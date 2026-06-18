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Whether you call it a sofa, a settee, or just "the thing everyone fights over at movie night," the couch is one of the most personal pieces of furniture in any home. It's where you recover from long days, host movie marathons, and occasionally find loose change you forgot about months ago. But for some designers, and the brave souls who buy their creations, a plain rectangular cushioned frame simply isn't enough.

For them, the couch is a canvas, a statement, and sometimes a conversation piece so bold it practically dominates the entire house. These designs push the boundaries of what furniture can even be, blurring the line between art installation and something you can actually sit on. Whatever your taste, one thing is certain, after seeing these wild creations, you may never look at your plain beige sofa the same way again.