“If I Were President”: 83 Neighbors Who Wrote The Most Absurd, Chaotic And Funny Things On NextDoor (New Pics)
Every neighborhood has its own cast — the conspiracy theorist, the overly friendly uncle, the 2am vacuum enthusiast, the passive-aggressive note writer… you get the gist.
But on this Nextdoor-themed corner of the internet, the drama doesn’t stay behind closed doors. It spills out all over the internet, ready to be shared and sometimes roasted.
Basically, think of it as a neighborhood group chat, where you’ll find all the hot tea and unhinged takes from the real world.
Because, let’s be honest, the local communities are where all the juicy gossip comes from.
Whether it’s petty complaints, wild questions, absurd requests, or random everyday moments, we’ve rounded up some of the best posts from the platform.
This post may include affiliate links.
My Nextdoor Community Is Such A Gem
Nextdoor Is Full Of Beggars And Thieves
The Nextdoor app, where these posts are from, is basically social media but for people who live in the same area. You join with your real address and are dropped straight into your neighborhood’s feed.
It’s a one-stop location where you can swap local tips, dog‑walker recs, lost‑pet alerts, safety notices, or garage sale deals, and find out the latest deets about your block.
Some use it like a legit community tool, asking for a plumber or warning about storms, while others treat it like the world’s most petty group chat, airing every dumb beef or dog poop situation.
It has over 100 million verified users connected across more than 350,000 neighborhoods in 11 countries. And about 21 million people use the app every week.
Anti Nose Ring Advocate
Nextdoor Is A Wild Place
If discretion is your aim, posting it on a public website doesn't seem very smart. Are they asking for themselves or someone else?
Ok Karen!
Started in 2011 in the US, Nextdoor has time and again reiterated its core mission: “Our purpose is to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on.”
During the pandemic, the app was frequently used to identify vulnerable neighbors and organize help.
“It can be really positive. People came together during the pandemic using it, and it’s good for charity and community organization,” says Rita Begum, a Labor councilor in Maida Vale.
A survey found that a large number of people feel closer to their neighbors now than they did before. People also said that getting recommendations or help from locals makes them feel like they belong.
Jim Likes And Appreciates Jim's Work
I Only See Two So I Guess We're Safe
This Was Amazing And I Couldn't Say A Word
She's an old lady selling a motorized wheelchair. Obviously I couldn't make any jokes but omg what a gem.
So we know it works then.
Oh and I think the guy asking if the electric chair reclines actually posted looking for a recliner to sleep in after upcoming shoulder surgery. If it's not the same guy, idk.
Being connected to your neighbors and the local community actually has real-life benefits, proven by science.
Studies show that neighborhoods with tight social bonds see better physical and mental well‑being among residents, especially older adults.
These people are less likely to feel lonely and report better overall health. They even bounce back quicker from stressful events compared with people who feel disconnected from those around them.
Need Help?
If you need CPR you're probably not in any shape to be asking for it! 😂
Helpful Advice From A Regular Guy
This is the definition of TMI. 😕 But it was a nice thought if they were able to help someone else.
Full Time Nanny Needed To Cook, Clean, And Do Laundry For A Household At $5.45/Hr Below Minimum Wage
The person who posted this ad is delusional and looking to take advantage of someone - probably someone who isn't in the country legally and can't make a fuss about minimum wage. 😡
Research suggests that even minor everyday interactions, such as simple small talk during your evening walks or random check‑ins with your neighbor, can build a sense of social cohesion.
But modern apartment living has changed the whole idea of “know thy neighbor.”
In traditional neighborhoods or smaller communities, it’s quite common for people to run into each other on sidewalks, or in parks.
But people living in apartment buildings end up socializing way less than those in walkable, tight-knit neighborhoods, studies show.
Urban lifestyle, architecture that didn’t account for real meeting spaces, and spatial design that prioritizes privacy over shared zones all get in the way.
That’s why these connections now matter more than ever. We’re living more isolated lives than previous generations, with tons of people cooped up in apartments who barely exchange more than a nod at the elevator.
Apps like Nextdoor try to bridge this very gap, giving people a way to trade tips and check in with each other where physical community ties might have faded.
How Dare You Snow Lovers!
