosauror192 Report

    4points
    POST
    jihana avatar
    Jihana
    Jihana
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    European or American date format?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #42

    Passionate About Selling Items That Have Been Donated To Him?

    Passionate About Selling Items That Have Been Donated To Him?

    dph99 Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    “ By Executive Order In The United States Of America, English Is Desginated As The Official Language For Our Country “

    “ By Executive Order In The United States Of America, English Is Desginated As The Official Language For Our Country “

    panda2297 Report

    4points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    3 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Amok. Learn the language already! 🙄 Oh, and also go ahead and fvck all the way off.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    #44

    Hi Marcie

    Hi Marcie

    Iongdog Report

    4points
    POST
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    #45

    Hair vs. Hare

    Hair vs. Hare

    shotguncollars Report

    4points
    POST
    ethanthear avatar
    Benji
    Benji
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hare, Sharon. That’s how you spell it.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #46

    🙄 Someone Is A Beggar But Only For Vegan Dog Food

    🙄 Someone Is A Beggar But Only For Vegan Dog Food

    Impressive_Arm1879 Report

    4points
    POST
    nannychachi avatar
    Nanny Chachi
    Nanny Chachi
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just outright k*** your dogs. Because that's what vegan dog food is going to do, only at a much slower pace.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    #47

    Glad They Let Me Know

    Glad They Let Me Know

    FunnymanBacon Report

    4points
    POST
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    #48

    Didn't Get The Answer She Hoped For

    Didn't Get The Answer She Hoped For

    Pdx_Obviously Report

    4points
    POST
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    #49

    The People Have Spoken

    The People Have Spoken

    AintNoGobemouche Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    Insane Post I Stumbled Upon The Other Day

    Insane Post I Stumbled Upon The Other Day

    ProfessionalNothing9 Report

    4points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So you're selling your twin babies for $60 to $80 and advertising where to pick them up???

    0
    0points
    reply
    #51

    Asked About Radon Mitigation, Got This Helpful Reply

    Asked About Radon Mitigation, Got This Helpful Reply

    ginahandler Report

    4points
    POST
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    #52

    Hurtful For Reasons I Dont Want To Share

    Hurtful For Reasons I Dont Want To Share

    cunexttuesday12 Report

    4points
    POST
    christinahoffman avatar
    Exhausted redneck hippie
    Exhausted redneck hippie
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe a lost loved one helped them build the retaining wall, or they did before losing mobility?

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #53

    Maybe It Was A Vampire

    Maybe It Was A Vampire

    littlestarbuck19 Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    Adverts For Dog Food Are Bad! 😡

    Adverts For Dog Food Are Bad! 😡

    IcyCantaloupe7004 Report

    4points
    POST
    #55

    Ladies! You Have Been Warned! (I Can't Believe This Is Real...lol)

    Ladies! You Have Been Warned! (I Can't Believe This Is Real...lol)

    amfhTX Report

    3points
    POST
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    #56

    Not Sure If Serious

    Not Sure If Serious

    Evanston-i3 Report

    3points
    POST
    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No no no, Green thinks catalytic converters are missionaries trying to convert people to Catalyticism. For a fee, apparently.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    #57

    Michael Is Concerned

    Michael Is Concerned

    Positive-Froyo-1732 Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    Holiday Help Requests That Stretch Believability

    Holiday Help Requests That Stretch Believability

    BitNorthOfForty Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    I Am Already Retired. Thanks

    I Am Already Retired. Thanks

    rantmb331 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #60

    I Beg You To Rephrase This!

    I Beg You To Rephrase This!

    snagaurukhai Report

    3points
    POST
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    #61

    Caught Another One Today

    Caught Another One Today

    zea_mays191 Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    This Isn't His First Unhinged Rant About "Undesirables" In Our Neighborhood

    This Isn't His First Unhinged Rant About "Undesirables" In Our Neighborhood

    Inside_Painting_6780 Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Vital Information For Neighbors Here

    Vital Information For Neighbors Here

    Shoddy-Theory Report

    3points
    POST
    nannychachi avatar
    Nanny Chachi
    Nanny Chachi
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe instead of getting online to tell everyone what happened you.... oh, I don't know.... maybe went for a walk.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #64

    Resume: She Can Type And She's A Christian

    Resume: She Can Type And She's A Christian

    FoxxToneMachine Report

    3points
    POST
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    #65

    Urgent Update - Lattes Have Dairy!

    Urgent Update - Lattes Have Dairy!

    Future_Ad7811 Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    My Bike And Toolbox Have Been In My Driveway For 20 Years, And Just Now The HOA Sent Me A Violation Letter

    My Bike And Toolbox Have Been In My Driveway For 20 Years, And Just Now The HOA Sent Me A Violation Letter

    Shotgun_Mosquito Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    I Feel Bad For Her

    I Feel Bad For Her

    LadyAtrox60 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #68

    Reported For Disapproving!

    Reported For Disapproving!

    misstusk Report

    2points
    POST
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    #69

    🤦🤦🤦

    🤦🤦🤦

    Ibenthinkin2much Report

    2points
    POST
    #70

    Charming Comment When Millions Are Going Hungry

    Charming Comment When Millions Are Going Hungry

    imaginenohell Report

    2points
    POST
    #71

    Nextdoor Hates America

    Nextdoor Hates America

    padall Report

    2points
    POST
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    #72

    😳

    😳

    uhveevah Report

    2points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably not. NOVA is Northern Virginia (just outside of DC) and we're a liberal, highly educated community. You're not going to easily find a quack like that around here. Which is lucky for your child!

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    #73

    Red Can't Read, Green Is Just ???, And Pink Is Lost

    Red Can't Read, Green Is Just ???, And Pink Is Lost

    CA7T0 Report

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    #74

    Anyone Have A 17yo Suv They Want To Sell? Must Have Low Miles

    Anyone Have A 17yo Suv They Want To Sell? Must Have Low Miles

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    #75

    At Least Three Guideline Violations

    At Least Three Guideline Violations

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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where on Earth was this person expected to pledge allegiance to the flag growing up, as it does not appear to have been anywhere in the vicinity of a school? Do the make the pledge at Klan meetings or something?

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    #76

    I’ve Never Seen More Outrage Around The Macy’s Santa Claus

    I’ve Never Seen More Outrage Around The Macy’s Santa Claus

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    #77

    Please Give Me Postage For Free

    Please Give Me Postage For Free

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    #78

    Op Wanted To Pay For A Sheriff’s Meal - But It Was Too High Of A Bill

    Op Wanted To Pay For A Sheriff’s Meal - But It Was Too High Of A Bill

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    #79

    Is This A Foreign Country?!?!?

    Is This A Foreign Country?!?!?

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    #80

    Anyone Want A Roomie? 😬

    Anyone Want A Roomie? 😬

    I wouldn’t shame anyone for seeking a place to live for herself and her pets, but judging by her attitude in this post, I can’t imagine her “BOUNDARIES” stop with what is written. I also question the value of coaching skills & art that don’t allow her to pay rent. Just guessing taking her in could end badly. 🫠

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    #81

    No, Chem Trailsi Here

    No, Chem Trailsi Here

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    #82

    That Escalated

    That Escalated

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    #83

    Calling People Aunt Jemima

    Calling People Aunt Jemima

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