Final Haunting Post Of Glamorous Triathlete Emerges After Texas Ironman Tragedy

ADVERTISEMENT

Mara Flávia, a 38-year-old Brazilian triathlete, documented her preparation for the Texas Ironman on Instagram two days before her demise at the event.

Flávia drowned during the swimming portion of the competition held on Saturday, April 18.

Emergency responders faced challenging visibility conditions before her body was pulled from the waters of Lake Woodlands three hours after her disappearance.

Highlights Triathlete Mara Flávia, 38, passed away during the swimming leg of the Texas Ironman after going underwater in Lake Woodlands.

She had shared a picture showing her preparation for the event only two days prior.

A friend revealed she had been recovering from the flu, but insisted she was fit to compete.

“Looks like a cardiac arrest episode,” a netizen speculated about Flávia’s cause of passing.

RELATED:

Mara Flávia’s final social media post has surfaced following her untimely demise

Image credits: Instagram / maraflavia

Alongside being a triathlete, Flávia was also a social media influencer with more than 60,000 Instagram followers.

On Wednesday, April 15, she shared a photo of herself by a pool, wearing a pink swimsuit and cap, with the caption in Portuguese reading, “Just another day at work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Flávia set the post to Show Me Love by Robin S and included the hashtags “triathlon,” “swimming,” and “triathlete.”

A comment under the post now reads, “You’ll be missed beyond measure. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Image credits: Instagram / maraflavia

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and The Woodlands Township Fire Department were notified about a missing participant as early as 7:30 am on Saturday, according to Fox 26.

The pro female swim had started at 6:31 am, according to the Texas Ironman schedule.

Rescuers sifted through the lake while the triathlon was ongoing. Flávia’s body had sunk 10 feet to the bottom of the water reservoir, per Woodlands Fire Chief Palmer Buck.

She was pronounced deceased on site.

Image credits: Instagram / maraflavia

ADVERTISEMENT

The sheriff’s office said its Major Crimes unit will continue to investigate the case “per normal protocols.”

Luis Taveria, a friend of Flávia’s, per The US Sun, revealed that the influencer had been down with “the flu” in the days leading up to the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My wife and I spoke with her and told her she was too weak for this race. However, a couple of days ago, when we talked to her, she insisted she was okay. I still can’t believe what’s happened,” he said while answering questions from Flávia’s followers.

A volunteer described the “panic and fear” he and others experienced when Flávia went underwater

Image credits: Instagram / maraflavia

ADVERTISEMENT

Shawn McDonald, a father who volunteered for the Texas Ironman with his 12-year-old daughter Mila, via a Facebook post, said a “group of younger volunteers in a kayak on the far side of the field were raising a flag, blowing whistles, and yelling for help.”

“I had Mila hand me the pedal and began calling out to nearby athletes to stop so I could get across. I made my way over in about 30 seconds.

Image credits: Instagram / maraflavia

“When I asked what happened, they all said the same thing: she went under right here. The panic and fear on their faces won’t leave me for a long time.”

McDonald then dived into the water in a desperate attempt to find Flávia.

“After about a minute underwater, I felt her body with my foot. I surfaced, took what felt like the deepest breath I have ever taken, and went back down. She was gone,” he detailed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Instagram / maraflavia

ADVERTISEMENT

“I tried again, and again, and again. I just knew I would feel her again and could grab her and pull her up. I lost count of how many times I dove over the next hour.”

McDonald said the thought that Flávia might already have passed away never crossed his mind.

“To her family: we did everything we could. I am so deeply, genuinely sorry that it wasn’t enough. She will stay with me,” he wrote, ending his message.

Mara Flávia had competed in several Ironman competitions before the Texas tragedy

Image credits: Instagram / maraflavia

Flávia, a journalism graduate, worked in radio and television for over a decade before transitioning to a sporting career at 28.

According to Athlinks, a publicly available database for endurance athletes, her first Ironman appearance came in August 2018 in Quebec, Canada.

The following year, she competed in Ironman Puerto Rico and Ironman Coquimbo in Chile.

Image credits: Instagram / maraflavia

In 2020, she raced in Campeche, Mexico, followed by Ironman Cozumel later that year.

In 2022, she took part in the Ironman African Championship. In 2023, Flávia competed in Ironman Texas and the Ironman USA World Championship.

She returned to Mexico for another competition in 2024 before revisiting Texas this year.

Image credits: Instagram / maraflavia

“How did an experienced triathlete just drown?” a netizen asked.

Another shared a personal story to help people make sense of the situation:

“My brother was a triathlete. He’d done the Hawaiian Ironman many times. He was always training, competing, and working out. At 65, he passed away during the swimming event of a race. An autopsy was required for insurance purposes, and it turned out he had atherosclerosis, and two arteries were 90 percent blocked.

“He had no symptoms of heart disease. The only consolation for our family is that he d**d doing what he loved,” they said.

“It is always the swimming portion,” a separate user said