The Daily Vax 👻 Argument
Tatoos
Nextdoor isn’t all serious complaints and panic alerts, sometimes it’s accidental comedy gold as well.
There’s a whole pile of posts people have screenshotted and shared online that are just plain hilarious.
You can find neighbors asking about suspicious-looking ducks or someone offering at-home CPR services… there’s even a person who posted random advice about constipation for some reason.
The platform is kind of like looking at a real‑life sitcom where everyone’s talking in all‑caps and no one’s muted.
It might have started as a local tool, but for tons of people it’s also become a place where they can laugh and share the weird, most random stuff that makes their neighborhood feel alive.
Helicopter Parents
I imagine he'd be horrified to know his mommy posted this! Time to cut the apron strings honey and let the little man make his own friends.
Peanut Manger
Can’t Even Walk Down The Street As A Pirate
Totalitarian Blizzard Road Closure
🙄 Grow up. Feel free to drive around and get your car stuck in a bllizzard - no one will be coming to help you.
But just like any other social media platform, this app is not devoid of controversies.
In the US, Nextdoor has faced criticism for fueling racial profiling and, as one mayor put it, creating an atmosphere of “paranoid hysteria.”
Experts say the app has replaced the role of local papers. It delivers news almost as it happens, with quick and unedited feedback.
A 2026 study, from the University of Colorado Boulder, found that people who use Nextdoor a lot are more worried about crime and even support tougher policing — even in neighborhoods where crime is actually going down.
Basically, all those crowdsourced hyperlocal posts can make everything feel way scarier than it really is.
The Water Company Doesn’t Care My Hose Is Full Of Hot Water
The problem is also the fact that some people trust their neighbors, so they’re more likely to take reports of society/crime on the app seriously.
Nextdoor is basically what happens when the whole internet moves into your block. You’ll find your neighbors not just grumbling about trash bins, but turning every little issue into headline-worthy drama.
Posts about trivial stuff like lawn heights or noisy pets can turn into full‑blown arguments. Moderation is quite inconsistent, which leaves some users feeling censored while others go unchecked.
People do use Nextdoor to help with lost pets or find a babysitter, but the other side and the drama of it all is very much real too.
“Nextdoor’s business model is built around retaining audience attention and serving advertisements — it isn't linked to journalistic norms like balance, fairness and verified reporting,” Toby Hopp, an associate advertising professor at University of Colorado Boulder, said.
Whatever It Is, I'm Against It
Neighbors Help Solve Pizza Mystery
Context/TL;DR:
Neighbor picks up Pizza. Seems to be missing pieces (pic 1)
Outrage ensues. MANY suggestions on how to proceed to remedy this.
444 comments!
Meanwhile, helpful neighbor uses computer to solve the mystery (pic 2)
Another reason why apps like Nextdoor can draw you in so hard is proximity… it’s not just random trolls or comments from strangers on Facebook or TikTok.
When someone complains about something literally happening down your street, it hits different.
Researchers call this the “local paradox.” Even though everyone uses their real names and lives nearby, discussions can get way more heated and emotional than you’d expect.
The conversations sometimes get more toxic than on big social apps because they feel more real and personal.
Just... Wow
I Do Not Think This Means What You Think It Means
These posts say something bigger about how we humans crave connection, even in the weirdest, most random ways.
They show how we treat community and create boundaries in a world that’s increasingly digital and isolated. They also remind us that neighborhoods aren’t just about streets or addresses, they’re about real people with real stories.
And maybe, laughing at a neighbor’s duck drama or debating the proper lawn height is one of the strangest yet simplest ways we practice being part of a community.
Very Sad And Tragic, But Life Goes On...i Guess
I've worked in marketing and this is either genius or complete depravity...what a way to capture eyeballs...
The World's Gone Soft!
"Daddy's Off His Meds Again"😂
Is There A Website?
I wouldn't know. I do not have access to the internet.
Stop
My Neighbors comments did not disappoint this time.
Isn't This The Guy
Hilarious!
My cuddle sac could use a good plowing every once in a while.....
Thankful For That Friend
She’s Angry At The Grocery Store… For Hot And Spicy Pickles Being… Hot And Spicy
Ice Cream Truck Kidnappers
You can’t argue with crazy people. All of the replies pointed out that the state police and reputable news sources have said it was a hoax, but several posters chose to believe what they saw on TiK Tok.
Bad News Guys, Hydration Is Woke Now
Mocking A Bad Fake Tan Is The Same As Making Racist Comments
All he has to do is scrub off the fake tan. 🤣 Brown people can't just wash off their own skin color.
Impersonating Code Enforcement For $40
“I Don’t Like To Be Interrupted”
If I Were President
People like this need to be locked up together somewhere. Maybe we can make a special prison just for them? 😁
Store Selling Acid To Children!!!
Yupp, selling acid containing stuff is just deplorable. Maybe go over to your local sopermarket and make them take vinegar and lemons off their shelves. Sodas, too, for that matter, jams, gummy bears, and salad dressings as well, plus about a thousand more things from fruit preserves and pasta sauces to bubble gum and yoghurt. GOD, some people are way too stupid/uninformed to be as vocal as they are.
Just A Couple AI Generated Gems That The Nextdoor Boomers Fell For And Shared
Something about sharing fake AI veterans feels a little wrong...
Something about grandma hiding in her new tub feels the same way...
It Took Every Bit Of Restraint To Not Comment On The Post, But I Can Certainly Share It On Here
Passionate About Selling Items That Have Been Donated To Him?
“ By Executive Order In The United States Of America, English Is Desginated As The Official Language For Our Country “
Amok. Learn the language already! 🙄 Oh, and also go ahead and fvck all the way off.
Hi Marcie
🙄 Someone Is A Beggar But Only For Vegan Dog Food
Just outright k*** your dogs. Because that's what vegan dog food is going to do, only at a much slower pace.
Glad They Let Me Know
Didn't Get The Answer She Hoped For
The People Have Spoken
Insane Post I Stumbled Upon The Other Day
So you're selling your twin babies for $60 to $80 and advertising where to pick them up???
Asked About Radon Mitigation, Got This Helpful Reply
Hurtful For Reasons I Dont Want To Share
Maybe a lost loved one helped them build the retaining wall, or they did before losing mobility?
Maybe It Was A Vampire
Adverts For Dog Food Are Bad! 😡
Ladies! You Have Been Warned! (I Can't Believe This Is Real...lol)
Not Sure If Serious
No no no, Green thinks catalytic converters are missionaries trying to convert people to Catalyticism. For a fee, apparently.
Michael Is Concerned
Holiday Help Requests That Stretch Believability
I Am Already Retired. Thanks
I Beg You To Rephrase This!
Caught Another One Today
This Isn't His First Unhinged Rant About "Undesirables" In Our Neighborhood
Vital Information For Neighbors Here
Maybe instead of getting online to tell everyone what happened you.... oh, I don't know.... maybe went for a walk.
Resume: She Can Type And She's A Christian
Urgent Update - Lattes Have Dairy!
My Bike And Toolbox Have Been In My Driveway For 20 Years, And Just Now The HOA Sent Me A Violation Letter
I Feel Bad For Her
Reported For Disapproving!
🤦🤦🤦
Charming Comment When Millions Are Going Hungry
Nextdoor Hates America
😳
Probably not. NOVA is Northern Virginia (just outside of DC) and we're a liberal, highly educated community. You're not going to easily find a quack like that around here. Which is lucky for your child!
Red Can't Read, Green Is Just ???, And Pink Is Lost
Anyone Have A 17yo Suv They Want To Sell? Must Have Low Miles
At Least Three Guideline Violations
Where on Earth was this person expected to pledge allegiance to the flag growing up, as it does not appear to have been anywhere in the vicinity of a school? Do the make the pledge at Klan meetings or something?
I’ve Never Seen More Outrage Around The Macy’s Santa Claus
Please Give Me Postage For Free
Op Wanted To Pay For A Sheriff’s Meal - But It Was Too High Of A Bill
Is This A Foreign Country?!?!?
Anyone Want A Roomie? 😬
I wouldn’t shame anyone for seeking a place to live for herself and her pets, but judging by her attitude in this post, I can’t imagine her “BOUNDARIES” stop with what is written. I also question the value of coaching skills & art that don’t allow her to pay rent. Just guessing taking her in could end badly. 🫠